Thoughts On Cash, Debt, Valuation & Bear Stearns

Remembering Bear Stearns

In 2008, Bear Stearns was the fifth largest investment banking firm on Wall Street, after Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers). It's been a decade since the federal government engineered a takeover of Bear Stearns by J.P Morgan Chase (JPM). In January 2007, Bear Stearns shares traded at a high of $171.51, after reporting record earnings a month earlier. In July 2007, the company informed investors that its two hedge funds had "very little value," sending the stock to $139.91. In January 2008, Alan Schwartz was named CEO as the stock closed at $71.01.

On March 12, 2008, with rumors swirling of a cash shortage at the bank, Schwartz told CNBC that Bear had ample liquidity. The stock closed at $61.58. On March 14, 2008, JPMorgan provided emergency financing, backed by the Federal Reserve. The stock closed at $30.85. March 16, JPM agreed to buy Bear for $236 million, or $2 a share, representing a 99% drop in value from the January 2007 high. The price was later raised to $10 a share as negotiations continued.

As the excesses of aggressive lending and speculative trading of collateralized mortgage-backed securities became more widely known, the health of the financial markets worsened. On September 7, 2008, the U.S. Treasury declared that government-backed mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were insolvent and were placed in a government conservatorship.

Lehman Brothers was the weakest of the four remaining big firms and it slipped toward bankruptcy the week after Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac went into conservatorship. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson chafed at the label "Mr. Bailout" given to him by some. The government did not intervene to prevent Lehman Brothers from filing for bankruptcy on September 15, 2008. On that same day, the government facilitated the takeover of Merrill Lynch by Bank of America (BAC).

Peter Wallison, a Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, believes that the March 2008 bailout of Bear Stearns created a "moral hazard" by convincing Wall Street that the government would bail out other investment banking firms if necessary. In a March 16, 2018 article, Wallison wrote:

"...if Bear had been allowed to fail, there would have been losses, but not the panic that followed Lehman's unexpected collapse...."

On the same date, September 15, 2008, the government facilitated a sale of Merrill Lynch to Bank of America (BAC). For more, see the February 22, 2014 Fortune Article, "Fed transcripts: Bernanke chose to let Lehman fail."

My memory of the Bear Stearns acquisition is vague. I cannot truly say that it was a warning, or a "wake up" call for me. At the time, it seemed like just another Wall Street takeover. Although I was involved in the stock market, family and work were on the "front burners." On September 5, 2008, my wife and I attended an open house at a new loft apartment development near my work place. That night, we called a realtor friend to put our house on the market. The housing market was essentially dead for the next seven months, but we eventually sold the house and moved into the loft apartment community. As I later told friends, "When we put the house on the market, I didn't know we were a week away from a near collapse of the economy."

Ten Years Later: Steve Eisman sleeps well

There were signs of the coming crisis in the collateralized mortgage market, but they were broadly overlooked. On March 14, 2008, when Bear Stearns shares plunged to $30.85, the analysts' average price target was $93.62.

Steve Eisman understood what many others did not--that some of the securities that were made up of bundled collateralized mortgages were vastly overvalued or worthless. Eisman the person depicted by the Mark Baum character in "The Big Short." With Neuberger Berman since 2014, Eisman was a March 16, 2018 guest on CNBC's Closing Bell, along with Wells Fargo bank analyst Mike Mayo. Eisman said he sleeps easy now because banking "is a different industry." It's now well capitalized, with tremendous liquidity, cleaner balance sheets and is managing risks better. Eisman had voiced concerns about the banking industry as early as 2004 and turned very negative in 2006. With the implementation of the Dodd-Frank legislation, he said he "sleeps easy" now about the banking system.

Cash, debt and valuation

As a 67-year-old, self-directed manager of a retirement income portfolio, I try to continuously scan the horizon 360-degrees to look for both opportunity and potential trouble. The bull market we've enjoyed since 2009 has made this DIY investing project relatively easy. But what now? I'll share with you some of my concerns, and I want to hear yours.

As I read articles about the Bear Stearns bailout in March 2008 and the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in September 2008, I was reminded how investors and institutions sought to maximize cash. My memory of the period from September 2008 through March 2009 was that amazing bargains were available in the stock market but I had no cash. Many people were burned by the downturn and left the stock market entirely--some permanently. I wasn't afraid buy stocks. I knew the likes of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Procter & Gamble (PG) were solid companies and good long term investments. But, all my cash had been deployed.

Cash is beginning to look more attractive to me for two macro reasons one personal reason. One macro reason is the market's lofty valuation. It has not yet retreated far from its historic highs. I note on my spreadsheet when the portfolio reaches an all time high and how far the current valuation is from that high. The portfolio high was reached on January 22, 2018, and the current valuation is off 6.2% from that high. That's still up 33.84% from 12/31/2015, excluding new contributions.

A second reason is the market's increased volatility, an indication of growing uncertainty. The market has responded favorably to the growing global economy, President Trump's stated policy of less regulation and to the recent corporate tax reduction.

On the other hand, we have our usual geopolitical problems and polarization, plus myriad resignations, firings, investigations, indictments and guilty pleas. Trump himself is a wild card, bringing to the White House an unsettling preference for things authoritarian, unpredictable and stormy.

(The first "Joker," or Wild Card)

The personal reason cash is becoming more attractive is my stage in life.

I retired from my first job at age 59. In a few months, I will retire from my second job. This second job has enabled me to accrue an unexpected pension benefit that currently is 100% in cash, which will lift the cash percentage of the portfolio from 1.1% to almost 15%. One of my goals is to raise the cash percentage of the portfolio to 20% and the ETF component of the portfolio to 20%, leaving 60% in individual dividend-paying equities. ETFs are now 10.18% of the portfolio's market value, so I'm about halfway to the ETF goal.

I plan to limit annual distributions from my retirement accounts to 3.65% of the portfolio's market value. This is less than the current yield of the portfolio, which is now 3.85%. This means that a 15% cash allocation would equal almost 4 years of income. A cash allocation of 20% would equal 5 years of income in cash.

The required minimum distribution age of 70.5 will occur for me in 2021. This means I must take the first year's RMD from my Individual Retirement Arrangement sometime in 2021. If one turns 70.5 after July 1, one can delay the first year's distribution until April 1 of the following year. However, one must take the second year's RMD no later than 12/31 of that second year. This means that if you turn 70.5 after July 1 and delay your first year's distribution until the first quarter of the following year, you would have two years' distributions in one tax year.

I plan to begin taking monthly distributions from the IRA no later than January, 2021. The percentage distribution for the first year of RMD is 3.65%. (It will be the 12/31/2020 IRA balance divided by 27.4 (the number of years I will be expected to live, according to the IRS mortality tables). Here are the RMD percentage distribution rates for the first five years:

Year 1 -- Age 70 (2021 for me) 3.65% Year 2 -- Age 71 (2022 for me) 3.77% Year 3 -- Age 72 (2023 for me) 3.91% Year 4 -- Age 73 (2024 for me) 4.05% Year 5 -- Age 74 (2025 for me) 4.20%

There are several tables to calculate one's RMD, depending on one's beneficiary. (See IRS Publication 590-B.) The percentages are fixed, but it's important to remember that the base on which the RMD is calculated is a "moving target." Hopefully, the value of the IRA will continue to increase. So, while you know the required percentage distribution for each year, you will not know in advance the year-end value of the IRA.

I'm considering several options for using the cash in the pension account that is the result of my work after retirement. It will be available after I leave this second career job (no later than mid-2018). I welcome your suggestions at this point. Here are some options I'm considering:

Leave the cash in the pension account and make monthly distributions through December, 2020. Then I could begin monthly distributions from the IRA in January, 2021 to fulfill the RMD. This would deplete about half the cash in the account.

Roll half (or more) of the cash the pension account to my IRA and use it to ladder certificates of deposit. (For more ideas about this option, see the March 16, 2018 article by Regarded Solutions: "Retirement Strategy: Cash Could Set You Free And Make You Some Money.")

Roll the cash in the pension account to the IRA and simply consider it an addition to the cash balance in the IRA. This would provide flexibility to quickly deploy the cash during a market correction or a bear market. Easy deployment into equities also increases the risk of not reaching the goal of a 20% cash level in the IRA.

My wife and I were able to bid farewell to Debt about ten years ago, although I live with a concern, if not a liability, about the health-related financial vulnerability of two of our three children. I've known numerous friends and acquaintances that were debt-free and secure yet later found themselves scrambling for financial resources the following week. Sherman's march through Georgia was not part of Georgian land owners long-term financial plan. Castro's revolution over Batista was an unexpected life-changing event for many thousands of Cuban homeowners and business owners. I've learned not to be smug about being debt-free.

My primary concern about debt is our macro environment. Debt is seductive, particularly after 35-40 years of falling interest rates. One of my most valuable life lessons occurred when I was a young parent, with my family struggling to live on one income. Chyron was the big name in broadcast video graphics. It was a sure thing. I borrowed money to make a contribution to my IRA to buy shares of Chyron. Chyron eventually merged with Hego, a Swedish company to form ChyronHego, which was later acquired by a private capital company, Vector Capital. It was not a good investment, although I was made whole by accident. After I sold Chyron at a major loss, I discovered that I continued to retain rights to Chyron warrants--which I didn't know existed. The worthless appeared on my brokerage statement for several years, a monthly reminder not to buy stock with borrowed money. Then, I noticed the warrants were worth a few cents. Over time, they began to appreciate. Eventually I was able to sell the warrants for more than I had paid for the stock. So, everyone lived happily ever after.

Corporations and governments can be seduced by debt. I was once a trustee of a college that had become financially over-extended. This was the one bankruptcy I lived through up close and personal. When a recession hits an encumbered college (or other non-profit organization) that already was living by a shoestring, two things happen: (1) some generous donors find their families or their businesses coping with the economic downturn and are no longer able to provide financial support; and (2) friendly, accommodative bankers find themselves restrained by new corporate or government guidelines that prevent them from extending more credit. This occurred during the aftermath of the financial crisis that culminated with the collapse of Lehman Brothers. It was in small town, "flyover" America, over 1,000 miles from New York City. But it felt like Lehman was next door.

I'm taking a new look at the debt profile of the companies in my retirement income portfolio. For several years, I've focused rather tenaciously on balance sheets and Standard & Poor's credit ratings. But, credit has a way of creeping up on a company and its shareholders. We are in one of the most spectacular bull markets in history. Our recovery from the Great Recession has been slower than most of us would prefer, but it has been steady. This should have been a period of corporate de-leveraging. Some companies have pursued this to their credit. Others have seen historically low interest rates as an opportunity to grow their business through increased leverage. For many companies, this may work out fine. For some, the next recession may occur at a point of maximum indebtedness and minimal financial flexibility. What seems like low interest and no financial burden suddenly becomes a big problem when revenues and profits shrink with a recession.

I'm looking at debt as a percentage of total capitalization (measured by both equity market value and book value). These have become two "go to" columns on my spreadsheet.

Valuation is trickier than cash or debt because it involves more moving parts and it's future-focused. I'm looking more closely at the Price/Earnings ratios of the companies in the portfolio. In the case of real estate investment trusts, I use adjusted funds from operations rather than earnings per share. I've added two more columns to the spreadsheet. One is the 5-year average P/E ratio. (I don't have access to the 5-year average P/AFFO ratio for REITs.) The other new column is the PEG ratio. The PEG ratio is the P/E ratio divided by the company's expected earnings growth rate. One free shortcut I've used to determine the growth rate is the estimated 5-year EPS growth rate published by Finviz (which is also included on David Fish's spreadsheets).

Brief portfolio review

S&P is the Standard & Poor's credit rating (ETFs show the Morningstar star rating); CCC is the number of consecutive years of dividend increases, as maintained by David Fish; %Port is the percentage of the portfolio's market value; Price is the closing price on 3/16/18; Div is the annual dividend or distribution; Yield is the annual yield based on the 3/16/18 price; P/E is the current price/earnings ratio; PEG is the PEG ratio; Debt--MV is debt as a percentage of capitalization (with equity measured by market value); Debt-BV is debt as a percentage of capitalization (with equity measured by book value); %Off High is the current price percentage below the 52-week high price. A tip of the hat to Dividend Derek, whose March 15, 2018 article inspired me to include on my spreadsheet and in the table below each holding's percentage drop in price from its 52-week high.

Holding S&P CCC %Port Price Div Yield P/E PEG Debt--MV Debt--BV %Off High Pfizer (PFE) AA 8 3.41% 36.78 1.36 3.70% 21.0 1.5 4% 33% 7% JNJ AAA 55 3.39% 133.68 3.36 2.51% 24.6 3.1 8% 35% 10% Microsoft (MSFT) AAA 16 3.34% 94.60 1.68 1.78% 29.0 2.6 10% 52% 3% Apple (AAPL) AA+ 6 3.34% 178.02 2.52 1.42% 17.4 1.5 10% 41% 3% Exxon (XOM) AA+ 35 3.31% 75.12 3.08 4.10% 23.2 1.1 12% 19% 16% Merck (MRK) AA 7 3.25% 55.67 1.92 3.45% 30.6 5.4 16% 45% 16% AutoData (ADP) AA 43 3.23% 117.16 2.52 2.15% 31.2 2.3 4% 33% 6% 3M (MMM) AA- 59 3.14% 237.22 5.44 2.29% 25.9 2.6 8% 51% 9% PG AA- 61 3.13% 78.97 2.76 3.49% 20.1 2.7 13% 36% 17% Royal Bk (RY) AA- 6 3.10% 76.18 2.87 3.67% 13.4 2.1 88% 94% 10% Cisco (CSCO) AA- 7 3.08% 45.01 1.32 2.93% 23.3 2.5 13% 38% 2% Walmart (WMT) AA 44 3.05% 89.17 2.08 2.33% 27.9 4.0 14% 37% 19% NW Nat (NWN) A+ 62 3.02% 56.98 1.89 3.32% 25.4 5.9 32% 51% 18% Texas In (TXN) A+ 14 2.91% 109.97 2.48 2.26% 30.5 2.5 3% 24% 9% PepsiCo (PEP) A+ 45 2.83% 111.64 3.71 3.32% 21.9 2.8 20% 78% 9% Entrprise Pr (EPD) BBB+ 20 2.80% 25.41 1.70 6.69% 19.3 3.2 30% 51% 14% Simon Pr (SPG) A 8 2.77% 157.13 7.80 4.96% 13.9 2.9 34% 87% 11% WEC En (WEC) A- 15 2.75% 62.45 2.21 3.54% 19.9 4.6 36% 54% 11% WPCarey (WPC) BBB 21 2.75% 62.46 4.06 6.50% 12.2 38% 57% 14% PPL Corp (PPL) A- 16 2.70% 28.12 1.64 5.83% 13.3 6.4 51% 65% 30% Ventas (VTR) BBB+ 8 2.65% 50.15 3.16 6.30% 13.5 4.2 40% 52% 31% Brkfld Rw (BEP) BBB+ 5 2.64% 29.92 1.96 6.55% 35.2 53% 74% 17% Kimb-Clr (KMB) A 45 2.59% 112.02 4.00 3.57% 18.1 2.4 16% 92% 17% Duke En (DUK) A- 13 2.57% 77.59 3.56 4.59% 21.4 5.0 49% 56% 15% Realty In (O) BBB+ 25 2.50% 51.47 2.63 5.11% 17.9 7.0 29% 45% 17% Nat Ret (NNN) BBB+ 28 2.48% 38.78 1.90 4.90% 16.1 2.7 32% 46% 15% BCE Inc (BCE) BBB+ 8 2.47% 43.11 2.31 5.35% 17.1 6.3 32% 60% 12% Dom En (D) BBB+ 15 2.41% 70.61 3.34 4.73% 20.9 3.3 45% 68% 17% Tanger (SKT) BBB+ 24 2.40% 21.80 1.37 6.28% 9.2 1.4 46% 75% 35% Target (TGT) A 50 2.35% 70.99 2.48 3.49% 15.1 24% 53% 10% Apple H (APLE) NR 2.32% 17.54 1.20 6.84% 10.0 26% 28% 13% SubTotal 88.7% 4.00% Dev Mkt (VEA) 4* 2.97% 44.88 1.24 2.77% 6% REIT (VNQ) 3* 2.11% 76.59 3.51 4.59% 11% Hi Div (VYM) 5* 1.23% 85.79 2.40 2.80% 6% Utilities (VPU) 4* 1.10% 111.16 3.71 3.34% 12% Em Mkts (VWO 3* 1.06% 47.87 1.06 2.21% 6% Total Mkt (VTI) 4* 0.94% 141.77 2.34 1.65% 4% MdCp Val (VOE) 4* 0.77% 112.91 2.07 1.84% 4% SubTotal 10.2% 2.98% Cash 1.1% Total 100% 3.85%

The portfolio is down 3.94% year-to-date and up 33.84% since 12/31/2015. The current portfolio yield is 3.85%.

