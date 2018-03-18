Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Don't Count Out A Cold April

But with storage ending withdrawal season at such a material deficit, any bullish weather impact will have a lasting effect through injection season.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices finished the week down 1.61%.

April contracts finished below $2.70/MMBtu following a decent start to the week. A bearish weather model update along with a bearish EIA storage report on Thursday pushed prices lower. While the latest outlook for the rest of March remains very supportive, the short-term move saw prices break the previous uptrend channel and move lower.

But with natural gas prices trading where they are, we think the market has already discounted any potential bullish weather factor during the shoulder season. This could be a mistake.

Source: Commodity Wx Group

First, March is starting to come in colder than expected with Commodity Wx Group forecasting March 2018 to be the 6th coldest March since 2000.

In addition, storage draw or the lack of storage build could continue well into April if weather remains bullish.

Normally, the 5-year average shows a total build of 176 Bcf in April. We estimate that if April continues the below average weather conditions we are seeing in March, the storage build could be reduced by as much as 100 Bcf. This would see storage exit April at ~1.45 Tcf, which would push the required supplies needed during injection season higher.

So while the weather impact starts to dwindle materially as we approach April, we can not ignore the potential impact to storage given the deficit we are at today.

Thank you for reading. If you have found our public natural gas articles to be insightful, we provide much more info on our premium service. We give subscribers the latest weather analysis, a 6-week outlook to how the weather develops, what the traders are doing, and daily natural gas supply and demand fundamental updates. See why some subscribers have said our service is "worth every penny."

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.