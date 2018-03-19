MongoDB: Quick Update Following The IPO

While MongoDB has real potential to become a multi-bagger in the coming years, I feel that the risk-reward and type of investment that the company represents does not make it right for me.

I appreciate the strong topline growth, sticky revenues and benefits of the database solution, but am simply disappointed by the lack of progress on the bottom line.

I was sceptical about MongoDB following its offering, as a cautious approach seemed the way to go until early March.

When MongoDB (MDB) went public in October last year, I found that shares of the database solution provider were trading at rather elevated multiples. Caution seemed the right way to go as shares were under pressure a bit in the months to follow, as a strong momentum run in March pushed shares up to $40 per share.

I continue to appreciate the strong growth and sticky revenues, yet am mindful of the still-elevated losses and lack of progress on that front, which makes it hard for me to find appeal at this valuation.

The Solution

MongoDB operates a general purpose database that promises to unleash the power of software for developers and applications. Increased strains on database applications include greater requirements regarding the interface, a growing data load, while the applications have to be easy to handle as well, all without compromising on speed.

For an organisation it is crucial to choose the right database (infrastructure) in order to develop at great speed, usability while the application is able to handle large data loads and can be integrated with other applications (in an easy manner).

The demands on the "modern" database make that relational databases are no longer able to the handle the demands imposed on them. Non-relational databases are able to meet these criteria, also known as NoSQL databases, yet these are lagging in terms of user adoption as well as familiarity and adoption by developers. Taking the best of both worlds, MongoDB aims to bridge by combining the benefits of both architectural designs.

By now the company is a decade old as it launched its first software version in 2009. Subsequent improvements have been very successful as the company has more than 5,000 customers in nearly 100 countries.

IPO In Review

In October, MongoDB went public as it sold 8 million shares at $24 per share, with pricing taking place $3 above the midpoint of the preliminary offering range. The $192 million in gross proceeds were welcomed, in part used to fund the continued operations losses.

Following the IPO the 49 million shares outstanding were valued at $1.18 billion at the offer price, although shares traded at $30 by the end of their opening day. That raised the equity valuation to $1.47 billion which included a sizeable net cash position, valuing operating assets at $1.20 billion.

The company has delivered on impressive revenue growth to deserve a +$1 billion valuation. The company grew sales by 60% in 2015 to $65.3 million, as growth remained very steady at 55% in 2016, meaning that revenues just surpassed the $100 million mark. While that growth is impressive, I was not so impressed with the $86 million operating loss in 2016, creating quite a steep burn rate. In fact, operating losses were still nearly approaching the reported revenues at the time.

Ahead of the IPO the company has only reported its results for the first two quarters of 2017. Revenues were up 51% in the first half of the year to $68 million, as operating losses were stable in dollar terms at $46 million, but have come down on a relative basis again. Based on the run rate of $150 million in sales, operating assets were valued at 8 times revenues, although accompanied by large losses.

Trends Ever Since The IPO

At the time of the IPO, I shunned MongoDB given the steep losses, the reliance on a single product and stiff competition in a rapidly evolving competitive landscape. I furthermore noted that MongoDB has been lagging in terms of its operating plans as a valuation round in 2015 valued the business at $1.6 billion, indicating that the valuation has come down in the period 2015-2017. For that reason I decided to hold off on the shares until real operating leverage could be demonstrated upon.

That cautious approach at $30 was for correct for quite a while. In December, the company reported third quarter results as shares had fallen to a $25-$30 range at the time. Revenue growth accelerated to 58% for the third quarter as revenues came in at $41.5 million. Disappointing is that losses kept increasing (in dollar terms again). The company furthermore guided for fourth quarter revenues of $42.0-$42.5 million at the time, indicating that percentage growth was coming down a bit.

Shares of MongoDB continued to lag a bit as the third quarter results were not that impressive. Shares fell to $25 in February but saw a real momentum run in early March, rallying into its earnings report on March 13. Shares had rallied towards the $40 mark as the results did not disappoint. Fourth quarter revenues came in ahead of expectations at $45.0 million, up 50% on the year before.

The 50 million shares are now valued at $2.0 billion which after subtracting $280 million in cash values the operating assets at $1.72 billion. Based on the annualised sales number of $180 million that works out to a near 10 times sales multiple, although I have to note that operating losses continue to be steep and eat into the cash position, while stock-based compensation dilutes the share count as well.

The company guides for revenues of $211-$215 million in its fiscal year of 2019, suggesting 38% growth on a year-over-year basis at the midpoint of the range. It was to be expected that percentage growth is coming down, as the numbers remain quite impressive. Non-GAAP operating losses are seen between $82 and $84 million as that actually marks a slight worsening performance from the $76 million loss reported in the calendar year of 2017. While losses are increasing a bit in dollar terms, these losses are coming down slightly on a relative basis.

Note, however, that the adjusted operating loss excludes stock-based compensation which runs at $20 million a year. This means that real economic losses to investors run at around $100 million a year.

Still Not Buying It

I understand the promise of MongoDB, and it might very well become a multi-bagger over a longer period of time if it can become and remains a great alternative to Amazon.com and Oracle.

The question is how many times a ¨bagger¨ this could become and what the chances are of achieving such a status, as traditional valuation metrics do not apply to this business. Appeal comes from a growing user base and potentially even more ¨reliable¨ revenue streams compared to other subscription-based services with switching costs being very high.

On a positive note, the company posts sales of $180 million a year based on its latest quarterly earnings report, but this understates the real economic earnings at this point in time. For that, given the business model, one has to take into account changes in deferred revenues as well. The change in deferred revenue was +$44 million over the past year which makes that current realistic revenues already come in around $225 million, thereby reducing the current annualised revenue multiple to less than 8 times.

While the multiples are not outrageous given the pace of growth and predictable revenue streams, I am not impressed with the burn rate of the company and lack of operating leverage displayed by the company. Call me ¨outdated,¨ or an investor who does not understand the model, but this is a worry to me, preventing me from becoming a shareholder. That being said, I congratulate management on a great growth job and investors with solid returns following the IPO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.