Urstadt Biddle Could Become Another ‘Cinderella Story’

If UMBC can do it, I guess any team can, and Urstadt Biddle may actually have the potential to score points.

I suppose there are plenty of busted breakouts (like mine) going into the Sweet Sixteen.

If you want to know the definition of a Cinderella story, you got it Friday night.

UMBC became the first No. 16 seed in 135 tries to beat down the Goliath No. 1 seed, UVA. UMBC dominated UVA by 20 points by simply shooting the lights out (54% from the 3-point line) and dictating the tempo of the game.

UMBC’s website crashed, but their Twitter account was on hand to provide hilarious comebacks and commentary on their historic win.

Dan Rather even chimed in on the action,

I didn’t pick UVA to win, but I did have them picked to make it to the Final Four. I suppose there are plenty of busted breakouts (like mine) going into the Sweet Sixteen.

In my recent REIT bracketology article, sixteen shopping center REITs squared off for the battle off for supremacy, and Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) made it to center stage. While I’m confident with that selection, I began thinking about an underdog that should get a bye….actually a reader gave me the idea,

It’s my tournament, so I guess I have the right to call Urstadt Biddle back, to determine if they qualify for the Sweet Sixteen matchup. If UMBC can do it, I guess any team can, and Urstadt Biddle may actually have the potential to score points…

Photo Credit

A Shopping Center REIT For The Average Joe

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was founded in 1969 and listed on the NYSE on July 6, 1969. The Greenwich-based REIT has an impressive track record of increasing annual dividends for 24 years in a row (190 uninterrupted quarterly dividend payments). In addition, the company has maintained 47 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends.

There were just a handful of REITs that were able to increase dividends during the Great Recession, and UBA and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were the only shopping center REITs that succeeded in doing so. Here's a snapshot of UBA's dividend performance during the last recession:

Urstadt Biddle is a shopping center landlord owning a portfolio that includes 81 properties totaling 5.1 million square feet. Most of the properties are grocery-anchored and located in the high-density New York tri-state region.

Accordingly, Urstadt Biddle invests in one of the strongest demographic profiles among public shopping center REITs. The core portfolio is primarily centered in densely populated high-income regions of Fairfield County, CT; Westchester, Putnam, and Rockland counties, NY; and Bergen County, NJ.

By owning properties in these high barrier-to-entry markets, the company has a competitive advantage due to the high land, entitlement and construction costs that make new development difficult. There is a limited amount of remaining developable land, with limited supply in the Urstadt Biddle's core markets.

The company has one of the strongest demographic profiles among public shopping center REITs. The median household income within a 3-mile radius of UBA’s properties is approximately $95,400, close to 85% higher than the national average, and this metric is one of the highest of all retail REITs.

UBA offers a high-barrier-to-entry platform within high-cost markets. There is limited supply within the company’s core markets with approximately 15 square feet of retail gross leasable area per capita, versus the national average of 21 square feet. See the household income comparison below:

A Necessity-Proof Business Model

In addition to a strong geographic profile, Urstadt Biddle also has a healthy concentration of supermarket (grocery-anchored) tenants. As you can see below, the company has a large number (around 81%) of its properties leased to supermarkets/wholesale clubs and 9% leased to neighborhood/convenience tenants.

UBA concentrates on smaller properties that, due to their size, are below the radar for larger investors. The company utilizes market knowledge, entrepreneurship and creative flexible structuring to execute deals.

The REIT’s portfolio has grown to recognize the challenges presented by e-commerce to brick-and-mortar retail establishments. The consumer's preference to purchase food and other staple goods and services in person at supermarkets benefits UBA properties, making tenants less vulnerable to the encroachment of e-commerce.

Management's continued sensitivity to these considerations, however, support the belief that UBA's strategy of focusing on supermarket anchors is a strong one and will continue to compete with and benefit from online shopping. In the 2017 Annual Report, UBA’s CEO remarks,

“We are often asked by shareholders, bankers and others with whom we do business, “How is the internet affecting your business?”

Then he replies,

“It seems every day there is a story about Amazon or another online retailer making business tougher and tougher for retailers who operate physical stores. We share this concern, but we want you to know that we are confident in the future of our business. To understand why, we would like to highlight the specific nature of our retail real estate business and why we feel many of the threats you read and hear about are not readily applicable to us… Our experience tells us that perishable food and related items are most efficiently sold via the supermarket business model, as consumers prefer the in-person sensory experience of seeing and selecting their own produce and other food items. In fact, a number of our supermarket tenants are so confident in their businesses that they are currently undergoing expansions and/ or major renovations. Moreover, many supermarkets are working to further counter the threat of online retailers by supplementing their traditional instore sales with online ordering, at-store pick-up and home delivery. As we have said before, while we constantly and proactively assess the risks facing our investment strategy, we find it difficult to believe that drones will be delivering boxes of food any time soon through suburban airspace to people’s doorsteps. It is worth mentioning that the properties in our portfolio are also differentiated by their concentration in the strong demographic suburbs around New York City, one of the best suburban retail markets in the country.”

As evidenced by the snapshot below, the company’s focus on necessity-based retail has allowed it to generate higher rent per square foot:

In addition, UBA’s focus on high-barrier-to-entry markets and stable grocery-anchored revenue has allowed the company to maintain very stable occupancy. At January 31, 2018, the company’s consolidated properties were 92.5% leased (versus 92.7% at the end of fiscal 2017) and 92.1% occupied (versus 91.0% at the end of fiscal 2017).

The small drop in the company’s leased rate in the first quarter was predominantly related to the company absorbing 6,800 square feet of vacancies when the company purchased 470 Main Street in Ridgefield, CT. The company currently has approximately 79,000 square feet of vacant space in the lease negotiation stage and are hopeful that these leases will be executed during the remainder of fiscal 2018.

The Balance Sheet

UBA is one of the lowest-leveraged REITs, with aggregate mortgage debt equal to only 27% of total book capitalization at year end. As of the most recent quarter, the company’s total debt to total assets ratio was 22% and the fixed charge coverage ratio was 2.57x.

UBA continues to take advantage of historically low interest rates to lower its cost of capital. In July, the company refinanced its $44 million, 5.52% mortgage on the Ridgeway Shopping Center with a larger $50 million mortgage at a fixed interest rate of 3.398%, a transaction that will save UBA over $934,000 in annual interest expense going forward.

Also, in September, UBA completed the public offering of 4,600,000 shares of 6.25% Series H preferred stock for net proceeds of $111.3 million. It used the entire proceeds of this offering, as well as some of the proceeds remaining from the sale of the former Westchester Pavilion property, to redeem the 7.125% Series F preferred stock, a transaction that will save the company over $2 million per annum in preferred stock dividends.

UBA is working on the acquisition of a number of additional quality properties commensurate with its growth strategy. Four of the seven properties that were acquired in 2017 were via the formation of “DownREIT” joint ventures, in which UBA effectively trades its stock for property interests in a structure that is tax-efficient for the contributing property owner.

This method of acquiring property interests is a great benefit to both UBA and contributing property owners, and it distinguishes the company in the competition to acquire desirable properties.

UBA’s capital structure is uncommon, with two classes of common stock: UBA's "common stock" trades under the symbol UBP, has super voting rights, and is held primarily by insiders. "Class A common" trades under the symbol UBA and is held primarily by institutional investors. The company's dual share structure keeps control among insiders, while the public's Class "A" shares enjoy a higher dividend per share. In an article, Rubicon Associates explains:

“The new Urstadt Biddle Series H is attractive relative to peers and its outstanding issues. It is not the highest yield preferred, but it is a relatively safe choice with a greater than 6% yield.”

I also find the Series H attractive. Here’s a transaction summary below:

The Latest Earnings Results

On March 9, 2018 UBA reported its operating results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2018.

Net income applicable to Class A Common and Common stockholders for its Q1-18 was $4,921,000 or $0.13 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.12 per diluted Common share compared to $3,412,000 or $0.09 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.08 per diluted Common share in last year’s first quarter.

Funds from operations (“FFO”) for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was $12,250,000 or $0.33 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.29 per diluted Common share compared with $10,365,000 or $0.28 per diluted Class A Common share and $0.25 per diluted Common share in last year’s first quarter.

Commenting on the quarter’s operating results, Willing L. Biddle, President and CEO of the company, said

“We are pleased to report that we had a very good operating quarter. Our FFO increased by 18.2% on a dollar value basis and 17.6% on a Class A Common share basis when compared with our operating results in last year’s first quarter. This increase was the result of a number of positive transactions completed by the company in fiscal 2017.”

2017 was another record-breaking year for UBA: Revenues grew 6% to a record $124 million, funds from operations grew 8% on a dollar value basis and 1.2% on a per share basis after removing the effect of a one-time, nonoperating charge for the redemption of our Series F Preferred Stock.

In December 2017, UBA’s Board of Directors increased the annualized dividend rate on each of UBP’s Class A common stock and common stock by $.02 per share. This increase represents the 48th consecutive year that the company has paid a dividend and the 24th consecutive year that the company has increased the dividend level, which is reflective of the Board’s continued confidence.

Here is a snapshot of my FFO/share FORECAST (source: FAST Graphs):

Ka-ching….UBA has the best growth profile for 2018….now let’s consider dividend growth:

This suggests that UBA is maintaining a conservative capitalization policy and the company’s modest leverage and conservative payout ratio indicate that the company intends to continue with its exceptional dividend growth history.

Where is Warren Buffett? (why isn't he looking at UBA).

As UBA’s CEO remarks (2017 Annual Report).

“… we have no interest in owning big box or department store-anchored properties situated in isolated or thinly populated areas. We will also grow by remaining receptive to acquiring properties that are smaller than those typically sought by other shopping center investors because (i) our narrow focus on the NYC suburbs allows us to efficiently manage a portfolio that includes smaller properties, (ii) we believe we have a lower cost of capital than many competing local buyers, and (iii) we are confident that no one knows our submarkets like we do.”

Urstadt Biddle Could Become Another ‘Cinderella Story’

Now let’s size up the OPPORTUNITY, starting with dividend yield:

Now let’s examine the P/FFO:

UBA is trading 15.3x P/FFO, around 13% below the 4-year trailing average. This suggests that UBA has done an excellent job competing with the bigger peers. However, the estimated growth in 2018 is robust and could serve as a strong catalyst for UBA’s price appreciation.

In fact, after reviewing the recent earnings results, UBA has earned a ticket to the Sweet Sixteen. I have upgraded shares to a STRONG BUY. Also, UBA has an experienced management team, with 4 out of 12 board members having the name "Urstadt" or "Biddle." The chairman is Charles Urstadt, and the president and CEO is Willing Biddle.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: FAST Graphs and UBA Investor Presentation and 2017 Annual Report.

Other REITs mentioned: (WHLR), (ROIC), (WSR), (KIM), (WPG), (BRX), (UE), (DDR), (KRG), (AKR), (WRI), and (REG).

The Intelligent REIT Investor is the #1 REIT Research site on Seeking Alpha. Brad Thomas and Rubicon Associates have a combined 40 years of investing experience. We publish exclusive research content on over 100 REITs, and our Durable Income Portfolio has returned over 12% YTD. We recently announced that the Small Cap REIT Portfolio has returned over 20% YTD. Marketplace subscribers have access to a wide range of services including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Sell picks. We provide most all research to marketplace subscribers and we also provide a "weekender" report and a "motivational Monday" report. We stream relevant real-time REIT news so that you can stay informed. All of our portfolios are updated daily and subscribers have access to all of the tools via Google sheets. REITs should be part of your daily diet and we would like to help you construct an Intelligent REIT portfolio, utilizing our portfolio modeling strategies. Also, our subscribers now have access to REIT.BRACKETOLOGY... Subscribe here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AHP, APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.