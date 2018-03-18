Should You Buy Algonquin And Its 4.8% Dividend Yield?

Investment Thesis

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) (TSX:AQN) owns and operates a diversified power and utilities assets in North America. The company has a healthy development pipeline that should support its double-digit EBITDA and dividend growth rates through 2022. Although Algonquin’s share price is fairly valued, it remains a good long-term investment choice given its anticipated EBITDA growth rate in the next few years. However, Algonquin’s share price can be impacted by the rising treasury yield. Investors are advised to monitor the treasury yield to find a better entry point.

Reasons why Algonquin is a good investment choice

Geographically Diversified

Algonquin has a portfolio of power and utilities assets in North America. As can be seen from the map below, its assets are geographically diversified. This is advantageous because any unexpected events (e.g. a natural disaster) in one area will not have a material impact to its revenue and earnings.

Renewable power generation provides attractive, growing returns

Algonquin has a portfolio of power generation facilities in 6 provinces in Canada and 8 states in the United States. These 1,500 MW power generation facilities are well protected with an average of 15 years of power purchase agreements. In addition, 87% of its power capacity is protected with inflation escalators. This means that their revenue received will be able to keep up with inflation.

US$3.6 Billion of Investment Potential in its Utilities and C$900 million of Power projects

Algonquin’s utilities segment has about US$3.6 billion of investment potential through 2022. These projects are listed in the table below. They include the important “Greening the Fleet” project that aims to convert its coal power plants to natural gas power plants. In its power segment, the company also has about C$900 million of power projects. About 150MW of capacity are currently under construction and about 211MW of capacity are under development. Most of these projects have power purchase agreements of about 10~25 years.

Significant Growth Opportunities through AAGES Joint Venture

Algonquin also has significant growth opportunities in the global market. The company has recently completed its acquisition of 25% of Atlantica Yield (ABY). The deal allows Algonquin to gain exposure to offshore power generation as well as water desalination in the global market. In addition to the gaining 25% stake of Atlantica Yield, Algonquin also completed the AAGES joint venture investment with Abengoa (OTCPK:ABGOF). This newly formed joint venture will explore opportunities in renewable energy and utility infrastructures in the international market.

EBITDA growth rate of 15% through 2022

Algonquin expects to grow its EBITDA by a compound annual growth rate of 15% through 2022. This growth rate is to be supported by the development projects listed in the previous sections.

10% dividend increase through 2022

Algonquin currently pays a quarterly dividend of US$0.1165 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.9% as of March 17, 2018. Algonquin has an ambitious plan to increase its dividend by 10% annually through 2022. This is possible because the company plans to grow its EBITDA by a compound annual growth rate of 15% as previously mentioned. As can be seen from the chart below, management targets to also improve its payout ratio from 85% in 2017 to 77% in 2022. This will make its dividend even more sustainable.

Foreign Exchange Management: Debt in local currency match assets in local country

Since Algonquin has assets both in Canada and the United States, management has implemented the strategy of matching local currency debt with local country assets. As can be seen from the table below, its assets in the United States represents about 93% of its total assets. Hence, its debt in USD represents about 95% of its total debt. The proportion is roughly the same. The same applies to its Canadian assets and debt as well.

Valuation: Fairly Valued

Algonquin is currently trading at an enterprise value (“EV”) to EBITDA ratio of 12.6x. This is significantly lower than 2017’s 15.5x, as its shares have declined over 13% from its all time high last year. Its current ratio of 12.6x is slightly below the ratios of 13.9x and 13.4x in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

2014 2015 2016 2017 Current EV/EBITDA Ratio 10.3x 13.9x 13.4x 15.5x 12.6x

Given Algonquin’s target of growing its EBITDA by a CAGR of 15%, I believe it is a good investment choice for long-term dividend growth investors. However, Algonquin’s share price can be impacted negatively by the rising 10-year treasury yield (see chart below). As the treasury yield is expected to gradually rise in the next year, we may continue to see weakness in Algonquin’s share price.

Investor Takeaway

Algonquin is a well-managed company with geographically diversified assets. The company has a healthy development pipeline that should support its double-digit EBITDA and dividend growth rate through 2022. Although its share price is fairly valued, the company remains a good long-term investment choice due to its significant growth opportunities. However, investors need to keep in mind that its share price can be impacted by the rising treasury yield. Investors may want to monitor the treasury yield carefully to find a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

