Adidas - First Thoughts After Q4

Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDDF) (OTCQX:ADDYY) shares spiked almost 15% after the company reported a solid Q4 with a rebound in sales growth and an increase in margins compared to Q4 2016. I have shorted adidas AG shares as part of a pair trade with Nike (NKE), as I had expected the American company to rebound and adidas to decelerate while the market had been expecting ongoing outperformance from the German competitor. So far, the trade has worked well, with adidas basically flat and Nike up around 30%. While the performance of my positions has been more than satisfactory, I have to admit that I expected less strength from adidas (and actually, a bit less strength from Nike as well). I underestimated the positive effect of an improving economic environment and a rebound in retail sales in North America, which surely helped adidas’ aggressive expansion plans.

After a solid quarter with a sequential increase in revenue growth from 8.7% to 12.4%, despite the unfavorable effect of currency fluctuations, it’s worth reassessing the status of adidas’ business and the stock’s attractiveness.

Solid Global Growth, Mixed Guidance

One of the things that somehow surprise me is that adidas has been able to grow in every market it currently operates in (with the exception of Russia due to the unattractive sociopolitical situation).

Let’s start from North America, which has recently experienced a solid rebound in consumer spending and a rebound in foot traffic for retailers in the apparel and footwear industries. Adidas hasn’t hidden its aggressive expansion plans in the United States and continues to grow at solid rates, increasing its market share at the expense of more established players such as Nike or Under Armour (UAA)(UA). Last year, adidas became the second footwear company in the North American market, surpassing Under Armour. It kept outperforming the market with a 27% YoY growth, increasing its market share, with footwear getting closer to the 15% target, from 10% last year. Gross margin expanded by 180 basis points and operating margin was up 470 basis points to 10.9%.

As I mentioned earlier, Russia was the only troubled market, reporting a double-digit decline. Not a big deal, considering that the country represents only 3% of revenue in 2017. Despite the weakness in the top line, the focus on profitability allowed the company to increase operating margin by 520 basis points in Russia.

The other markets all reported solid growth rates. Japan, despite the maturity of the market, grew in the double digits and reported a gross margin expansion of 370 basis points, with operating margin improving by 460 basis points. Greater China grew 29% on a currency neutral basis and confirms once again that it’s the main growth market globally.

The company’s resilience and ability to grow in almost every market is admirable. Together with an acceleration in Q4 to a 19% revenue growth, guidance was rather positive. The German company now expects:

Currency-neutral sales to increase by around 10%

Operating margin to increase to between 10.3% and 10.5%

Net income from continuing operations to increase between 13% and 17%

2020 profitability target upgraded: Net income from continuing operations now expected to increase between 22% and 24% on average per year (2015-2020)

On one side, currency-neutral revenue growth is expected to decelerate significantly from the 16% growth of 2017, but the 10% increase is still above the 7.4% the market is expecting. Moreover, the operating margin guidance of 10.3% -10.5% is 60-80bps above the market’s expectations of a 9.7% operating margin. As a result, net income is expected to grow more than sell-side estimates as well (11.4% growth).

The only negative seems to be the net income guidance for the 5 years between 2015 and 2020, which reflects a 23% CAGR against the market’s expectations of a 25.2% CAGR, based on expectations of €1,533 million in 2019 and €1,925 million in 2020.

Margin Trends

While the overall net income growth the management is expecting is a bit lower than what seems to be priced into the stock, it’s worth noticing that adidas’ margins definitely remain in a positive trend. In part, this is demonstrated by the 2017 operating margin of 9.7% being at a 13-year high and by the expectations of a further expansion in 2018. On the other side, an analysis of the qualitative factors that are supporting margin growth makes it more difficult to forecast future profitability with a reasonable degree of certainty. The reason is that there are several forces operating in different directions.

The expansion of the Direct-To-Consumer Channel is definitely accretive to margins. Brands that grow the percentage of sales in this channel increase margins because the company is able to cut middle-men costs and book a higher gross profit on each sale. Adidas, in particular, clearly stated that a significant part of the 120bps expansion in gross margin occurred in 2017 was a result of the increasing penetration of the eCommerce channel. This positive force is expected to persist, as the eCommerce business grew 57% in 2017, and is expected to grow to approximately €4 billion in 2020, from the current €1.5 billion, which translates into a 38% CAGR.

On the other side, the particularly high margins in some regions will determine a dilution in the future, when profitability will decline to more sustainable levels. On clear example is China, where the company reports an incredibly high operating margin of 35%. This margin level is clearly expected to gradually move towards more reasonable levels, and the management’s own words explain this quite clearly:

Source: Q4 earnings call

In general, I think it’s reasonable to expect a moderate operating margin expansion as long as economic conditions will remain as favorable as they are now. Nike’s 13% EBIT margin in 2010 (when the company had the same size of adidas at the moment) is a possible long-term goal, although it surely remains a challenging target to achieve.

Final Thoughts

After the sharp increase of last quarter and the updated guidance, adidas is now trading at more reasonable EPS multiples. These are now below NKE’s multiples, which has enjoyed a strong rebound and a positive nominal effect from the tax reform.

Source: Sentieo.com

The valuation gap has basically closed, and it’s difficult to find a mispricing and justify a position in one of the two stocks using relative valuation.

Adidas has demonstrated the ability to perform well in different conditions and has recently reported a solid performance that was surely helped by the improving conditions in the global economy and by the significant improvements in the consumer spending environment in North America. With positive expectations from management, and with the global economy acting as a rising tide that lifts all the boats, it’s reasonable to understand why the stock has skyrocketed after the earnings call. That's even despite the guidance implying a sequential deceleration and a lower than expected net income growth.

If we look at relative valuation, recent results and the positive guidance, a bearish thesis doesn’t make much sense anymore. Nonetheless, there is one factor that doesn’t make me so positive on adidas. If we try to measure the organic interest for the brand and its products, adidas doesn’t seem to show particular strength. The chart below plots the 26-week moving average of the YoY variation in search interest for adidas on Google. The red line tracks searches in the United States, while the yellow line is the global indicator. Both indicators have turned into negative territory in the past few months, which clearly indicates that fewer people are actually interested in adidas’ products in comparison to the same period of last year.

Source: Sentieo.com

Adidas’ ability to increase its market share in North America and grow in basically every region has been remarkable for sure. If we just look at recent results and the management’s aggressive expansion plans, the company’s prospects look bright and the stock looks like a good one to hold. Anyway, I am looking at indicators of organic demand such as Google Trends and am not seeing signs of a solid increase in customers’ interest for the brand. If customers’ interest remains so weak, I am afraid the expectations of another year of double-digit growth may be too aggressive.

