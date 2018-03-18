Target: Chasing Amazon Is Taxing

Transitioning from an old school retailer to a nimbler, quicker, online stalwart is exciting. Trying to accomplish success while chasing Amazon (AMZN) at the same time can be taxing. Investors and analysts have come to expect thin to eroding margins for Amazon, with the potential for more upside in the future. This phenomenon is odd coming from large retailers used to growing margins while adding scale. Target (TGT) investors might have to just get used to it.

Target's Digital Sales Are Exploding

Revenue for the quarter-ended February 3, 2017 of $22.8 billion was up by double-digits. This reflects a strong holiday shopping season which the overall retail industry also benefited from. A measure of whether a traditional retailer is adapting to the new sales environment is the strength of its digital sales. I view Amazon as more of a technology company, so growth in digital requires a certain technical competency as well as sales experience. So far Target is passing this test with flying colors.

Q4 sales grew by more than 25%. Target's digital sales growth has outstripped that of even some smaller retailers. Digital is becoming increasingly important to Target. Total sales from digital were 8% during the quarter, up from 7% in the year earlier period. Comparable sales growth was 3.6% and half of that came from the digital channel. Signs suggest Target.com is competing well against other online retailers like Amazon and Walmart (WMT).

The latest trend among retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond (BBY) and Walmart is to allow customers to buy items online and pick them up at physical locations. The company's recent acquisition of Shipt's same-day delivery operations will allow it better service digital customers. Shipt will allow Target to deliver product to customers within hours. The start up delivery service is in about 70 markets, offering Target immediate scale and service it would have taken years to build on its own.

Margins Are Getting Punished

Digital sales have lower gross margin than sales from physical stores. I expected to see total gross margins decline due to the encroachment of digital sales. They were not as bad as I had expected; gross margin was 26.2%, slightly down from 26.6% in the period a year prior. Operating income margins were a different story. Operating income margins declined from 6.5% in the period a year prior to 5.1% this quarter. The main culprit was SG&A expense which ticked up from 18.5% to 17.5%. On a dollar basis operating income plunged 15% Y/Y despite the rise in revenue.

After the GOP tax cut, the company raised salaries for several of its lower-paid workers. This drove up operating expenses. Target is also making major investments in physical stores. It is redesigning more than 1,000 stores across the country over the next three years, including over 300 this year. Physical stores are part-in-parcel of Target's digital strategy. The company has stores in prime downtown locations across the country, making it convenient for customers to pick up online purchases. The capital expenditures will likely keep depreciation expense (included in EBIT) at heightened levels over the next three years.

In Q3 2017 Target acquired Grand Junction which connects third-party carriers and provides same-day delivery service. Target can now fulfill digital orders in-store and make outbound deliveries as well. This service could increase sales and potentially amplify brand loyalty. The company is also running a pilot for Driver Up, which delivers goods to customers in the parking so they do not have to leave their cars. Each of these programs won wave reviews from customers. Target is "paying it forward," which is exactly what it should be doing. However, it comes at a cost. I expect operating income and operating income margins to continue to compress into the foreseeable future. This will likely be a drag earnings for some time.

Conclusion

Management expects Q1 revenue growth in the single-digits and a 60 basis point to 80 basis point decline in operating income margins. Target is running in quicksand. I rate TGT a hold.

The company has also taken major steps to enhance digital customers' experience, which could lead to stickier customer retention. Target has tested and rolled out same-day delivery in four locations in New York. Its recent $550 million acquisition of Shipt - a same-day delivery platform - should allow it to expand same day service and keep pace with Walmart (WMT) and Amazon. It has also rolled out ship-from-store capabilities, which will also allow customers to pick up shipments in-store. This will allow Target to keep pace with other leading retailers, but it could also drive up SG&A costs and/or entice customers to buy more online. Ultimately, these moves should help digital sales remain strong.

Here are just some of the highlights, strong Q4 traffic, not just in digital, but importantly, in our stores, which led to a 3.6% comp increase. We saw that growth come across our business, as we gain market share in all five core merchandising categories. This was the fourth year in a row that digital grew by more than 25%. But it was our coast-to-coast network of neighborhood stores that enable that growth, as our stores fulfill more than half of our total digital volume.

Target's digital sales growth has been a silver lining. Last quarter digital sales were up 24% versus 26% growth in the year earlier period. Reports suggest digit sales were robust during the holiday season as well. This is important as 100 percent of Target's 0.8% same-store sales growth last quarter came from digital sales; store channel comparable store sales growth was nil. It also suggests the customer experience at Target.com is strong enough to generate repeat business and compete with the likes of Amazon (AMZN). I view Amazon as a technology company and other retailers' technology has to be on par in order to compete. It appears Target is meeting the challenge.

The company has also taken major steps to enhance digital customers' experience, which could lead to stickier customer retention. Target has tested and rolled out same-day delivery in four locations in New York. Its recent $550 million acquisition of Shipt - a same-day delivery platform - should allow it to expand same day service and keep pace with Walmart (WMT) and Amazon. It has also rolled out ship-from-store capabilities, which will also allow customers to pick up shipments in-store. This will allow Target to keep pace with other leading retailers, but it could also drive up SG&A costs and/or entice customers to buy more online. Ultimately, these moves should help digital sales remain strong.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.