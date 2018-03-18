BlackBerry: To Double Again In 2018?

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has been on a rollercoaster ride for a couple of years, oscillating from going out of business before John Chen took over, to make BlackBerry great again when the turnaround has been put in place, replacing the failing hardware division with software oriented security solutions for companies. In terms of stock price appreciation, 2017 has been a very good year for the Canadian company having seen its stock price double. Has the market finally been giving credit to the turnaround plan drawn by John Chen five years ago? Will it continue in 2018? I'm not so sure.

First of all, we must give credit to John Chen for fixing the company's bleeding hardware and SAF (Service Access Fees) generated by the old blackberries businesses. Back in the days, hardware represented 70% of revenues, SAF was falling at 15-20% per quarter and total revenues were declining at alarming rates. At that time, software revenues were $56M per quarter. To put things into perspective, the company generated approximately $7B in sales in 2014. Now the company generated less than $1B, but the business has stabilized, thanks to John Chen's turnaround plan to develop the enterprise software solutions with higher margins.

When current BlackBerry CEO took over, the stock price was sitting around $7. Five years later, we are at $13-14, a double. While the market finally gives some credit to the strategy put in place, I would be cautious about BlackBerry going forward.

Peer group & sales growth analysis

BlackBerry as rebranded itself as a "cybersecurity software and services company dedicated to securing the enterprise of things". While this new denomination is attractive, BlackBerry is miles away of becoming a leader in this market segment and is already well valued by the market as shown on the table below. Furthermore, disruptive cybersecurity companies such as Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) or Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are growing faster than BlackBerry. In fact, the company's growth in software solutions can be attributed to external growth coming from acquisitions in the past years. The company did it thanks to a huge cash pile of $2.5B resulting from its past history when blackberries were selling like hot cakes. That was a smart move made by John Chen.

As you can see, I expect BlackBerry to grow revenues by 10% for the next fiscal year, which is an optimistic scenario as demonstrated by analyst consensus which expects 0% growth for next year (Year ending Feb. 2019). To put things into perspective, the peer group is expected to grow sales by 15% on average. Unfortunately, BlackBerry has a higher P/S and forward P/S ratio than the peer group, which points out the fact BlackBerry is currently overvalued.

And that is not the only negative point. BlackBerry has lower gross margin and lower operating margin than peer group's average. Regarding operating margin, we can see smaller companies experienced negative operating income while bigger companies generated healthy margins (CheckPoint (NYSE:CKP) @49%, Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) @7% and CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) 7%) or generated higher sales growth (Palo Alto Networks +26%). Despite its size, the Canadian company posted a negative operating margin of -5% for FY 2017, which can be explained by lower pricing power than competitors and higher expenses to rebuild the brand and win back customers. As shown in Q3 2017, BlackBerry won back key customers in regulated industries such as the US Department of Defense, NATO, or the Dutch government.

At $13.3 per share, BlackBerry has a forward P/S of 6.8 in comparison with the peer group median of 5.5, which represented an overvaluation of 23%. On top of that, you can add lower gross margins and lower sales growth than the peer group. So BlackBerry's situation is not the best at the moment, but there is one thing it can do.

What could BlackBerry do to improve its position and double again in 2018?

The Canadian company has a $2.5 billion treasury which should be put to work instead of being invested in Treasuries. The best idea would be to buy a direct competitor such as CyberArk or Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV). Financially speaking, the company can choose an all-in cash deal or take some additional long-term debt to finance the transaction.

John Chen has already acquired smaller companies in the past five years with good results as he was able to stabilize the company. A bigger acquisition will be the final point to the turnaround plan and would make BlackBerry a new company with cutting-edge technology in the cybersecurity space. Furthermore, synergies and complementary products will allow the company to gain efficiency by cutting costs and leverage both existing product offerings.

To double again, the company has to make a bold move. The company must definitely grow sales or the turnaround story will be put on hold. A deal is the best thing to do for John Chen: it will increase sales, improve margins and attract new customers to the company's core products. I do believe the market will appreciate this kind of move.

Conclusion

If you are interested in BlackBerry because you would like to invest in cybersecurity, there are better opportunities as depicted by the peer group analysis. At $13.3 per share, the Canadian company is already well valued by the market and a double appears unlikely in 2018 except if the company announces a major deal the coming months. A major deal will be greatly appreciated by the market in my opinion.

In the "no deal" case, 2018 will continue to be a transitioning year for the company. As a result, one should not be too optimistic in the near future, sales growth will be slower than the industry average and operating margins are likely not going in the green as the company must win back its customers first. John Chen's strategy to turnaround BlackBerry remains an interesting opportunity going forward but at the right price. I would not buy it above $9-10 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.