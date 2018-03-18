Does General Electric Do A Re-Think After The Baker Hughes And McDermott Joint Venture?

GE has cooled talk of divesting its interest in Baker Hughes recently, while not backing off entirely.

General Electric, NYSE: (GE) wallows in the low-teens, amid what seems to be a daily deluge of negative press about its past accounting practices, and future prospects. Last Fall, within a few months of consummating the deal to acquire a majority interest in Baker Hughes General Electric, NYSE: (BHGE) GE announced that it now viewed them as as a "Non-core asset." Meaning they would be marketing this asset at some point in the not-too-distant future, all the while giving no insight as to how this would be profitably accomplished in the current depressed state of the oil industry. GE...always a master of acquisition/divestiture timing!

There was discussion early on this might happen earlier rather than later. The thing is, Baker has a lock up until mid-2019 on GE's divestiture of the 63-odd percent it owns of BHGE. In an article entitled General Electric and Baker Hughes last Fall we discussed some possible outcomes of this intent. The article was a little whimsical, as no one can really give any good guidance beyond what will happen in the next half an hour or so, let alone a year and a half into the future. Still, I get paid to read tea leaves and put some structure to the randomness, so I let my imagination run riot based on my years of experience in the industry.

For a while, Baker's stock price seemed to tread water in the middle 30's with no real news coming out. I am on record as having gone negative on Baker, as I viewed the stock price declining from the uncertainty about actions GE might take. It did. After running up to $36 in late Jan, 2018, and then crashing in the madness of February, Baker fell into the mid-20's. I then changed my opinion of its attractiveness, and put this out in an article titled, "Baker Hughes: Good Golly Miss Molly..."

Now we see that it is making a move to strengthen its position against the company it was created, in part, to challenge, Schlumberger, NYSE: (SLB). In this article we will do some theorizing about what this means for the the two companies, Baker, and McDermott International, NYSE: (MDR). We will also extend our thinking to the broader thesis we have for the return of CapEx to the offshore market segment. And, finally we also will touch on how GE's plans for divestiture may be progressing.

How should the upstream investor position themselves to take advantage of this new facet to Baker? Baker has been trending up strongly the past week or so, from the middle $20's to about $31.00 last week. I view the price fluctuations as being due to the recent softness in the oil market-we had a 5 mm bbl build forecast from the EIA, and the eternal turbulence in Washington bubbled over...again.

Take your pick, tariffs, the change out at State (the oil market liked having Tillerson at the helm), the delay of the ARAMCO IPO to 2019... it starts to wear you out after awhile. But hey, you have to love Larry Kudlow becoming Chief Economic Adviser! "Lawrence of America" can talk to everybody.

If anybody can get the president to focus these tariffs more on China and less on the Eurozone and our NAFTA partners, it's Larry Kudlow. If you read my stuff, you know I am anti-tariff. Here's a link to my views on tariffs, "Protectionism and Taxes on imported oil, Verities and Balderdash"). Ok, I am getting off track a bit here. Back to our thoughts on what's happening with Baker, GE, and McDermott.

McDermott has kind of see-sawed price-wise the last month, and was dragged down last week by the same forces that tanked Baker.

I had theorized in my private investing community, The Daily Drilling Report that something was happening with Baker. My focus was on fracking in the Permian, and I still think Baker will do something to increase its exposure to this lucrative market. One of the things I posited was that Baker due to having spun off its pressure pumping assets into BJ Services, might be looking for an entree back into this lucrative business. I further noted in the article that other companies were continuing to add to their North American pressure pumping fleet.

Schlumberger, NYSE : (SLB) bought Weatherford's, NYSE: (WFT) pressure pumping assets, picking up 1-mm HHP to add to the 2-mm they already had.

Halliburton, NYSE: (HAL) If you need still more evidence that pressure pumping is driving the market have a look at this. Halliburton adds another 1-million HHP to North American frack fleet.

As an investor, I surely hope that Baker is re-thinking the exit from this highly profitable business.

Now though, with MDR, Baker is going in an entirely different direction, offshore. Baker has been looking for a partnership of this kind. Last Fall they courted Subsea 7, OTCPK: (OTCPK:SUBCY). Talks broke down here, and the rumors quieted. Then in February, Schlumberger scooped up Subsea 7, and Baker found itself scrambling for this capability. Fortunately McDermott was available. I find this combo encouraging for a couple of reasons. We will discuss them here-in.

The goal here is to be ready to capture a significant portion of the Offshore Project Management business that will be coming to tender as CapEx returns to the offshore market. My thoughts on that eventuality were published the other day, "CapEx Will Return To the Offshore Ultra-Deepwater Sector, Here's Why."

We were greeted among all the other news the other day, by the announcement that Baker and MDR had formed a joint venture to pursue opportunities similar to the award of a FEED (Front End Engineering and Design) contract from BP to design key features of their West Africa project with Kosmos Energy, NYSE: (KOS), Greater Tortue.

This is not a natural fit, but the more I think about it, the more I can see it propelling both companies forward. With one big proviso...they have to play nice with each other. Don't laugh, it doesn't always work out. I have been part of several JV's that didn't have their desired impact due to squabbling. But, let's not go there in this article. After all, we are dealing with motivated adult, professionals...aren't we?

Among other things, McDermott brings heavy lift and surface and subsea installation capabilities to the JV. Add to that onshore jacket fabrication, and you can see MDR adds quite a dimension to Baker's capabilities. Have a look at my updated comparison table below. With the onshore heavy fabrication experience MDR has, I would venture to say that Baker has stolen a march on mighty Schlumberger.

McDermott

What does MDR get out of this tie-up with Baker? The easy answer is a broad platform in which to participate. Operators like cooperation between service providers...not competitors mind you. Good heavens forbid. We call that collusion, and there is quite enough focus on that right now, thank you very much.

No, what the operators like is collaboration and communication between vertically integrated partners. This has proven to be of benefit on mega-style projects.

Reducing overall costs through simplified heirarchies

Speeding up project deliveries

Enhancing safety

McDermott alone is small, early cycle player and is starved for projects right now. As I have said, CapEx is coming back, but its not here in a big way now.

This is why I think that the two companies will find a way to make this work. They are stronger together in this market where, as we have discussed with BP, and BHGE/MDR above, the oil company wants a turnkey project.

I will even suggest that as the rough edges of this partnership are scraped off, Baker may just buy MDR. That's a possibility for the future however.

General Electric and Baker

GE has done something that the Federal Government never seems able to do...shut down the rumor mill. And, how about some leaks please? The information coming out since Flannery suggested that Baker might go quickly as the larger company focused on it's reorganization, was nearly non-existent for months.

And, then earlier this year, among a torrent, an absolute torrent of negative news Flannery opined that perhaps there wasn't a huge rush to exit the Baker Hughes business. That's GE!! A long term and strategic thinking powerhouse!

I am a straight-shooter and believe in giving credit where it is due. One of my fellow contributors, Cornerstone Investments gets credit for this scoop as part of a series of articles he's written on GE. His article entitled, "Could GE buy The Rest of Baker Hughes?", laid out an intelligent rationale for GE hanging on to Baker. It's paywalled now, so unless you're a PRO subscriber, you won't be able to access it, so I'll boil his thesis down for you to a couple of bullets.

GE needs another failed transaction like Jeff Immelt needed a follow me jet.

Baker Hughes is in a business that may be on a multi-year upswing due to improvements in the oil price. Why sell now?

I find no fault with this thesis, and think that with the joint venture between BHGE and MDR, it's stronger now than before.

BP saw something in this combination as they selected a vendor for this remote area project development. Let me tell you one of things they has in mind.

The oil industry doesn't want an all-powerful Schlumberger. The mighty, SLB, as good as they are, can be a very arrogant player when they hold the upper hand. Oil companies don't like this.

So, when the pieces come together, and the stars align, Big Oil doesn't mind sending the Big Blue lads in Paris, a little reminder of who ultimately holds the cards. I am sure the SLB/SUBCY JV was in the running for this work. This is going to be a huge piece of business that Big Blue is effectively shut out of.

So, point one. This is hugely positive for BHGE, and a factor that is not yet reflected in their currently stock price.

Point two is that it sends a positive message about where CapEx is going in the offshore segment. Oil companies are de-manned from layoffs the past few years. They can't ramp up quickly enough with qualified people to manage these projects. There will be more awards like this going forward, and goods and services sold on an EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation) contract come at more lucrative margins generally than standard tendering.

I will be adding to my BHGE posistion under $30, and intend to establish a position in MDR.

Final thought. What is Halliburton thinking right now? They are falling behind in the Total Project Management business. We will give that some thought going forward.

