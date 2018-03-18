The Technicals Of Tesla

Timing is everything. Knowing something really doesn't matter if you can't capitalize on it.

Some try to time markets using fundamentals. I can respect that. Broadly speaking, using fundamentals to predict the stage of a business is pretty close to the overall price structures we see on weekly and monthly charts.

Ultimately, I prefer using both, leaning on the fundamentals as more of spot price and working the charts from there. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the few names I think fundamental analysts have good odds relative to technicians in terms of timing. Maybe. But that is for another day.

Today, I want to take you on my primarily price- and behavioral-driven TSLA journey as I entered the market short at $347 last month.

Big Picture Technicals

The big picture TSLA chart is below. Price broke out above that $290 resistance in Q1 of last year, but has disappointed ever since. A fast approaching trend test from the '12 and '16 lows is underway, and last week closed with a pretty mean inverted hammer as more production reports came out. Many bulls have been anticipating a large move higher after the ~$290 breakout and retest, but instead have been stuck in the mud.

Having entered the stock short approximately a month ago, I first want to show why, then a more precise look as to when. Hopefully, this will help show the dynamics of trading this stock. I see some really incredible fundamental research on here on this stock, but as they say, only price pays. Knowing something but not acting on it is meaningless in financial markets.

Related, I am first going to propose a theory on TSLA here that hopefully sounds fairly bizarre. I have successfully been trading based around it for the better part of the last year.

Act 1 - The Pie to The Face

The story begins in Q3 2016. Seems like a decade ago with this insane name. You will recall at the time that Musk sent a letter around to employees about awesome "pies in the face" or something of that nature. Note the emphasis on showing "positive cash flow".

Source: Bloomberg

At the time, the short interest had spiked with nearly 40% of the float. Now here's the other quirk with "being right." Timing is the most difficult thing of all. It's why we glorify those who time something perfect (Burry, etc.). Having said that I rarely short anything with 30+% short interest. You'd need to know a lot about the business, and even then you are playing with fire. So sometimes you can/might be right, but there is no effective trade you can realistically make. I'd argue that was the case here at the time.

Tesla short interest Q3 2016

Source: YCharts

And sure enough reported cash from operations spiked in Q3 '16. When I first saw the headline on CNBC (yes, I admit it), I was shocked. What had I missed? How did I miss this massive revenue growing name turn CFO positive? Was this about to run to 10X sales? Crap. 400+M CFO? Is the scale for real? What...the...

Then I got a hold of the financials, and it all made sense. Although the next chart is complicated, it's critical to the overall thesis. I call it the magic cash flow show:

The stock was under threat of breaking the key 178-180 level in '16 (this is where all the shorts lined up as well looking for a "support break").

Q3 '16 reported CFO jumps to 424M based on "careful expense management".

Short squeeze begins immediately.

Q4 '16 reported CFO drops back to -448M as the company "paid down payables." Ta-da!

And well there you have it...the spark that lit the short squeeze fuse. A one-time flash of positive CFO right into the teeth of an aggressive short position.

Act 2 - The Shortville Tweet

Enter act 2, the "Shortville Tweet." After an over $100 move, note at point 3, the shortville tweet comes in right as price came up against long-term resistance at 290+. This created a second wave of covering into the 390 level. For those who remember it, the momentum was off the charts, especially as the stock made new all-time highs. In the chart below, I contend that is how this whole thing played out, leading to the high yield capital raise (act 3).

Act 3 - I Raise You 300M

It was this price action that then created the momentum for the oversubscribed high-yield offering. I submit this was the trend shifting moment for stock. It's not a coincidence bulls have been silenced since then. From an investment standpoint, a company that was pushing 400M in CFO shouldn't need to borrow. Essentially it revealed what Q3 '16 masked.

If you are an extreme behavioralist or a finance nerd (me often) and want some laughs, go read the comments section from that Electrek article. In any event, we know how those 5.35% bonds have performed. Roasted right out of the gate.

So basically the above is my view on Tesla and the move from 180 to 350. A combo of financial engineering, social media, and momentum. I suppose big picture that's fine, all part of the game. However, IF I am right, then I've never seen anything like it in the past.

At the same time, everyone is free to trend ride; the stock is still above 300, and the trendlines intact. I will say have been amused seeing some of the most in your face bulls changing their tune in the last two weeks, but that also is for another day.

Importantly, I do propose the shorts already covered and the last of the bulls' legs were kicked out from under them 60+ dollars ago. What's left out on the short side is a function of the convertibles.

Relative Strength

Back to some actual techniques. Relative strength is an important way to discern what the market is thinking in real time. Price is helpful. Price comparisons even more so. This is similar to inter-market analysis. Bottom line we want to see what this vs. that is doing. Especially in similar assets. What is the market saying when it has to choose.

I continue to believe the junk raise was the markets awakening. Let's look at how Tesla has performed since then vs. the internet index ETF (FDN). This is a fair comparison based simply off momentum stocks, but if anyone feels it's unfair, XLK and SPX look similar.

A more broad inspection of the market's overall digestion of the high yield moment is by looking at Tesla vs. Toyota (TM) vs. competitors (CARZ) vs. tech overall (XLK) and the SPX (SPY). Clearly the market has voted. Note the Toyota outperformance as well. I know because I bought TM at 111 (right as Tesla's market cap surpassed all other car makers - again not based on value but on an artificial short squeeze). Toyota was lagging for over a year, but found a bid after Tesla's capital raise. That makes complete sense to me.

Tesla Vs. competitors, tech and SPX since the junk raise

And so armed with the knowledge that Musk was basically moving around payables to squeeze shorts (which had finally been exhausted), forced to borrow, and no material upside change in the business (opposite if anything), I have been fading Tesla rips for some time.

It is amazing to me how many longs still think there is some big short squeeze on the horizon. Maybe. Always possible I suppose, especially with the tricks we've seen and weekly price still technically on a breakout. Some days I get scared, but methinks the tanks on E (see what I did there).

Smart money sold in the 380s and above too desperate to cover shorts. Artificial and short-term liquidity. 60+B market cap, 7X sales, negative cash flows, .9 current ratio, rising debts. Dream sale scenario. Once in a lifetime stuff. But I digress, here's my latest trade.

Feb. 20th, members short entry

Price backed up on me a little after that entry, but within the last two weeks, we are back firmly in the money by 20 bucks. I have tightened my risk up a bit, but frankly want to see these play out.

So here we sit. I feel comfortable being up 20 bucks on the position, especially given how the week closed. But in reality, we are talking about 6% on a name that can move 10% in a week. So by the time you read this, anything can happen. Below I have posted Tesla on top with the relative strength of Tesla vs. technology (XLK). The bottom line is the deterioration continues under the surface (relative strength). Hopefully the breakdown in the bottom panel will yank the price of Tesla down with it.

Risks and Respect

Last, let me say for bulls in particular, technically this has not broken down on the weekly (uptrend and 290 horizontal breakout). I trade in front of turns and I always have. My biggest trades have come by seeing the turn before the market. I am most comfortable right where I am (ahead of turn and in the money), fully ready to protect this position and even add to it if it weakens.

Let's see how it plays. Thanks for reading...

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.