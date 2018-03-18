ConocoPhillips: Strong Buy

An investment in COP currently comes with an entry yield of ~2.1 percent.

ConocoPhillips (COP) remains my top energy rebound bet for 2018. The energy company recently announced a 7.5 percent increase in its cash dividend, and I continue to see outsize upside potential for ConocoPhillips' free cash flow in a rising oil environment. The U.S. economy is in great shape and oil prices are in an upward trend, which supports the long investment thesis. An investment in ConocoPhillips yields ~2.1 percent, but the yield on cost is likely going to rise.

ConocoPhillips was not exactly an investor favorite during the last energy market downturn. As a matter of fact, ConocoPhillips greatly underperformed other large oil and gas companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX) in 2016 and 2017. The reason: ConocoPhillips spun off its downstream operations into a new publicly traded entity, Phillips 66 (PSX), in 2012.

Downstream operations tend to work as a hedge for oil companies: When price realizations drop, input costs in the downstream business also decline, and margins improve. So while upstream businesses tend to take a hit in an energy bear market, integrated oil and gas companies with downstream operations can offset some of the decline in energy prices.

ConocoPhillips' underperformance has been significant, especially during the 2016-2017 period as energy markets rebalanced.

That said, though, I think three reasons stand out as to why ConocoPhillips could outperform in the next several years.

1. ConocoPhillips Is A Directional Bet On Energy Prices With A Lot Of FCF Upside

ConocoPhillips has underperformed during the last energy bear market due to its extreme reliance on price realizations. However, energy prices bottomed out in the first quarter of 2016, and they have recovered rather consistently over the last two years. They currently sit above $60/barrel.

The U.S. economy is in great shape and energy prices above $60/barrel provide strong incentives for domestic energy companies to increase production. Essentially, ConocoPhillips is a directional bet on higher energy prices as it is solely reliant on its upstream business to drive profits. In other words, while ConocoPhillips underperformed in the last energy bear market, chances are the company will outperform other, more diversified peers in an energy bull market.

ConocoPhillips has significant free cash flow upside tied to higher price realizations in its upstream business. The higher oil prices climb, the bigger the potential profit and FCF boost for ConocoPhillips.

2. The Dividend Is Growing Again

ConocoPhillips was the only major oil and gas company that slashed its dividend payout during the last energy downturn. Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp. actually grew their dividend payouts in 2016/7 since they still raked in billions of free cash flow. ConocoPhillips, on the other hand, cut its dividend payout by a whopping ~66 percent due to falling free cash flow.

That said, though, ConocoPhillips' dividend has started to grow again, and the company recently handed shareholders a 7.5 percent dividend raise as it bumped its payout from $0.265/share to $0.285/share.

COP Dividend data by YCharts

3. Excess Free Cash Flow Could Be Used For Share Buybacks

ConocoPhillips' operating cash flow exceeded the company's investment spending by $2.5 billion in 2017, and the company raked in a whopping ~$13.9 billion in cash from asset sales. At the end of the day, ConocoPhillips returned ~61 percent of its operating cash flow to shareholders in 2017 (both dividends and buybacks).

While maintaining and growing the dividend remains ConocoPhillips' top priority, share buybacks do play an important role for the energy company. ConocoPhillips plans to buy back ~$2 billion worth of its shares in 2018. Higher price realizations and higher free cash flow could yield yet another increase in ConocoPhillips' share buyback program.

Your Takeaway

ConocoPhillips is, first and foremost, a directional bet on higher energy prices. Considering the lack of a downstream business, I'd think that ConocoPhillips has the most price upside in a rising oil environment and that the dividend could grow faster than the dividends of Exxon Mobil or Chevron Corp. The dividend has started to grow again, and ConocoPhillips has appealing buyback potential as free cash flow prospects improve. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

