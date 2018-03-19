20 Top Russell 3000 REITs Gain 10% To 37% Per Broker March Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five March top-yield Russell 3000 dividend stocks showed 9.15% less net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-price REITs came to rule the Russell 3000 top ten.

Broker target-estimated March Russell 3000 top-ten net gains ranged 17.7%-37.55%, topped by SIR 3/15/18. The 95 master list had yields over 5.5%, price over $5 and net returns above -12.5%.

"All Russell US Indexes are subsets of the Russell 3000 Index, [namely] large-cap Russell 1000 & small-cap Russell 2000 Indexes. These Indexes are. building blocks of financial-products [and] performance-benchmarks."---ftserussell.com.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast 17.77% To 37.55% Net Gains For Ten Russell 3000 By March, 2019

Three of ten top Russell 3000 dividend stocks by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Russell 3000 was graded by Wall St. wizards as 30% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 15, 2019 were:

Select Income REIT (SIR) netted $375.50 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) was projected to net $363.56, based on dividends, plus the median target price from estimates by five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1540% opposite the market as a whole.

Whitestone (WSR) was projected to net $295.098, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was projected to net $286.07, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this gain estimate subject to volatility 5% under the market as a whole

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) was projected to net $258.63, based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 68% less than the market as a whole.

Senior Housing Properties (SNH) was projected to net $232.17, based on a median target estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 52% less than the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was projected to net $201.37, based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Government Properties IT (GOV) was projected to net $194.02 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

CYS Investments (CYS) was projected to net $182.38, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

MTGE Investment (MTGE) was projected to net $177.76, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 74% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 25.66% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 150% opposite the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top Russell 3000 Dividend Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Russell 3000 Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Russell 3000 all cap stocks selected 3/15/18 by yield represented just two of eleven Morningstar sectors. All top yielding stocks, except Pzena Investment Management (PZN) [1] (the lone financial services representative) were real estate firms. The nine REITs were, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [2]; New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) [3]; CYS Investments (CYS) [4]; Ellington Residential (EARN) [5]; Global Net Lease (GNL) [6]; Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) [7]; Government Properties IT (GOV) [8]; Two Harbors Investment (TWO) [9]; New Residential Investment (NRZ)[10]. These completed the Russell 3000 top ten for March.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Russell 3000 Upsides Showed 8.6% To 28.86% Price Improvements To March, 2019; (31) Worst Downside From One Of Four Was -2.84%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Broker Analysts Predict A 9.15% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Russell 3000 Dividend Stocks By March, 2019

Ten top Russell 3000 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was prescreened to only include firms with over 5.5% dividends, price above $5, and with net returns greater than -8.5%.

As noted above, top ten Russell 3000 dividend dogs selected 3/15/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented just two of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Stocks (32) Delivering 12.8% Vs. (33) 14.09% Net Gains by All Ten Come March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Russell 3000 kennel by yield were predicted to produce 9.15% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced Russell 3000 top yield stock, New Residential Investment (NRZ), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 20.14%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Russell 3000 dividend dogs for March 15 were: New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT); CYS Investments (CYS); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Western Asset Mortgage (WMC); Pzena Investment Management (PZN), with prices ranging from $5.98 to $11.15.

Five higher-priced Russell 3000 dividend dogs, as calculated March 12, were: Ellington Residential (EARN); Government Properties IT (GOV); Two Harbors Investment (TWO); Global Net Lease (GNL); New Residential Investment (NRZ), whose prices ranged from $11.38 to $17.03.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Russell 3000 dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo. Russell Dogs photo: notesfromachair.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.