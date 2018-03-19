The Chance I've Been Waiting For: Stanley Black & Decker At A Fair Price

Since then, the stock has dropped down to more reasonable levels, despite an amazing fourth quarter.

When i looked into SWK in January, I decided against buying as I felt its valuations had run up too far.

When I looked into Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) at the beginning of 2018, I decided against buying shares as I felt valuation metrics had gone up too much. At the time, shares in the company were trading at a price of $169.69. If you'd like to read this article, you can find it here.

Today, shares in SWK are trading at $159.04. This has pushed the trailing twelve month dividend yield up slightly, to 1.55%. While this is still not very high, it is better than the 1.43% yield SWK was offering at the beginning of the year.

SWK announced its Q4 results on the 24th of January, which were quite impressive. The company managed to beat analyst expectations for earning per share by $0.04. Furthermore, revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. This is the largest increase in revenue in recent years, as can be seen in the image below.

Earnings per share in FY 2017 were $8.04, giving SWK a price to earnings ratio of 19.8, which is a bit below the 5-year average p/e ratio of 21.5. For the current fiscal year, the average analyst expectation for EPS stands at $8.43. This gives SWK a forward p/e ratio of 18.9. However, it should be noted that analysts have a long history of underestimating SWK's earnings. In fact, the company has beaten analyst expectations in each of the past 20 quarters.

Revenues in the most recent fiscal year were $12.7 billion, putting SWK at a price to earnings ratio of 1.9 at the current market cap of $24.5 billion. This is quite a bit higher than the 5-year average p/s ratio of 1.5. However, I feel this can be justified by SWK's high revenue growth expectations. Revenues are expected to grow by 8% this year, to $13.8 billion, putting the forward p/s ratio at 1.8. Much like with EPS expectations, SWK has a history of beating revenue expectations. The company has missed analyst revenue expectations only 4 times in the past 20 quarters.

As we can see from the graph above, SWK's net income has grown at quite a high pace in recent years. This means that despite the fact the dividend has grown by 6.1% annually on average, the payout ratio has still dropped down to only 29.6%. Considering the high growth expectations for EPS in the current fiscal year I wouldn't be surprised to see a substantial dividend increase this year.

Looking at the number of shares bought and sold by insiders we can see insiders have bought close to 39,000 shares in the past 3 months. Insider buying is considered to be positive, as insiders tend to have more information than regular investors.

All things considered I think now would be a good time to start a position in Stanley Black & Decker. While the dividend yield is still quite low, the high rate of revenue and earnings growth means there's a lot of room for the dividend to increase. On top of that, valuation metrics such as p/s and p/e have dropped closer to their 5-year averages.

A 1.55% yield isn't exactly high, but I've got a few decades before I'll need the income. Therefore, I will be buying some shares in SWK when the market opens on Monday.

