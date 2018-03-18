Buy The Dip On Big Lots

Image credit

Big Lots (BIG) was absolutely destroyed after it reported Q4 earnings. Investors seem to be worried about slowing growth and while that’s a concern – BIG isn’t the growth stock it used to be – shares are so cheap at this point that BIG doesn’t need enormous growth numbers to produce solid returns going forward. We also saw a new buyback program and a huge increase to the dividend during the report so I think pessimistic sentiment is overblown here.

Comps missed guidance, but only slightly

Total sales were up 4% in Q4 but the gain was due entirely to the extra week on the calendar. Comps came in at -10bps, which is right below the range that BIG had provided for Q4 of flat to up 2%. Certainly, that is a disappointing result but let’s keep in mind that while BIG did miss guidance, it was by the very smallest margin possible. BIG’s store count was also a bit lower YoY as it has closed some underperforming stores, helping to curtail the gain from the extra operating week. The extra week won’t be around this year to bail BIG’s revenue number out so it will need to be a bit better than that, but for this quarter it wasn’t too bad.

Margins fared better

In better news, gross margins were up 10bps in Q4 and SG&A costs leveraged down 80bps. Obviously the bar is a little lower during a quarter with an extra week because the additional revenue provides leverage on things like rent, store labor and other associated items, but leverage is leverage and I thought BIG’s margin performance on a weak comp number was pretty strong. This all led to a 100bps improvement in operating margin YoY to 10.2% so BIG is certainly continuing its streak of impressive rates of profitability. A quarter with negative comps would typically struggle to see SG&A leverage, but BIG delivered much lower SG&A costs in Q4. Overall, I thought the quarter didn’t look so bad but based upon the reaction of the stock, I seem to be the only one.

Guidance is respectable but driven by the buyback

BIG guided for ~9% EPS growth this year on a low single digit increase in comps. That’s actually slightly better than what analysts have for BIG this year as the analyst community seems to be stuck on competitive concerns, which are valid. The discount treasure hunt concept is fully developed at this point so it isn’t like BIG has a competitive advantage in the space that it may have enjoyed in the past. However, BIG’s management team has proven over the past few years to be highly competent and has produced nice results in a tough environment; I don’t expect that is going to change anytime soon. With analysts more pessimistic than management, the door is open for upside surprises and it also lessens the risk of negative surprises.

BIG also said it would buy back $100M of shares this year, good for right at 5% of the float at today’s prices. That’s certainly a meaningful tailwind and while the ultimate impact of the buyback will depend upon timing of repurchases and what the share price does, this is likely to be the principal source of EPS growth this year. Tax reform should help as well and that implies BIG’s sales and margins aren’t likely to be much help. This isn’t ideal by any means but again, low expectations are the perfect ingredient for upside surprises. BIG’s recent track record of producing nice results despite headwinds is too much for me to ignore and low expectations make me more bullish than I otherwise would be.

Another big dividend increase

The dividend was also raised 20% this year and the stock is now yielding 2.5% on a forward basis. That’s not income stock territory just yet but it isn’t far off and more importantly, BIG’s board of directors made a big statement with the combined buyback and dividend increase. BIG is obviously committed to returning capital to shareholders over the long term and I wouldn’t be surprised to see more dividend increases like the one that was just announced in the coming years. BIG’s ability to produce cash exceeds its needs to invest – given that its store base is stagnant - and when that happens, you get a 20% dividend increase. BIG has the ability to become a very nice dividend growth story in the coming years and that is another reason to consider the stock here.

The stock is just plain cheap

Apart from that, it is just cheap. At less than 10 times this year’s earnings, the bar is very low for BIG. The buyback should produce about 5% EPS growth this year and tax reform should help as well, so even if sales and margins don’t produce any growth at all, shares look pretty cheap relative to EPS growth. The bull case is predicated upon low expectations here as BIG is not the growth story it once was, but at this valuation, that’s okay. BIG’s capital returns put it over the hump in terms of being enticing from the long side here despite its growth challenges and for that reason, I think buying the dip is the prudent thing to do.

