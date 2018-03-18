Pros And Cons Of Buying ERX

However, the pros do not outweigh the cons since it makes much more sense to buy individual energy stocks.

Buying the Direxion Daily Energy Bull 3X ETF (ERX) is like driving a sports car on the German autobahn at top speed. It's fun sometimes, but is it worth the risk? In this article, I will tell you why there are much better options to get alpha instead of buying a triple leveraged ETF.

Source: Empowerment Mentoring Program

What's ERX?

Leveraged ETF's have gained popularity after being introduced by ProShares, which launched the first leveraged ETF back in 2006. This was roughly 16 years after conventional ETFs were introduced in the 1990s. Currently there are over 200 leveraged ETFs on the market, which is mainly dominated by ProShares and Direxion.

A leveraged ETF (regardless of its direction) uses borrowed funds to provide investors with daily leverage. A triple long ETF returns 3% for every 1% change of the underlying index. That's also the reason these ETFs are rebalanced every single day - to guarantee that investors get exactly 3 times the return every single day - as I will explain in this article.

Now, let's look at the strategy and benefits of the 3x long energy ETF provided by Direxion.

Magnify your short-term perspective with daily 3X leverage

Go where there’s opportunity, with bull and bear funds for both sides of the trade; and

Stay agile – with liquidity to trade through rapidly changing markets Leveraged and inverse ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying index over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. - Direxion

There are a few points that are absolutely key to understanding the basis of this ETF. First of all, the ETF mentions the option to magnify your short-term trading opportunities. They also mention that this ETF does not track the performance over periods longer than one day. This of course makes perfect sense given that the leverage is applied on a daily basis instead as a set amount of money on top of one's margin for example.

How Does A Leveraged ETF Work?

But how does this actually work? The most simple explanation is supported by the screenshot below, which explains how a 2x leveraged ETF that tracks the S&P 500 works.

Let's say you invest $100 in a 2x S&P 500 ETF. The fund manager now has to borrow the exact same amount to be able to give you 2x leverage. Now, let's assume the S&P 500 goes up by 10%. Our stake is now worth $120. It also means that the fund manager has to borrow $120 to give us the same leverage the next day. Moreover, it means that we will fall back to $96 if the market drops 10%. Hence, the fund manager only has to borrow $96 if you do not withdraw your money.

Source: Youtube (Symmetricinfo)

In this case, the ETF is not following the S&P 500 but the energy sector. The holding structure of ERX is a leveraged version of the SPDR Select Sector Energy ETF (XLE) as you can see below.

Source: Direxion

XLE on the other hand owns companies from all energy sub-industries while being overweight Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Source: ETF.com

So, should you buy this ETF?

Not For The Fainthearted

The answer to this question depends on your own objectives and willingness to take risk.

The mean return on an average trading day for XLE is 0.4%, while ERX more than doubles this to 0.9%. The standard deviation for XLE is 1.6% while ERX is at 4.6%.

Source: Author's SPSS Files

However, it gets interesting when we look at the maximum and minimum returns of ERX. The best day returned 33.69% while the worst day erased roughly one third of your position within one single day. It's also interesting to know that both these events both happened in 2008. The 33.7% decline took place on the 20th of November 2008 while the rebound happened on the next day when energy rebounded.

Source: Author's SPSS Files

A simple risk management tool and decision making tool is to look at the daily returns of XLE and think for yourself whether you are willing to risk betting on three times these daily outcomes. Even a long bull market run can be destroyed with one negative return of let's say 8%, which would set you back 24%. You would then need considerably more time to rebound.

And that's why I always say that this trade is about the steepness of a trend, not the duration!

How To Beat Leverage Without Leverage?

Before I go any further I have to mention that the example I just used (8% decline) can also be seen below. XLE has recovered almost half of its losses after crashing in 2014 and 2015 while ERX is still close to its low even though it's up 100% since Q1 of 2016. That's the effect of daily leverage and the best argument to only use this ETF as a short-term tool. Furthermore, the expense ratio of 1.1% is also much higher than those of other non-leveraged ETFs.

That said, I want to show you one reason this ETF is best avoided.

First of all, there are 2 major bull markets I want to focus on. Those are the one in 2016 and the first three quarters of 2017. I added the returns of XLE, ERX and three energy stocks. The first two are independent O&G companies Continental Resources (CLR) and Marathon Oil (MRO) while the third one is a supplier of drilling equipment Helmerich & Payne (HP).

Period XLE ERX CLR MRO HP Jan 2016 - Dec 2016 43% 170% 240% 190% 87% Aug 2017 - Jan 2018 25% 100% 92% 80% 73%

What we see is that ERX is providing roughly 4 times the return of XLE in both periods. The reason is the steepness of these trends and the fact that both uptrends did not include any severe down days. Otherwise the returns would be much lower than 4 times XLE or even negative in the long term given that ERX is back where it traded in 2009. Furthermore, both CLR and MRO were able to massively outperform ERX in 2016 and managed to get close to ERX in 2017. HP underperformed ERX during both periods but still delivered tremendous value on top of a dividend yield of 4.4%.

With this I am not trying to convince you to buy any of the stocks I just mentioned. I just wanted to show you that it is possible to get really close to the return of a triple leveraged ETF without having to use any leverage by just buying a stock from the XLE ETF. And I did not cherry pick the stocks I just showed you. There are many stocks that did the same during these periods.

Furthermore, you avoid getting crushed on a day with a severe energy sell-off since these stocks would not fall three times as much as XLE. ERX, however, would. On the other hand, you get single-stock risks when buying a company like MRO, whereas ERX just follows a well-diversified energy basket.

Summary

Below I list the most important pros and cons that apply to everyone trading the ERX ETF.

Pros

ERX is a perfect tool to trade short-term market movements without having to risk single stock risks. In other words, you will make money if energy stocks go up without the risk of buying a stock that needs some more time or does not go up at all.

Cons

An energy sell-off will literally crush ERX.

Energy uptrends need to be steep and quick instead of long-term and volatile.

You do not get a dividend.

The expense ratio is rather high.

Some energy stocks manage to outperform ERX without using leverage.

You only want to buy ERX when you expect energy to do very well over the ensuing days, maybe weeks, without having to risk larger sell-offs. In that case you need to be absolutely aware of the risks you are taking. That said, I am not encouraging anyone to trade with leverage in general.

On a different note, if you want to know why I am currently bullish on energy/oil, feel free to read this article.

And as always...

Stay tuned!

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.