Why I Am Doubling Down On 6.5%-Yielding REIT W.P. Carey

An investment in WPC comes with an entry yield of 6.5 percent.

The real estate investment trust's shares appear to have bottomed out, have an attractive risk-reward combination.

I have added to my long position in W.P. Carey, Inc. (WPC) at the end of last week shortly after the real estate investment trust handed shareholders another dividend raise. I further think that shares have bottomed out and that they present income investors with an attractive risk-reward ratio. Shares are reasonably valued, and the dividend is safe. The REIT's international real estate exposure is attractive, and an investment in W.P. Carey yields 6.5 percent. I expect the yield on cost to rise in the future.

Real estate investment trusts including W.P. Carey have performed poorly in the last four months as investors rotated out of high-yield income vehicles. Contrary to popular belief, I think the sell-off is a good opportunity to go bargain hunting for high-quality REIT income plays with sustainable yields and sensible valuations.

W.P. Carey's shares are also no longer oversold and appear to have bottomed out in February.

Source: StockCharts

W.P. Carey - Business Snapshot

W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio comprised of 887 net lease properties consisting of ~85 million square feet. The majority of W.P. Carey's adjusted funds from operations comes from its owned real estate portfolio (80 percent) while its asset management business contributes 20 percent of AFFO.

Source: W.P. Carey Investor Presentation

W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio comprises largely of industrial real estate (30 percent of annual base rent), office properties (25 percent of ABR), and retail (17 percent ABR) properties. However, warehouses, self-storage facilities and other properties are also represented and account for 29 percent of the REIT's portfolio mix.

Source: W.P. Carey

One of the main reasons why I like W.P. Carey as an income play is because the REIT is more geographically diversified than pure-play U.S. REITs. In other words, W.P. Carey's higher international diversification reduces the REIT's reliance on the U.S. market, which should serve the company well when the U.S. economy slides into a recession and real estate values correct. Higher diversification, less risk for shareholders.

Source: W.P. Carey

Another attractive property of W.P. Carey's lease portfolio is that the majority of its leases include rent increase provisions, which means that the REIT's cash flow automatically grows every year. Most of W.P. Carey's contractual rent increase provisions are linked to CPI.

Source: W.P. Carey

Strong Balance Sheet Limits Downside Risks

The current bull market lasts for about nine years now, suggesting that the risk of a recession has increased greatly. Hence, late-cycle REIT investors seeking recurring dividend income should consider REITs with ample dividend coverage, a history of dividend growth, a high-quality lease portfolio, and a strong balance sheet that can withstand the pressure stemming from a recession.

W.P. Carey has a strong balance sheet with a moderate degrees of leverage (~36 percent net debt/enterprise value) which contains downside risks in the event of a recession.

Source: W.P. Carey

Dividend Analysis

W.P. Carey is a real estate investment trust that regularly increases its dividend, and the company raised its dividend payout to $1.015/share (quarterly) last week.

WPC Dividend data by YCharts

W.P. Carey should be able to maintain and grow its dividend even if the economy heads into a recession. The REIT has a comfortable margin of dividend safety based on its conservative AFFO payout ratio (last ten quarter average of ~77 percent).

Source: Achilles Research

How Much Do Investors Pay For W.P. Carey?

W.P. Carey's income stream sells for 11.9x Q4-2017 run-rate core earnings.

And here's how W.P. Carey compares against other commercial property REITs in terms of price-to-book value.

Your Takeaway

W.P. Carey has a strong lease portfolio, excellent occupancy rates, and a strong balance sheet protecting investors in the event of an industry downturn. W.P. Carey owns real estate outside of the United States, insulating the company to some degree from a potential U.S. recession. The company further has a history of growing its dividend payout, and it maintains a conservative AFFO payout ratio. I am a buyer at these prices. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.