Signet: A Value Trap After All?

The company agreed to sell its non-prime receivables ($585 to $635 million) for $0.72 on the dollar vs. $0.85 marked on its balance sheet.

In 2017, I wrote two bearish Signet (SIG) articles: More Downside? (published March 1, 2017) and Is Signet A Buy At $49? (published May 30, 2017). For perspective, on March 1, 2017 shares of Signet where trading at $63. However, on December 30, 2016 shares of Signet were trading at $94 per share. So at that time - and although I never said to short SIG - my recommendation to avoid SIG shares, again at $63, was controversial. At that time, many readers thought I was crazy as SIG looked so cheap through the lens of rear view mirror financials.

By March 28, 2017, Signet shares briefly traded in the low $70s. From there they did have a big leg down to the high $40s, by late May 2017, which I covered in my second piece. However, just when it appeared that Signet was destined to trade much lower, dip buyers stepped in and by November 20, 2017, Signet shares rebounded smartly from the mid $40s lows of May 2017 to nearly $76 on November 20, 2017.

However, this week, Signet had a big leg down and made a fresh 52 week low in the $37s. Despite the fresh new 52 week low, even in high $30s, I don't have a strong opinion, per se. But I am not ready to recommend that investors buy shares either.

With the context of the way, let's review Signet's Q4 FY 2018 results.

Let's get started, and I am going to lead with same store sales, as this is often a good barometer of current trends.

Q4 FY 2018 Comparable Sales Down 5.2%

Full Year FY 2018 Comparable Sales Down 5.3%

For perspective, in FY 2018, SIG generated diluted EPS of $7.44. So setting aside the gulf (using the midpoints) of $0.30 GAAP and $4 non-GAAP, even if SIG hits the non-GAAP midpoint, YoY, EPS would be down 46%.

Signet estimates the midpoint par value of these loans to be $607.5 million. So receiving 72 cents vs. 85 cents on the dollar is a 1300 bps difference or a $79 million difference.

Signet is announcing today an agreement to sell its non-prime in-house credit card receivables and enter a five-year committed forward flow purchase program for future originations. This agreement, in conjunction with the previously executed prime credit transaction and strategic partnership with ADS, and the outsourcing of the servicing of the non-prime credit program to Genesis Financial Solutions, Inc. will complete Signet’s transition to an outsourced credit structure. Under the agreement, Signet will sell its non-prime receivables originated by Signet to investment funds managed by CarVal Investors, which will allow Signet to divest itself of the credit risk relating to those receivables shortly following origination, while maintaining a full spectrum of financing and leasing options for customers. The completion of the second phase outsourcing of Signet’s credit portfolio is expected to significantly reduce consumer credit risk from the balance sheet, reduce working capital and allow the company to continue to return significant capital to shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Signet will sell its non-prime credit receivables to investment funds managed by CarVal Investors, a leading global alternative investment fund manager. The accounts receivable will be sold at a price expressed as a percentage of the par value of the accounts receivable of 72%, which is net of estimated servicing expenses for the receivables. Historically, Signet has carried these receivables at approximately 85% of par value. The current sale price represents approximately 85% of Signet’s historical carrying value. The estimated par value of receivables at closing is $585 million - $635 million. Additionally, there will be a 5% holdback of the receivables purchase price at closing, which may be paid out at the end of two years depending on the performance of such receivables in that period.

High level bearish thesis

As prior articles are now paywalled, let me remind readers of the bearish arguments that have won the day.

A) Signet had an alleged diamond swapping scandal (June 2016)

B) The Washington Post reported a widespread and massive sexual harassment story from court documents (March 27th 2017)

C) The bears have perpetually accused Signet of using access to cheap financing to goose sales. And selling receivables for $0.72 on the dollar affirms that viewpoint.

Plans to close 200 stores

As part of the FY 2019 restructuring, the company plans to close 200 stores.

Company plans to close more than 200 stores in Fiscal 2019 and open 35-40 stores for a net selling square footage decline of approximately 4.0% to 5.0%

In FY 2017, as SIG's FY 2018 10-K hasn't been filed yet, its rent expense was $525 million (FY 2017). Taking the standard 8X rent expense and adding long term debt, SIG's Adjusted EBITDAR was 3.6X. In FY 2018, SIG used the proceeds from selling its prime receivables to pay down some debt. However, there are a lot of moving pieces with SIG selling all of its in house receivables. And given SIG's very weak FY 2019 guidance, with EBITDAR projected to be materially lower, on balance, SIG's adjusted leverage ratio will increase. Also, given the lower FY 2019 EBITDA, I'm surprised that SIG is using non-prime receivables proceeds ($401 to $435 million) to buy back shares.



Here is the excerpt from the Signet conference call (see here):

Signet expects to receive $401 million to $435 million in proceeds at closing and incur $7 million of transaction cost. Net proceeds for the transaction will be used for share repurchases in fiscal 2019 subject to market conditions. We expect to book a pre-tax loss or charge associated with the sale of non-prime receivable of approximately of $165 million to $170 million which is inclusive of a lump-sum payment of $45 million to $55 million of servicing expenses related to these receivables as well as transaction cost of $7 million in fiscal 2019.

Valuation

$625 million 5% convertible preferred (busted) (see here)

$688 million long term debt

67 million diluted shares x $38.68 equals a market capitalization of $2.59 billion.

Enterprise value of $3.903 billion

Takeaway

Signet's FY 2019 guidance means they are guiding non-GAAP earnings to be down 46% compared to FY 2018 ($4 vs. $7.44). The company has agreed to sell its non-prime receivables for $0.72 on the dollar vs. being marked on the balance sheet at $0.85. The company's comps continue to struggling, suggesting persistent core weakness in its underlying business. Despite shares trading down 74% from their all time highs (October 2015 of $151), I'm not sure they are cheap enough.

Also, I'm not sure the company's plans to cut 200 stores out of 3,556 stores is enough given the headwinds in the brick and mortar space. Incidentally - and I mentioned this to my Market Adventures subscribers back in August 2017 - when I read Macy's (M) Q2 2017 conference call and learned about it push into fine jewelry and bridal jewelry, I figured that had to be bad for Signet. Macy's is a formidable competitor.

Finally, the diamond swapping and sexual harassment accusations appear to be lingering headwinds, as expensive jewelry is about trust and name brand. Why would people shop Signet's stores when they can go to a more reputable place, like Macy's? Even with Signet shares trading at $38, down 40% from when I first said to avoid shares, I can't get interested in getting long SIG. That said, a dead cat bounce is possible, but again, I don't see any catalyst or reason to own Signet shares.

