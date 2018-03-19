Lithia Motors, Inc 2017 Review

Majority of voting shares are controlled by Sidney DeBoer, Founder and Chairman of the Board.

Company Overview

Lithia Motors (LAD) is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. and are among the fastest growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#318-2017) with 171 stores representing 30 brands in eighteen states as of February 23, 2018. The company offers vehicles online and through their nationwide retail network. Their "Growth Powered by People" strategy drives us to innovate and continuously improve the customer experience.

LAD seeks domestic, import and luxury franchises in cities ranging from mid-sized regional markets to metropolitan markets. Lithia will evaluate all brands for expansion opportunities provided the market is large enough to support adequate new vehicle sales to justify the required capital investment.

The majority of stores and 2017 revenue are derived from California and Oregon.

Business Strategy & Operations

LAD provides a centralized support structure and creates an entrepreneurial environment to promote sales growth and margin expansion.

The company offers a variety of luxury, import and domestic new vehicle brands and models, reducing our dependence on any one manufacturer and our susceptibility to changing consumer preferences. Their new vehicle unit mix of 56% import, 32% domestic and 12% luxury compares to the national market mix of 48% , 44% and 8% , respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Their mission statement is “Growth Powered by People." LAD seeks to expand business through acquiring stores with strong brands which meet their investment metrics. Additionally, they focus on unlocking the potential of our existing stores by designing agile approaches tailored for the local market and identifying operational opportunities with our performance management reporting.

Lithia focused on achieving acquisitional and organic growth by:

As noted above, LAD acquired 18 stores and opened one new store in 2017. Lithia acquired 15 stores and one franchise, and opened one new store in 2016.

During 2017, LAD paid $26.5MM in dividends, spent $33.8MM to repurchase 361,000 shares, or 2% of total outstanding shares, and purchased a capped call option of 325,000 shares for $33.4MM. The company invested in their facilities, making $105.4MM in capital expenditures. At FYE17, there was $279.8MM in available funds in cash and availability on their credit facilities, with an estimated additional $236.1MM available if they financed our unencumbered owned real estate.

New Vehicles

In 2017, 167K of new vehicles were sold, generating 22.4% of gross profit for the year. New vehicle sales have the potential to create incremental future profit opportunities through certain manufacturer incentive programs, resale of used vehicles acquired through trade-in, arranging of third-party financing, vehicle service and insurance contracts, and future service and repair work. New vehicles are purchased directly from the manufacturer.

Used Vehicles

At each new vehicle store, LAD also sell used vehicles. In 2017, 130M retail used vehicles were sold, which generated 18.9% of gross profit.

LAD's near-term goal for used vehicles is to retail an average of 85 units per store per month. As of December 31, 2017, their stores sold an annualized average of 67 retail used units per month. Company believes that used vehicle sales represent a significant area for organic growth. As new vehicle sales growth rates return to average historical levels and LDA continues their focus on growing used retail sales, management believes the target is achievable.

Vehicle Financing, Service Contracts and Other Products

These business activities generated 26% of gross profit in FY17. Offering financing with a broad range of financing arrangers gives LAD an advantage over smaller competitors. LDA arranged vehicle financing on 76% of vehicles sold during 2017.

Service, Body and Parts

In 2017, the service, body and parts operations generated 32.5% of gross profit. These operations are an integral part of establishing customer loyalty and contribute significantly to overall revenue and profits. Lithia provides parts and service for the new vehicle brands sold by their stores, as well as service and repair most other makes and models.

Revenues from the service and parts departments are particularly important during economic downturns, when owners tend to repair their existing vehicles rather than buy new vehicles. This partially mitigates the effects of a drop in new vehicle sales that may occur in a recessionary economic environment.



Competition

Company notes there are approximately 18,000 dealers in the United States, many of whom are independent stores managed by individuals, families or small retail groups. LDA competes primarily with other automotive retailers, both publicly- and privately-held.

Vehicle manufacturers have designated specific marketing and sales areas within which only one dealer of a vehicle brand may operate. Certain state franchise laws also restrict LDA from relocating their dealerships, or establishing new dealerships of a particular brand, within any area that is served by another dealer with the same brand.

Lithia does not have any cost advantage in purchasing new vehicles from manufacturers. The company relies on advertising and merchandising, pricing, their customer guarantees and sales model, their sales expertise, service reputation and the location of stores to sell new vehicles.

Risk Factors

Financial Highlights

New vehicle sales increased in 2017 compared to 2016 and is largely due to the acquisition of 18 stores and opening of one store. In 2016, 15 stores were acquired, and one franchise and one store were opened.

Excluding the impact of acquisitions, on a same store basis, new vehicle sales increased 1.3% and included a 0.3% decrease in unit volume, offset by a 1.5% increase in the average selling price per retail unit in 2017 compared to 2016. The increase in average selling price are primarily a function of annual increases in manufacturer suggested retail price over the manufacturers' invoice cost of vehicles.

New vehicle gross profit increased 17.4% in 2017 compared to 2016, primarily driven by the increase in unit sales gained through dealership acquisitions.

National new vehicle sales market growth continues to moderate for all brands. Domestic brand unit volume outperformed the national average despite an overall decline in 2017, primarily driven by Ford (F), which had a same store unit sales increase of 2.3% compared to a national decrease of 1.2%, and Chrysler (FCAU), which had a same store unit sales decrease of 2.2% compared to a national decrease of 8.4%. The out performance of these brands was offset by General Motors (GM), which had a same store sales unit decrease of 2.7% compared to a national decrease of 1.4%.

Import brand unit sales growth outperformed the national average during 2017 primarily driven by Toyota (TM), Honda (HMC) and Subaru

Luxury brand unit volume decreased 7.8% during 2017 compared to a national average increase of 1.2%, primarily driven by BMW and Mercedes.

On a same store basis, new vehicle gross profit decreased 1.3% in 2017 compared to 2016. The decrease in unit sales on a same store basis, combined with a lower average gross profit per unit, resulted in a same store decline in gross profit.

The same store sales increases in 2017 compared to 2016 were primarily driven by increased unit sales in the core and value auto categories of 6.2% and 9.9 %, respectively.

Used retail vehicle gross profit increased 8.8% in 2017 compared to 2016, primarily driven by acquisitions. On a same store basis, gross profit increased 0.6% in 2017 compared to 2016, due to increased unit volume and increased average selling price, offset by margin declines.

The increase in finance and insurance revenue in 2017 compared to 2016 was primarily due to acquisitions combined with expanded product offerings.

Service, body and parts sales grew in all areas in 2017 compared to 2016. The growth in 2017 was primarily due to acquisitions, combined with more late-model units in operation, offset by one less service day during the year.

SG&A increased $149.8MM in 2017 compared to 2016 , primarily due to acquisitions.

In 2017, OPM improved 20 basis points compared to 2016. Adjusting for

non-core charges, including storm related insurance charges and acquisition expenses, OPM remained flat compared to 2016 at 4.1%.

Floor plan interest expense increased $13.8MM in 2017 compared to 2016, due to an increase in inventory levels related to acquisitions, an increase in existing store levels, and increasing interest rates.

Operating Segment Performance

Year-over-year revenue growth was supported by revenue growth in all three operating segments.

Profit before income taxes were supported by revenue growth and improved margins.

Revenues in the Domestic segment increased in all major business lines in 2017 compared to 2016, primarily related to opening one and acquiring five stores during 2017. Additionally, the Domestic stores increased their used vehicle unit sales, improved finance and insurance income per retail unit and experienced strong growth in service, body and parts revenues. The acquisition of eight stores in 2016 contributed 3.7% of the 11.3% increase.

Domestic segment income decreased 0.9% in 2017 compared to 2016. The decrease in segment income was due to gross profit growth of 14.1% offset by a 16.5% increase in SG&A and a 39.5% increase in floor plan interest expense. Increases in floor plan interest were primarily driven by increasing rates, compounded by increased volume related to acquisitions, as well as higher inventory levels at existing stores.

The increase in the Import segment revenue in 2017 compared to 2016 resulted from increases in all business lines. On a same store basis, new vehicle unit sales for our Import stores outpaced national performance. The acquisition of nine stores contributed 8.3% of the 17.8% increase.

Segment income increased 6.9% in 2017 compared to 2016 mainly due to the improvements in all revenue categories discussed above and an increase in gross profit, offset by increases in SG&A and floor plan interest expenses. Gross profit for our import segment increased 17.0% in 2017 compared to 2016, in-line with their revenues. Floor plan interest expense increased 55.3% during 2017 and was a significant contributor to lower segment income growth compared to 2016.

Luxury segment revenue increased in 2017 compared to 2016 primarily due to the acquisition of four stores and improvements in finance and insurance and service body and parts revenues.

Luxury segment income increased 17.7% in 2017 compared to 2016 . This increase was due to gross profit growth of 17.6%, offset by an increase in SG&A of 16.0%, primarily related to an increase in advertising expense, and an increase in floor plan interest expense of 43.3%.

Borrowing & Repayment Activities

During 2017, LAS raised net proceeds of $395.9MM through the issuance of senior Notes and mortgages and borrowed $81.7MM net, on lines of credit. These funds were primarily used for acquisitions, share repurchases and capital expenditures.

Under the credit facility they are permitted to allocate up to $1.9Bn in new vehicle inventory floor plan financing and up to a total of $500MM in used vehicle inventory floor plan financing and in revolving financing for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and working capital.

Increase in debt was used to finance new vehicle purchases and recent acquisitions.

Equity Transactions

Under the share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors and repurchases associated with stock compensation activity, LAD repurchased 361,457 shares of Class A common stock at an average price of $93.38 per share in 2017. As of December 31, 2017 , they had $162.6MM available for repurchase under our share repurchase program. The authority to repurchase does not have an expiration date.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased yoy due to increase in A/R and inventories related to a combination of increased sales and recent acquisitions.

Liabilities increased due a rise in floor plan payable and long-term debt related to financing inventory and acquisition of new stores. Increase in equity was supported by an increase in retained earnings.

Income Statement

Increase in revenues were driven by improvement in all operating segments.

Statement of Cash Flows

Operating Cash Flow

Cash provided by operating activities increased $58MM in 2017 compared to 2016, primarily as a result of increased profitability and a decrease in trade receivables growth related to the timing of collections, partially offset by an increase in inventories related to increasing volumes at existing locations, compared to the previous year's cash flows.

Investing Cash Flow

Free cash flow as calculated as operating cash flow less CapEx was $43MM in 2017, compared to $(10MM) in 2016

Net cash used in investing activities totaled $538.2MM and $351.7MM, respectively, for 2017 and 2016 and is largely due to the increase in cash used to finance acquisitions.

Financing Cash Flow

Overall, business activities led to a cash increase of $7MM.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.