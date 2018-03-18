Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: Should You Be Worried About Insider Sales?

The discuss the insider transaction, and why I don't believe they negatively affect the investment thesis.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) is a promising high-yield income vehicle to hold during a rising rate environment. The CRE company has positive interest rate sensitivity, and the dividend is covered by operating earnings. That being said, though, insiders have sold a bunch of shares in January and February. What should investors make of the recent insider sales?



A couple of weeks ago I penned an article on the CRE company, entitled "Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: A 10% Yield And Upside" in which I recommended investors to buy into the high-yield income vehicle. I gave three reasons why investors may want to consider Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance for a high-yield income portfolio:

1. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has seen strong origination growth in 2017, but especially in the fourth quarter. Loan originations increased 68 percent year-over-year in 2017, and fourth quarter originations more than doubled from $547 million in Q4-16 to $1,129 million in Q4-2017. Demand for commercial real estate loans remains strong, underpinning the investment thesis;

2. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has positive interest rate sensitivity which makes it a preferred income investment to hold during a rising rate environment. According to management, the company's net interest income is poised to increase $0.20/share annually if USD LIBOR rates increase 100 basis points;

3. The CRE company covers its dividend payout with (adjusted) operating earnings. Though the dividend margin of safety is thin, interest rate upside suggests that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance can maintain its dividend payout.

That being said, I didn't touch on the recent insider sales that occurred since January, and how they affect the investment thesis.

What To Make Of The Recent Insider Sales?

Insiders at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance sold 60,000 shares since January.

Mr. Rothstein, President and Chief Executive Officer, sold 40,000 shares in January, while two other directors at the CRE company sold 10,000 each in February. You can see the insider filings here.

Source: Insidermonkey

Insiders are in a unique position to judge the value proposition of their companies, and investors typically view insider sales as a negative.

The insider sales here, however, are not necessarily a negative for the investment thesis in my opinion because Apollo's CEO and the two directors referenced here still have skin in the game, owning a combined 422,167 shares after the latest sale transactions. In other words, their interests are still aligned with shareholders.

Unless we see more and larger insider sales in the coming months, I would not be too worried about the recent batch of transactions. As far as I am concerned, the investment thesis is still intact, and the positives (interest rate upside, strong fundamentals/origination growth) far outweigh the negatives (a small amount of insider sales).

Your Takeaway

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is an attractive income vehicle, and the recent insider sales don't change that. The CRE market is in great shape - as evidenced by strong origination growth in the fourth quarter - and positive interest rate sensitivity is an attractive feature to look for in an investment during a rising rate environment. I maintain my positive outlook on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.