Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Judgment Day Getting Close

Our global oil storage and U.S. crude storage forecast indicate that the move will be to the upside.

Judgment day is getting close with a very material move in the making for oil prices.

IEA's latest OMR shows that global oil market balance was in deficit for the first two months.

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week up 0.60%.

For most of the week, oil prices were down. Wednesday saw EIA report a relatively bullish oil storage report with crude building faster than the 5-year average, while overall oil stockpile dropped.

There were two very significant fundamental events that took place this week if you missed it.

EIA published its latest drilling productivity report (DPR) with us revising higher our US oil production forecast for 2018 - 2020. IEA published its latest oil market report (OMR) indicating that the first 2 months of 2018 saw OECD storage declines.

In our view, the DPR report was more of a catch-up to the bullish surprises we have seen from the EIA 914 reports since September 2017. As a result, all of the consensus estimates, including IEA's, have already reflected a very bullish production growth forecast for the US.

The more important data point released this week was the sheer lack of build in OECD storage for the first 2 months of 2018.

Source: IEA, made by Giovanni Saunovo

Over the last few months, we have seen IEA revise higher storage deficits month after month. We noted in December 2017 that IEA's storage deficit estimate for 2018 was far too low. We said:

The 2018 balance will be very obvious by the first three months of 2018. Historically, we see large global storage builds take place as refineries go into their typical maintenance season. But with the balance tightening as we head into the end of 2017, will Q1 2018 surprise to the upside showing materially less build than the average or even a draw? Yes, we think so.

Now that we have 2 months of OECD storage data, the tone from IEA has shifted dramatically for the rest of 2018. Just look at the supply/demand balance it had forecast just merely 3 months ago versus today.

You can eyeball to see that in December 2017's OMR, IEA had global storage balances building ~350k b/d in Q1 2018. And now? It has revised it to ~100k b/d.

Q2 2018 storage balance shifted from a slight build into a storage draw.

This shouldn't have been a surprise to anyone who actually analyzed the details of IEA's oil storage forecast. As we noted, not only was it underestimating global oil demand growth for 2018, but it already had assumed peak perfection in non-OPEC supply growth. The asymmetry of its analysis was destined to be surprised to the downside.

Judgment Day

Since breaking out to a 2-year high in January 2018, oil prices have pulled back and stalled. But that won't be the case as we head into Q2.

First, on the technical front, Brent has already broken out of the consolidating triangle on Friday.

Second, refinery throughput will start to gradually increase in the US with global refinery throughput starting to ramp towards the end of April.

The combination of higher refinery throughput, tight storage balances, and higher oil demand will push oil prices higher.

Lastly, we have said repeatedly over the last month that the key to the resumption in the uptrend is for Brent to lead WTI higher, and for global physical spreads to start tightening.

We saw the Brent-WTI spread widen this week, and we need to see more of that follow-through. In addition, we are seeing some supportive signs on the physical oil market front, but the seasonally weak period is still sending mixed signals.

But what we do know, from looking at the latest OECD storage balance, the technical set-up, along with where we are in the fundamentals: judgment day is close.

The rather tame volatility we have seen in the oil markets won't last going into Q2, and we expect a very material move coming. Our view is that oil prices will break out to the upside given what our global oil storage and US crude storage are indicating.

For readers who have found our articles insightful, we have recently published our oil storage forecast for Q2 2018 to HFI Research subscribers. In addition, if you have any questions about the oil markets, subscribers can ask us directly and receive a prompt response. If you are interested, please see here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.