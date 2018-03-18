Abercrombie & Fitch: Hollister Continues To Shine For Now

Its pristine balance sheet is a weapon in case the economy turns down. It may need it if the Fed-induced bubble pops.

This past holiday season was very generous to the retail industry and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was a major beneficiary. Revenue for the quarter ended February 3, 2018 of $1.2 billion was up 15% Y/Y. The quarter included an extra week relative to the year earlier period. Nonetheless, the results were impressive. Last summer Abercrombie & Fitch was nearly left for dead; sales were sagging as the company could not align products with customer preferences.

Chatter suggested management had put the company up for sale. It is a good thing that sale did not happen. ANF is up over 95% Y/Y versus an 18% gain for the S&P 500 (SPY). The question remains, "Will its fortunes change anytime soon?"

Hollister Continues To Outperform

The stalwart of the company has been the Hollister brand, which has experienced strong growth across all sales channels.

Revenue from Hollister was up 19% Y/Y versus 9% for Abercrombie & Fitch. Management chalks up Hollister's white hot growth to its closeness to its customer base, which allows it to understand and react to trends in real time. Abercrombie saw growth across both genders, and market improvements across distribution channels. The company has made major investment in omni-channel marketing and it is finally paying off for its house brand.

Comparable sales were 9% for the entire company. Comparable sales for Hollister and the Abercrombie brand were 11% and 5%, respectively. This is sea change for the Abercrombie brand which experienced comparable sales of -2% last quarter in -7% in Q2. The company is also making a big push online. Its direct-to-consumer ("DTC") sales grew to 34% of total company sales, up from 31% last year. This implies sales through the DTC channel were up 26% Y/Y. This dwarfs the 11% growth the channel experienced last quarter, and puts it on par with other retailers like Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Target (TGT).

Strong Operating Margins

Improvement in Abercrombie's operating income margin has coincided with its top line growth. This is a major reason analysts have warmed up to the brand. Gross margin was 58%, down from 59% in the year earlier period and 61% last quarter. Gross margin was helped by less discounting to move product through the stores. As more of its revenue growth comes from DTC its gross margin will likely continue to contract. Less discounting was offset by more sales through the lower-margin DTC channel. On a dollar basis gross profit was up 13% Y/Y, which was still commendable.

Abercrombie's operating income margin was 11% - more than double the 5% reported in the year earlier period. Store expense was 37% versus 42% in the year earlier period. The company has been able to step away from promotions, as the company has benefited from strong brand awareness. On a dollar basis operating income more than doubled Y/Y. For now, Abercrombie appears to have its finger on the pulse of what millennials want. That has kept margins from free falling as it expands its DTC presence, and helped cut down on discounts and promotions.

Pristine Balance Sheet

Abercrombie was able to sustain itself amid declining sales and cash flow due its pristine balance sheet. This is a credit to management. The company now has cash of $675 million; its cash exceeds its debt load of $269 million by over $400 million. I would consider its cash hoard as a rainy day fund in cash the retail industry or the economy turns down again. Inventory grew around 6% - much less than sales growth - which implies the company is selling through its product, and stale inventory could be a thing of the past. Strong liquidity could be a key weapon in the cut throat retail industry.

Conclusion

Abercrombie delivered another strong quarter. The company is poised for growth, assuming the economy holds up. If not, its strong balance sheet could allow it to weather the storm. It may have to. The stimulus-induced economy may be out of new gimmicks if the Fed hikes rates as previously intimated. A lack of stimulus could send financial markets and ANF lower. I rate the stock a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.