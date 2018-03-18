10-Year TIPS Will Reopen Thursday At A Nice Discount

The inflation breakeven rate is in the 'neutral' zone, meaning this TIPS is fairly priced versus a nominal 10-year Treasury.

That means buyers will get it at a discount to par value, about $97.50 per $100 before accrued inflation is added in.

CUSIP 9128283R9, with a coupon rate of 0.5%, probably will auction with an after-inflation yield near 0.75%.

I hear from a lot from potential investors in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities who say they will only buy TIPS at a discount. While I don't endorse that view, I'm giving those investors a heads up: Your dreams may be coming true March 22.

The U.S. Treasury is offering $11 billion in an auction reopening Thursday of CUSIP 9128283R9, creating a 9-year, 10-month Treasury Inflation Protected Security. This TIPS originally auctioned on January 18 with a coupon rate of 0.500% and a real yield to maturity of 0.548%, the highest for any 9- to 10-year TIPS auction since January 2016.

I was a fan of that auction back in January, calling it a 'reasonable investment' in my preview article. But this Thursday's auction is likely to be even more attractive. CUSIP 9128283R9 currently trades on the secondary market, so we can track its current value in the days leading up to the auction.



As of Friday evening, Bloomberg's real-time Current Yields page listed this TIPS with a real yield to maturity of 0.76% and a price of about $97.56 for $100 of par value. That yield is about 21 basis points higher than the original auction, and the price is down about 2% from the price investors paid in January.

The Wall Street Journal's Closing Prices page listed this TIPS with a real yield of 0.755% as of Friday's close and a price of $97.50, very similar to the prices listed by Bloomberg.

Finally, you can view the trend in yield for full-term 10-year TIPS on the Treasury's Real Yields Curve page. The 10-year real yield is up a strong 30 basis points since the beginning of the year.

Note that this TIPS will have an inflation index of 1.00434 on the settlement date of March 29. That means investors will pay slightly more and get an equal amount of accrued principal.

Also keep in mind that the Federal Reserve is set to meet this week and is considered likely to raise its federal funds rate by 25 basis points, to a new range of 1.75% to 2.00%. That action will come Wednesday, just before this TIPS auction. The Treasury market has already started pricing in this increase, with the yield on a 4-week Treasury bill rising from 1.50% on March 1 to 1.71% on March 16.

We're not likely to see a similar bump in the 10-year real yield, which is much more tied to the 10-year nominal Treasury. But real yields could slide higher this week. It will be worth watching. Use the data sources I linked to above to watch yield movements before the auction.



Here is the trend in the 10-year real yield over the last five years, showing how today's yield is near the high point of the period:

Inflation breakeven rate. With a nominal 10-year Treasury currently yielding 2.84%, this TIPS reopening currently has an inflation breakeven rate of 2.08%, very close to the original auction's 2.06%. This means a 10-year TIPS will outperform a nominal Treasury of the same term if inflation averages higher than 2.08% over the next 10 years. This TIPS is in the 'neutral' range, neither cheap nor expensive versus a nominal Treasury. But nominal Treasurys don't offer protection against unexpected inflation.



Here is the five-year trend in the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, showing how the current 2.08% is solidly in the mid-range of values:

If you'd like to know more about the inflation breakeven rate and what it means, read my recent article: 'Inflation Breakeven Rate: What It Really Tells You About TIPS.'

Yes or no on this TIPS reopening? I'd say this auction looks attractive. The inflation breakeven rate is reasonable and if the 10-year yield can hold above 0.75%, it would mark the highest yield since May 2011 for a 9- to 10-year TIPS at auction. That's nearly seven years!

If are building a TIPS ladder and have an opening for 2018 (as I do), then this looks like a very reasonable investment.

Or, do you strongly believe yields are heading higher? Keep in mind that this TIPS will reopen again in May, and a new 10-year TIPS will be auctioned in July, followed by reopenings in September and November.

In addition, the April auction of a new 5-year TIPS is looking very attractive, with a real yield currently flashing at 0.60%.

Here is the five-year history of every TIPS auction with a 9- to 10-year maturity:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.