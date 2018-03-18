Valuation Dashboard: Financials And Real Estate - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Mortgage REITs are the best-looking financial industry regarding their historical averages in valuation and profitability metrics, because the market is anticipating higher rates. Real Estate Services look good regarding Price/Earnings, Price to Free Cash Flow, ROE, but they have a very bad Price/Sales ratio. Equity REITs are close to their historical averages in valuation and also in profitability. Capital Markets are moderately overpriced. Banks, Insurance and Thrifts/Mortgage are the most overpriced financial industries.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Real Estate Services and deteriorated in Equity REITs, Thrifts/Mortgage.

P/S has improved in Consumer Finance and deteriorated in Real Estate Services, Commercial Banks.

P/FCF has improved in Capital Markets and deteriorated in Mortgage REITs.

ROE has improved in Consumer Finance and is stable elsewhere.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by less than 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) has outperformed it by about 1.5%.

The 5 top momentum stocks on this period in the S&P 500 financial and real estate sectors are: Boston Properties (BXP), Essex Property Trust (ESS), E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC), Progressive Corp (PGR), XL Group Ltd (XL).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) BANKCOMM Allstate Corp (ALL) INSURANCE Old Republic International Corp (ORI) INSURANCE Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) INSURANCE Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) INSURANCE Saul Centers Inc (BFS) REIT Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) REIT PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) REIT Ventas Inc. (VTR) REIT Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) REIT

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Financials and Real Estate on 3/18/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Commercial Banks 20.98 15.24 -37.66% 3.89 2.06 -88.83% 21.4 13.44 -59.23% 8.09 8.89 -0.8 Thrifts/Mortgage* 26.35 20.66 -27.54% 3.65 2.03 -79.80% 16.67 14.75 -13.02% 5.74 5.02 0.72 Consumer Finance* 18.06 13.15 -37.34% 1.43 1.47 2.72% 8.37 8.22 -1.82% 7.85 11.83 -3.98 Capital Markets* 19.24 18.07 -6.47% 4.02 3.06 -31.37% 20.97 19.62 -6.88% 9.79 7.89 1.9 Insurance 19.46 13.7 -42.04% 1.37 1.07 -28.04% 13.53 8.99 -50.50% 6.59 8.71 -2.12 Mortgage REITs** 10.45 17.01 38.57% 4.09 4.13 0.97% 22.74 48.8 53.40% 10.49 4.72 5.77 Equity REITs** 33.19 35.51 6.53% 5.74 4.56 -25.88% 45.38 38.64 -17.44% 6.2 4.04 2.16 Real Estate Services** 27.61 31.19 11.48% 6.04 3.06 -97.39% 23.5 25.55 8.02% 3.93 -1.33 5.26

* Averages since 2003 - ** Averages since 2006 -

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLF and XLRE with SPY in 1 month.

