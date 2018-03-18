ETF Month #4: Developed Markets (Ex-North America) With EFA. But Is There A Better Alternative?

During "ETF Month", I plan to survey a number of ETFs that have a lot of followers on Seeking Alpha, but for some reason don't have much coverage on the site. Hopefully, this will improve the visibility of Cambridge Income Laboratory and draw more members to our service, allowing me to make the newsletter better than ever. I will also be taking ETF suggestions, so do let me know if you have any ETFs on your horizon.

ETF Month #4: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

I thought I would take a look at the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) next, because it is one of the ETF components of the Chemist's Global Rotation Strategy (latest update here). In fact, the Strategy was invested in EFA between April and September of last year.

MSCI EAFE

What is EAFE? EAFE is an acronym for Europe, Australasia and Far East. The MSCI EAFE index includes stocks from 21 developed countries, as shown in the table below. Another way of putting it is that the EAFE index includes all of the developed markets in the world, with the exception of the United States and Canada.

Source: MSCI

Here's a breakdown of the weightings of the major geographical components of MSCI EAFE. Japan is the largest country at 24.02% weight, followed by United Kingdom at 17.80%, France at 10.67%, Germany at 9.82% and Switzerland at 8.02%. The other 16 countries therefore make up the remaining 29.67% of the index.

Source: MSCI

A conspicuous absence from the developed markets list is South Korea, which is categorized as an emerging market by MSCI (the FTSE index has South Korea as a developed market). Additionally, it should be remembered that China, despite being the #2 economy in the world, is still considered to be an emerging market.

(As an aside, I recently heard my friend tell a joke that has more than a grain of truth: "How do you tell the difference between a developed market and an emerging market? In an emerging market, the best jobs are government jobs.")

Basic details of EFA are shown in the table below. I will also be comparing EFA with iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA), and details for this ETF are also provided.

EFA IEFA Yield [ttm] 2.55% 2.55% Expense ratio 0.32% 0.08% Inception Aug. 2001 Oct. 2012 AUM $77.78b $50.83b Avg. Volume 20.5m 5.2m Morningstar rating *** **** No. holdings 927 2500 Annual turnover 2% 2% Investment mandate The iShares MSCI EAFE ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization developed market equities, excluding the U.S. and Canada (MSCI EAFE Index). The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-, mid- and small-capitalization developed market equities, excluding the U.S. and Canada (MSCI EAFE Investable Market Index. SA followers 11,339 2,165

Source: Morningstar

As we can see from the data above, both ETFs are very large funds, with about $78 billion in AUM for EFA and $51 billion for IEFA. In fact, EFA is the largest developed markets ETF out there (Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) is second at $69 billion).

However, EFA, being incepted in Aug. 2001, is about four times as liquid (20.5 million daily volume) as IEFA (5.2 million daily volume). That's first mover advantage again for you! In a similar vein, EFA has 11k followers on Seeking Alpha, whereas IEFA only has about 2k.

It is important to note that EFA charges 0.32% in expenses, which is four times of IEFA's 0.08% fee.

EFA vs. IEFA

Composition

What's the difference between EFA and IEFA? EFA tracks the MSCI EAFE Index, which includes only large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets. In contrast, IEFA tracks the MSCI EAFE Investable Market Index, which also includes small-cap stocks in addition to large- and mid-cap stocks.

The definition of large, mid and small-cap is based on percentile rather than a fixed $ boundary. Large stocks comprise the largest 70% of the index, while mid-cap stocks include the 71st to 85th percentile of stocks. Therefore, EFA can be considered to own the largest 85% of stocks in the MSCI developed markets universe.

The 85th to 99th percentile of stocks are considered to be small cap. IEFA therefore owns 99% of the stocks in the MSCI developed markets universe.

The effect of this difference is that EFA has many fewer holdings (927) compared to IEFA (2500).

Thanks to ETF Research Center's Overlap Analysis tool, we can easily compare the overlap of EFA and IEFA. As the data below shows, there are 815 overlapping constituents 90% of EFA's holdings are in IEFA (not sure why this isn't 100% to be honest) whereas 44% of IEFA's holdings in EFA. Probably the most relevant statistic is that there is 78% of holdings in common by weight between the two ETFs. As expected, both funds have the same top 10 holdings, but their weighting in EFA is slightly higher than in IEFA. The top names include many household blue-chips including Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) (OTCPK:NSRGY), HSBC (HSBC), Novartis (NVS), Toyota (TM), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) (OTCQX:RHHBY), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Total (TOT), British American Tobacco (BTI) and BP (BP).

Source: ETF Research Center

Performance

Over the last 5 years EFA and IEFA have moved very closely together as we might have expected. Since 2016, IEFA has slightly outperformed EFA, and its 5-year total return now stands at +43.79% compared to +38.33% for EFA. This is a little surprising because in the U.S. markets, large caps have outperformed small caps recently but the situation appears to be the reverse in the other developed markets.

EFA Total Return Price data by YCharts

Here's the 1, 3 and 5-year annualized returns.

Source: Morningstar

Distribution

EFA pays out a semi-annual distribution, in June and December of each year. The June dividend is the "big" dividend and the December dividend is the "small" dividend. Prior to 2008, the dividends were paid annually, in December of each year. EFA has a ttm yield of 2.55% (coincidentally the same as IEFA).

The chart below shows the distribution history of EFA over the past 10 years. Unfortunately, there has not been much growth in EFA's dividend at all, unlike for the S&P 500.

Source: Stanford Chemist, iShares

Summary

The title of this article asked: "Developed Markets With EFA... But Is There A Better Alternative?" And I think the answer is yes, at least where passive exposure to developed markets ex-North America is desired. For a long-term investor, there's really no need to choose EFA with its 0.32% expense ratio when you can go for the highly similar IEFA, which is four times as cheap with only a 0.08% expense ratio.

It seems that investors are in agreement, as the AUM of IEFA has exploded higher in recent years while EFA has only seen a modest increase (which can be mostly attributed to the appreciation of the underlying stocks rather than inflows).

EFA Total Assets Under Management data by YCharts

However, if you are a trader, then the higher liquidity of EFA will still be preferable due to lower-bid ask spreads for the stock, as well as for the option chains. Therefore, for the Chemist's Global Rotation Strategy, we will still be sticking with EFA rather than changing to IEFA.

I have previously reached similar conclusions when comparing the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) to the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG):

