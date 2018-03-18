AT&T: Bullish Breakout Ahead?

We are long T and believe that it is not too late to capitalize on what should ultimately be an extended run higher in the market’s valuation.

There is often a financial markets misunderstanding, which suggests that dividend investors are not much concerned with capital appreciation. But if you ask this question of anyone that has been holding stock in AT&T (NYSE:T), you might be surprised to find that this is just not the case. Shares prices in T have essentially traded sideways for the better part of 20 years. The highly attractive dividend has helped to mitigate some of the damages. But what bullish investors really need is a decisive move from the market. Fortunately, a positive confluence of events has raised the possibility that we might be in the early stages of such a move. We are long T and recommend buying the stock at current levels in anticipation of a major break higher over the next few months.

In the last five years, share values in T have risen by a very tepid +1.56% (indicative of the broader trends), but things have been much more bearish over the last 12 months (with losses of -12.82%). To some extent, this is not totally surprising given all of the uncertainty that is still tied to the merger deal with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). But it should be understood that the company experienced strong gains in earnings growth (+126.91%) during the previous year, and this is something that has not at all been reflected in share prices. T is currently trading with a PE ratio (TTM) that is below 7.8, and clearly established within the lower end of the ranges that have been seen since 2013.

In today's 24-hour news cycle, it has been too easy for markets to focus on the possibility that the Time-Warner merger could be blocked (which looks unlikely to an absurd degree, at this stage). Last year, Department of Justice sued to prevent the deal on the grounds that it would be anti-competitive. But there are scenarios where even a blocked deal could still work to the benefit of shareholders in both T and TWX, so the market's reaction thus far is nothing short of mystifying. In our view, investor reluctance will diminish one we have a clear decision on the proposed buyout. If this does occur, it will more than likely force a break of the extended trading range that has been in place for most of the last 20 years.

At some stage, investors will be forced to reconcile with the strengths if the company relative Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and other major names within the industry. Most foundational here is the level of segment diversity that is present at AT&T (with exposure in internet, entertainment, and communication services for both businesses and household consumers). Proportional revenues for each sector are shown in the chart above. A similar chart for Verizon would look very different, with revenue from wireless services making up 74% of the company's operational function and wireline phone services making up the remainder. In a broader interest rate environment that is clearly moving toward the tightening-end of the cycle, consumer activity remains somewhat uncertain for the coming quarters. This puts Verizon on a much more unstable footing relative to AT&T if you are a dividend investor looking to shield against potential volatility.

Once the conversation is forced to return to prospects within the broader earnings picture, investors have more reason for optimism. Earnings figures for both Verizon and AT&T saw a sharp spike for 2017, which bodes well for the industry as a whole. In our view, AT&T's level of segment diversity should lead to outperformance in these areas relative to Verizon Wireless. For the most recent quarter, EPS came in at 78 cents (against 65 cents expected). Revenues came in at $41.68 billion (against $41.19 billion expected). Net additions in U.S. wireless came in at 2.7 million (against 2.2 million expected), and net additions were also better-than-expected in Mexico. Postpaid churn rate was 0.89% (against 1.15% expected).

Forecasts from AT&T for 2018 show expected adjusted earnings to come in at roughly $3.50 per share. Prior analysts' estimates were calling for full-year earnings to come in at $3.05 per share. On balance, things look good for the industry - and good for AT&T, in particular.

Currently, the stock is trading near the middle of its 52-week range, suggesting a period of indecision while the company's legal issues continue to march toward a conclusion. The stock bounced off its 200-month exponential moving average without even testing historical support levels below 32, and this is a highly positive event in terms of the health of the long-term trend. Altogether, the technicals and fundamentals seem to be in agreement for a further run higher. A break above 42.50 invalidates the triple-top resistance that has defined the extended trading range. We did already see a false break above this level in July 2016, but the ascending triangle formation suggests that this is only a matter of time before we see a materially decisive break higher in the market. Long-term investors can capitalize on the stock's 5.4% dividend yield as this unfolds because, in our view, further downside is growing increasingly unlikely.

What is your position on T? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

