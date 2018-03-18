No, I Am Not 'Bullish'

That doesn't mean there isn't a near-term bear thesis, it just means that I'm going to give you both sides even if you're inclined to only like one.

Some of the recent research and incoming data suggests equities may have some support, and that being the case, I've presented that research and data accordingly.

Judging by some recent reader feedback, there seems to be some confusion about the extent to which Heisenberg is predisposed to spinning everything in a bearish fashion.

One interesting phenomenon I've observed over the past two weeks is the extent to which some readers, followers and, dare I say it, "fans" seem to have convinced themselves that I set out each and every day to pen the most bearish commentary I can possibly muster without driving myself to chronic depression.

This phenomenon has recently manifested itself in some amusing exchanges with new Twitter followers and with e-mails from folks who follow along during the trading day over at my site. Maybe this shows up in the comments on my posts here; I don't know because due to the sheer number of comments, it's not feasible for me to read them all.

There's a difference between being perpetually cynical and adopting a sarcastic tone when discussing markets and predicting an imminent crash in every single post. There are indeed certain things I have repeatedly insisted are likely to cause problems. For instance, since I first started writing under this pseudonym I have habitually suggested that retail short volatility products would implode which consequences for the broader market. That prediction was borne out last month. I have also habitually suggested high yield ETFs are likely to crack (if not implode entirely) at some point, exposing the underlying liquidity mismatch. That hasn't played out yet, but I still insist that it will. And then there's my ongoing effort to remind you that because $20 trillion of central bank liquidity was instrumental in driving risk assets higher, the removal of that bid will in all likelihood have the opposite effect.

There are of course other examples, but the point is that when I warn about something consistently whether it's flawed models in the case of the high yield ETFs, the rebalance risk that was inherent in the levered and inverse VIX ETPs, the market structure concerns that emanate from the rampant proliferation of passive investing, HFT, and systematic strats, or [fill in the blank with your favorite Heisenberg punching bag], it's because I've identified what I think are concrete problems that are unlikely to be addressed or ameliorated before something bad happens.

Sure, I do a ton of cynical macro commentary that's more broad in scope and if you follow my site I weave in a whole lot of political commentary, but there too, it's based on what I certainly believe is an honest assessment of the available information.

But here's the thing. When it comes to daily commentary, quick takes, market wraps, or brief summaries of the latest analyst notes, I don't go out of my way to try and put a bearish spin on something that isn't bearish just so I can "keep it consistent." Part of the reason I don't do that is because I think it's intellectually dishonest, but from a more practical perspective, it's not efficient. Putting a bearish spin on something that isn't bearish entails running down what is a finite supply of daily mental bandwidth for no discernible benefit.

Ok, so with all of that in mind, what I wanted to point out is that while there are two compelling reasons to be wary over the next couple of weeks, there are also reasons to believe that in the absence of something truly momentous on the political front, and barring some kind of egregious communications mistake by Jerome Powell at his first post-meeting press conference as Fed Chair, equities are likely to have some support.

Just to reiterate what I said above, a couple of readers were dismayed that I would endeavor to present the reasons why equities could find some near-term support despite the precarious political backdrop, the trade tension, and the prospect that the March Fed hike could be accompanied by a shift up in the median 2018 dot. Normally I would just ignore what amounts to a handful of shrill voices in the crowd, but I wanted to take the opportunity to remind folks that if the only reason you read Heisenberg is for bearish confirmation bias, then please move along because that's not why I write.

I presented a few of the reasons to be bullish on Saturday morning in a piece called "Ok, Who's Confused" and I'll reiterate those below, but first let me highlight a couple of things I haven't already mentioned this weekend.

Two weeks ago, I noted that equity ETF flows were looking somewhat volatile (i.e. unreliable as a pillar of support for stocks) following a rebound after the February shake out. You're reminded that the fund flows picture has been something to behold this year. There was a veritable avalanche of inflows in January as stocks powered to new highs and then an astonishing exodus following the pullback in early February. Flows improved once markets stabilized (chicken-egg scenario there) but for the remainder of February and into March, it was harder to get a read on how retail was feeling - until last week when, according to EPFR, U.S. equities saw a record $34.6 billion worth of inflows.

(BofAML)

As JPMorgan put it in a note out Friday afternoon, "there is little doubt that, following an interruption in February, retail investors have resumed their equity ETF buying in March." So if retail investors are the marginal buyer, well then you can count them in.

Another concern I flagged a couple of weeks ago was an apparent deterioration in liquidity, where the trend - as illustrated by a price to volume based indicator of vol. for E-minis - has been rather disconcerting of late. Well that trend has reversed. Have a look:

(JPMorgan)

That's up to date through Friday and it looks like conditions have improved back to levels seen prior to the February rout. That, in turn, suggests that any drawdown won't be made worse by an absence of liquidity.

One risk JPMorgan flags in the note mentioned above is that long/short equity hedge funds' betas to equities have not returned to pre-correction levels and CTAs betas' to stocks have actually declined over the past couple of weeks:

(JPMorgan)

So that seems to suggest that institutional investors are still loathe to add risk exposure here. But if you recall what Marko Kolanovic said in his latest, the headwind from systematic deleveraging is likely to turn into a tailwind given enough time. Here's a quote I used in a piece published here on Saturday afternoon:

Unless there is a recession, all of these flows tend to reverse within 1-2 months. For instance, short-term momentum turns positive ~1 month after the initial shock, short-term options expire within a 1-month cycle (gamma rolls off), and realized volatility starts declining prompting volatility sensitive investors to buy. This all happened in 2015 and is happening again now.

Speaking of Kolanovic, he's not buying the idea that the tariffs will morph into an all-out "hot" global trade war and similarly, he's not really enamored with the notion that the Fed will risk committing a policy error either. Here's his game theoretic rationale:

As one can both use tough rhetoric and at the same time do little disruptive action (e.g., players as we defined them can ‘have their cake and eat it’). Setting up a diagram (similar to the well-known ‘prisoners’ dilemma’) points clearly that there will be strong rhetoric, but weak or no action [on trade] that would destabilize equities. One could argue that a similar analysis can be applied to the risk of the Fed committing policy errors (see figure below, asymmetry in the case of the Fed would be causing a recession, and the public pinning the blame to specific individual central bankers responsible for the decision). (JPMorgan)

So again, all of this is pretty compelling or if it's not actually compelling, it's all plausible and some semblance of nuanced. It can't be dismissed out of hand just because someone is inclined to bearishness.

Now that doesn't mean literally everything said above can't reverse course at the drop of a hat. We saw last month that flows can turn quickly when retail investors get spooked and thanks to the presence of HFTs in market making (sometimes they're conspicuously absent when needed), liquidity can dry up in a pinch.

Additionally, leaning on game theory to explain why the Fed won't commit a policy mistake kind of assumes away the issue - when you make a "mistake" you have by definition not chosen the optimal path.

Finally, while almost everyone seems to think the Trump administration's steel and aluminum tariffs should be viewed more in the context of a political gambit than as an actual attempt to fire the opening shot in a global trade war, it's impossible to know how the rest of the world is going to react. That is, it is by no means clear that America's trade partners are going to be content to be used as pawns in the 2018 mid-terms chess match without retaliating with measures of their own.

Ultimately, the answer to the implicit question I've gotten over the past week or so (i.e. "are you bullish now?") is "no." I am just looking at the information available to me and assessing it in a way that's some semblance of objective. I would suggest everyone else do the same, whether you're bullish or bearish because doing otherwise amounts to actively seeking out confirmation bias and that is everywhere and always a terrible idea.

