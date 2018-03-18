Berkshire Will Still Beat The S&P 500

The biggest risk comes from the insurance segment, but it is manageable.

Back in July I discussed how Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is a better investment than the S&P 500 (SPY) because it boosted a lower valuation, good diversification and better earnings growth. Since then BRK has returned 21% while SPY is up 14% including dividends.

In my video I estimate the value of Berkshire's direct holdings in 2027 by looking at what happened with their contribution to Berkshire's earnings in the last 10 years. I also discuss Berkshire's stock portfolio and what could be the impact on Berkshire insurance earnings from a low probability natural disaster (once in fifty years).

I finish by estimating the conservative and optimistic returns an investor can expect from investing in BRK with a 10 year investing horizon. Enjoy the video.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.