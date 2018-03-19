Gold Weekly: Stay Zen Ahead Of The FOMC Meeting

Regardless of the outcome of the Fed’s meeting, the positive long-term trend of gold is likely to prevail.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market.

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency that tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut their net long positions in Comex gold over the reporting period (Mar 06-13), during which spot gold prices weakened 1.0% from $1,339 per oz to $1,326.

The net long fund position - at 385.17 tonnes as of March 13 – dropped 42.07 tonnes or 10% from the previous week (w/w). This was mainly driven by long liquidation (-28.79 tonnes w/w) and reinforced further by short accumulation (+13.28 tonnes w/w).

But the net long fund position remains up a good 79.68 tonnes or 26% since the start of the year after rising 182.55 tonnes or 149% in the whole of 2017.

Gold’s spec positioning is now fairly neutral. The net spec length is at ~50% of its historical record and just 18% higher than its historical average of ~325 tonnes.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors were net buyers of gold last week – the fourth time in the past 5 weeks. Gold prices edged 0.7% lower from $1,323 per oz to $1,314 over the corresponding period.

The pace of net inflows picked up last week, with the largest daily inflow occurring on Thursday 15 March – investors bought a total of 5.71 tonnes on that day, which corresponds to the largest daily inflow since January 19 (+7.39 tonnes).

The largest part of inflows came from the iShares Gold Trust ETF (+6.49 tonnes w/w).

ETF investors are now net buyers of ~4 tonnes of gold so far in March after liquidating 12 tonnes in February and buying 22 tonnes in January. In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 14.12 tonnes, pushing gold ETF holdings up 1% to 2,137 tonnes as of March 16.

Gold ETF investors were net buyers of 173.38 tonnes in 2017 (+9% from 2016) and 472.44 tonnes in 2016 (+32% from 2015).

Macro backdrop for gold

The macro backdrop for gold has been fairly neutral since the start of the month, which is reflected in a marginally lower dollar and marginally higher U.S. real rates, as can be seen below.

Source: Bloomberg.

Interestingly, global risk appetite has weakened of late, evident in the rise in volatility across risk assets and losses across broad equities. This seems to have prompted ETF investors to rebuild some long positions in gold, inclined to chase gold prices lower. In contrast, speculators have remained on the sidelines, preferring to normalize their positioning, principally due to the stability in the dollar and U.S. real rates.

However, I am inclined to think that the dollar and U.S. real rates could come under renewed downward pressure after a likely less hawkish than expected outcome at the March 20-21 FOMC meeting. As I explained in my previous notes, although the Fed is likely to acknowledge the strengthening of the U.S. economic outlook on the back of a stronger global growth momentum and the domestic fiscal stimulus, it will remain reluctant to change its rate outlook due to the uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook. Although there have been embryonic signs that inflation might move toward the Fed’s target of 2%, it is too early to ascertain that inflation will be back. The negative surprise in average hourly gains in the U.S. jobs report for February proves partly my point.

Should the dollar and U.S. real rates weaken anew following a dovish Fed’s monetary policy statement, speculators are likely to jump back in on the long side, pushing prices higher. Momentum-based ETF traders could also add fuel to the rally although I acknowledge that the bulk of ETF investors is long-term oriented, reacting less to the macro noise of the market.

Trading positioning

To express my constructive gold view, I trade the iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU). I built a long position in IAU at the start of the year (Monday 29 January, 2018), as can be seen in my Tweet below.

I bought IAU at $12.89. Unfortunately, IAU has failed to break firmly above its psychological level of $13, entering a phase of consolidation shortly after I etablished my position.

Source: Trading View.

Given the negative momentum-based indicators, further weakness cannot be ruled out in the immediate term. This is why I decided to set a relatively wide stop-loss level (at $10.81) to make sure my position can handle a temporary correction.

While it is difficult to ascertain at which level the drop in IAU will stop, I note the presence of a strong support at $12.20, which corresponds to uptrend line from the December 2016 low (red line). Since IAU has been in an uptrend since 2017, characterized by higher highs and higher lows, I am inclined to believe that the December 2017-low of ~$12 should hold.

The forthcoming Fed’s meeting could have a meaningful impact on the short-term direction of IAU, but not over the long term.

While a more dovish-than-expected outcome could put an end to the current consolidation and push IAU to a fresh 2018 high in the weeks ahead (which is my base case scenario), a more hawkish-than-expected Fed’s statement could hasten the present fall in IAU, pushing IAU toward the $12-level.

But in any case, I am not worried because my long IAU position is long term. The Fed’s meeting is unlikely to have a material impact on the long-term trend of gold. Rather, I see it as “noise” and an opportunity for day traders to secure quick profits.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

