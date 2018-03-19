Will Tahoe Resources Ever Escape Its Guatemala Woes?

A potential stock catalyst would be the completion of gold mining projects in Peru and Canada, which will double gold production.

Tahoe Resources' legal battle for its operating license in Escobal (Guatemala) would probably conclude towards the end of 2018 or early 2019.

Image source: Company website

Investment Thesis

Tahoe Resources is anticipating that the Guatemalan Constitutional Court will decide on the reinstatement of its Escobal mining license by the end of 2018 or early 2019. It is tough to determine the outcome of the roadblock discussions. Similarly, the timing of the Constitutional Court’s decision is also critical.

Investors anticipate that once the Escobal mine returns to normal operations, annual production of silver would ramp up over a period of three to six months to hit levels attained in 2014-2016.

In this equity research, we will investigate losses incurred by the company following suspension of its Escobal mining license. We will also identify some potential catalysts that would drive the turnaround of its stock this year.

Company Overview

Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE:TAHO) is headquartered in Reno, Nevada, and operates as a mining firm for mineral properties and precious metals in the Americas. Its Escobal mine in southeastern Guatemala is considered the third-largest silver mine in the world. The company is listed on the (NYSE) and (TSE).

Legal Issue

The Escobal operation license was suspended initially by the Guatemalan Supreme Court, which was later supported by the Constitutional Court and once again reissued by the Supreme Court. Even then, TAHO’s export credentials were permitted to expire without the possibility of renewal. This decision was upheld by the Supreme Court.

The company’s capability to run the mine in the future will be ascertained once both sides justify their arguments. The judicial process was estimated to last 18 months, or approximately to the end of 2018 or early 2019.

Source: Company filings

Share Price Performance

The stock price of TAHO was sliced in half last year due to a sudden halt in silver production caused by the issues surrounding its Guatemalan operations. However, shares rebounded by 14.9% since its bottom last December 2017. The stock has appreciated by almost 33% in September last year. Then, after the Guatemalan Supreme Court decided on the matter, shares rose 1.1% in January 2018.

Share price is now lower by 0.4% this year, while year-to-date shares are down 50.7%. TAHO shares touched a 52-week high in May 2017. Price returns, however, were at a negative 48% for the past 12 months.

It is not surprising that investor demand for TAHO stock has been lukewarm. Valuation of the stock has been afflicted ever since the middle of 2014 as prices of silver fell and prospects of an increase in royalties in Guatemala weakened.

Source: Company filings

Production Guidance

Gold production guidance in 2018 would reach 400-475 thousand ounces. Total cash costs (net of by-product credits) and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced in 2018 are estimated to be $725-775 per ounce and $1,000-1,100 per ounce, respectively. TAHO is not providing guidance for silver production or costs until operations at the Escobal mine resume.

Source: Company data

Earnings

Losses incurred by the company in its Escobal mine compelled other major mines in Peru and Canada to take responsibility for the burden. Interestingly, TAHO’s gold operations led to positive earnings per share (EPS) for the company in the third quarter of 2017.

Source: CapitalCube

However, gross margins narrowed from 45.55% to 8.63% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year. Earnings before income tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins plummeted from 54.28% to 22.82%.

TAHO's gold production costs are reasonably high when compared to the industry average. The profitability seen from the gold business in 2017 underscores the significant contribution of the gold segment to the company's financial performance. It reported earnings of $81.8 million in 2017 despite the challenges in Guatemala during the second half.

Source: Market Realist

Share Price Catalyst

The stock was extremely volatile last year as the market intensely responded to each Escobal news flow that trickled out. The turbulent back and forth issue on the legality of an operating license granted to TAHO’s subsidiary weighed heavily on the share price.

However, investors can well expect a few share price catalysts. In Peru, the Shahuindo gold mine expansion is expected to be completed by the middle of 2018. It is expected to contribute 200,000 ounces of gold production each year by 2019. In Canada, the Bell Creek gold mine is being reconstructed with an aim to double its gold production to 80,000 ounces per year by year 2020.

Thus, completing the mine projects will be key, along with sticking to the budget. This will allow for a positive free cash flow for TAHO. It would hide the poor image created by Escobal's legal issues, which would also make those somewhat less important in the eyes of investors.

Source: Company data

My Takeaway

TAHO’s revenues fell at an annualized rate of less than 1% in the past five years. But then, I noted that the top line declined by 33% year on year in the fourth quarter of 2017.

However, I feel confident that this will be offset by projected annual gold production, which is expected to hike to over half a million ounces in 2019. By that time, total cash costs (net of by-product credits) and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced are projected to improve to ranges of $650-700 and $950-1,050, respectively.

Additionally, the company has a robust balance sheet anchored on a $125 million cash and equivalent. It has no drawings on its $300 million Revolving Credit Facility. External borrowings were limited to $75 million during the Escobal stoppage. Debt is kept minimal at $45 million for leases.

TAHO shareholders should consider numerous social and political risks. The resistance of communities in Guatemala is strong. TAHO downplayed these risks, but it will still be burdened by a legacy of decades of civil conflict. The company will be bothered by indigenous rural communities that are pushing for many planned and ongoing mine projects to be done away with.

In Guatemala, mining has been ever one of the main trigger points of social conflict, leading to violence, fatalities and labor cuts. Statistics reported that social conflict exists in 78% of municipalities with mining licenses (as against to 10% of municipalities with the absence of mining activity) despite the insignificant size of the mining industry. Note that fiscal revenues from the mining sector only comprise a measly 0.3% of the government’s income.

Individual companies like TAHO do not have sufficient resources to legitimately face various communities’ opposition to their mining projects. They have to pass through five municipal-level concurrence.

Mining in Latin America is risky for both communities and companies, especially in Guatemala. Recall that Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) sold 26% of its ownership in TAHO for approximately $795 million, which raised the eyebrows of TAHO investors. Hence, this should serve as a lesson for new investors in TAHO that they could face a host of social and political risks surrounding the company’s operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Gold News business journalist, Hans Centena. Gold News is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions. If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about my investment research, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.