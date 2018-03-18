Valuation Dashboard: Technology And Telecom - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Semiconductors look close to fair price, Communication Equipment is moderately overpriced. Other IT and Telecom industries are significantly overpriced, but they are all are above their historical baseline in profitability, which may partly justify overpricing for some of them. Telecommunications and Software are the most overvalued. Anyway, systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Diversified Telecom Services and deteriorated in Software, Semiconductors, Computers/Peripherals, Electronic Equipment.

P/S has improved in Diversified Telecom Services and deteriorated in Semiconductors, Internet, Computers/Peripherals.

P/FCF is stable in Electronic Equipment and deteriorated in other industries.

ROE has improved in Telecom, Computers/Peripherals and deteriorated in Internet.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLK) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 3%.

On this period, the 5 best performing S&P 500 Tech or Telecom stocks are Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), Lam Research Corp (LRCX), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Micron Technology (MU), Western Digital Corp (WDC).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 12.76% in a 17-year simulation. The sector ETF XLK has an annualized return of only 2.83% on the same period. I update every month several lists like this in various sectors. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free articles. Click here to read about performances. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

Ticker Name Industry STX Seagate Technology Plc COMPUTER KEM KEMET Corp ELECTREQUIP EGOV NIC Inc INTERNET ACLS Axcelis Technologies Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP MU Micron Technology Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP UCTT Ultra Clean Holdings Inc SEMIANDEQUIP MANH Manhattan Associates Inc SOFTW ADS Alliance Data Systems Corp TECHSVCE IBM International Business Machines Corp TECHSVCE SAIC Science Applications International Corp TECHSVCE

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Technology and Telecom on 3/18/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Internet 52.53 38.33 -37.05% 5.25 2.93 -79.18% 43.78 29.72 -47.31% -22.84 -26.83 3.99 IT Services 29.33 23.34 -25.66% 1.83 1.16 -57.76% 29.01 18.68 -55.30% 9.79 2.42 7.37 Software 67.73 33.79 -100.44% 5.21 2.81 -85.41% 42.83 23.95 -78.83% -7.74 -8.17 0.43 Communications Equipt 36.87 28.48 -29.46% 1.75 1.61 -8.70% 27.72 24.1 -15.02% 0.09 -9.61 9.7 Computers/Peripherals 32.22 24.67 -30.60% 1.69 1.24 -36.29% 31.87 21.68 -47.00% -2.74 -8.33 5.59 Electronic Equipment 34.91 21.26 -64.21% 1.47 1.3 -13.08% 31.51 21.35 -47.59% 0.66 -1.77 2.43 Semiconductors* 33.47 31.77 -5.35% 3.29 2.41 -36.51% 29.39 28.86 -1.84% 3.25 -1.34 4.59 Diversified Telecom Sces 20.45 19.95 -2.51% 1.72 1.2 -43.33% 48 23.83 -101.43% -1.94 -11.97 10.03 Wireless Telecom Sces 73.69 27.57 -167.28% 1.83 1.75 -4.57% 66.21 31 -113.58% 6.68 -14.25 20.93

* Averages since 2003

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK with SPY in the last month.

If you want to stay informed of my updates on this topic and other articles, click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article.

Data provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDC, MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.