March Madness: Nothing But Net

It’s March Madness and I’m sure many of you (including me) have a “busted bracket” today, as a result of the historic upset in which the No. 16 seed UMBC beat No. 1 Virginia. Former FBI director James Comey tweeted that he had Virginia winning it all…

Comey did have my champion, UNC, going to the Final Four, but the Head Football Coash at Florida Atlantic University had UMBC going all the way…

I’m standing by the Tar Heels, through thick or thin, and perhaps it comes down to free throw shooting. As you can imagine, I like free throws as much as I like Net Lease REITs, for their predictability.

So today’s March Madness REIT Bracketology series is….you guessed it….Nothing But Net Lease.

A few weeks ago I wrote an article titled, Back To The Woodshed: 4 Pillars Of REIT Investing, in which I explained,

“There are many alternatives when it comes to investing but I have found over the years that the best REITs are the ones that are able to perfect their platform utilizing these time-tested "4 Pillars" of REIT Investing… If a REIT executes on just one pillar, it could be a good business to own, but if the REIT stands strong on all 4 pillars it should be able to weather just about any storm. When I know that the prospective company has a firm foundation, with all 4 pillars, I know that I can sleep well at night.”

I don’t think there will be any upsets today in the Net Lease REIT sector, unless we’re talking about Mr. Market’s love for the game.

Simply said, people don’t give Net Lease enough respect, this REIT sector has to be one of the most under-appreciated. The sector generates the highest returns (11.4% per year over ten years) with less risk.

In fact, Net Lease REITs ae no more interest rate sensitive than other REITs, it is simply a misconception.

Anyway, this is my third bracketology tournament this year. In case you missed it, Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) was selected as the shopping center REIT champion and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was selected as the mall REIT sector champion.

The Net Lease REITs

We have 13 Net Lease REITs in the Intelligent REIT Lab, but to expedite the tournament today I decided to stick with 8. Given their lack of diversification (an all-important pillar) I didn’t include MGM Growth (NYSE:MGP) of Four Corner Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT).

Also, Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) is a HOLD (see latest article) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was recently added to our research (see latest article). This leaves us with the following teams for the “Nothing But Net” series:

As noted above, Net Lease REITs continue to trade below other property sector REITs. The current dividend yield for the sector is 7.1% vs. the REIT sector dividend yield of 4.6%.

Of course today we are not selecting the “high flyer”, we already know that when yields get too high, they could be subject to more risk. Alternatively, our champion will be scored based on the 4-pillars with an emphasis on cost of capital and diversification. Here’s a list of the tournament teams and their round one opponents:

Round One

In the first game we have Realty Income (NYSE:O) vs. Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC). Keep in mind that SRC filed the Form 10 for SRC MTA REIT(SpinoCo) to hold the troubled ShopKo portfolio.

This will pave the way for SRC to ultimately bifurcate its lower-quality properties and “hopefully” begin to trade in-line of the other Net Lease REITs. As I have cited, I have no intention of jumping on the BUY-BUY-BUY train (for SRC).

O is clearly the superior REIT and deserves the #1 seed position in the tournament today, as I recently wrote,

“There are certainly cheaper Net Lease REITs available today, but I consider Realty Income's sustainable competitive advantage to be its long-term pricing power. I am maintaining a buy on Realty Income and this concludes my investigative analysis on this "sleep well at night" REIT.”

Simply put, I would prefer to own Realty Income yielding 5.1% than SRC yielding 9.0%. The predictability of O’s performance should ultimately over-shadow SRC’s higher-risk yield (payout ratio for SRC is 90%+).

The next match is between rivals STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). These two REITs are known to source deals with higher cap rates (than O) and many of the tenants are non-investment grade.

STOR has been doing an excellent job driving down its cost of capital, the company recently priced a $350 million, 10-year unsecured bond at 4.5%. I recently explained that,

“During 2017, STORE invested nearly $1.4 billion in acquisitions, including more than $360 million in Q4-17 alone. At the same time, it profitably divested approximately $250 million in real estate investments with more than half of that happening actually in Q2-17. Combined, STORE’s net investment activity for the year exceeded its net investment guidance of $900 million by over 25%.”

EPR has also maintained its commitment to an investment grade balance sheet, with $400M (each) of investments and dispositions, and free cash flow generation of approximately $80M, the company could see leverage trend down. However, EPR has also been distracted by one of its tenant’s Children's Learning Adventures.

The company entered bankruptcy and is restructuring. While EPR appears confident it will not be impacted, there is noticeable disruption (although I am maintaining a STRONG BUY). None the less, STOR has the lowest AFFO payout ratio and is going to make it to the next round.

The next game is equally exciting as W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) squares off against Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC).

The boys from Michigan are ready to play, as evidenced by their eye-popping AFFO/share growth stats:

But WPC’s dividend history commands shelf, as evidenced below, during 2017, WPC declared distributions totaling $4.01 per share, completing its 20th year of rising dividends, while maintaining a conservative payout ratio of 76% for the year.

ADC did cut its dividend in 2009, but to the company’s credit, it has done an excellent job recycling properties and diversifying the portfolio. I would not bet against ADC today, but all things equal, WPC has a more favorable risk profile (limited US retail exposure) and better dividend record. WPC is also a BUY …. And moves on to the next round.

The final match in round one is National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) vs. Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT). As referenced in a recent article, GPT has evolved into an Industrial REIT with some office; while NNN is 100% retail-focused.

Similar to O and WPC, NNN has an attractive dividend growth history, that includes 27 consecutive years of annual dividend increases – the FOURTH longest of all public REITs and 99% of all public companies. However, GPT has a healthy business model focused industrial sale/leasebacks and build-to-suits. As evidenced by the chart below, NNN has a better growth profile and that is why the company will head on to the next round…

The Final Four

Here’s a snapshot of the Final Four Net Lease contestants:

In the first match we have O squaring off against STOR.

While both REITs are Net Lease, there are notable differences:

O has a majority of investment grade rated tenants that protects against one of the top drivers of retailer bankruptcies (high leverage). Average annual default rates for speculative grade credits are ~40x higher than IG credits.

STOR focuses on tenant store-level profitability in order to conduct business, making STOR’s rent contracts senior to other financial obligations. STOR’s median tenant revenues ~ $47 million and the weighted average tenant revenues ~$799 million.

To be clear, I own both (O and STOR) and although they do offer the same services, the business models are unique. As I have stated in the past, I consider (1) cost of capital, and (2) diversification to be the most important pillars of Net Lease investing. One way to measure profitability is to consider dividend growth:

As you see, STOR’s average dividend growth estimate is 6.4% and O’s average growth is 4.4%. This suggests that STOR is able to grow its dividend around 25% more than O; however, O’s costs of capital is better and the company is able to acquire properties that are less likely to default. Historical tenant bankruptcies have been in industries that O has minimal exposure to today:

Conversely, STOR has more exposure in the restaurant sector (O has 3.7% casual dining exposure and STOR has 13.8% full service restaurant exposure and 8.4% limited service exposure):

So while STOR does have higher AFFO/sh and Dividend/sh growth stats, O’s overall risk profile is safer. As I said, I own them both and consider them BUYs today….however, STOR is not “battle-tested” (never went through a recession) and O is a proven player that has a wider moat (lower cost of capital and more diversified).

The next match is between WPC and NNN, both stalwart teams that have increased their dividends at a record rate. The major difference with these REITs are as follows:

NNN is 100% retail-focused WPC is diversified (industrial 30%, office 25%, retail 17%, warehouse 14%, storage 5%, other 10%). NNN is 100% US-focused WPC is 66% US and 34% Europe

As illustrated below, NNN is trading at a wider valuation gap than WPC:

It’s awfully hard to pick one highly predictable REIT over another, both have demonstrated an exceptional track record. However, I believe that WPC deserves the nudge for its more diversified platform, that includes property sectors and geographic markets.

The Final Game

Now we enter the final round where O squares up with WPC…Keep in mind, more recently (1-year) WPC has out-performed O:

However, over long periods (5-year) O has outperformed WPC:

..and since 1998 O has outperformed WPC:

Of course, dividend growth is the ultimate driver, and O continues to deliver on all-cylinders, double the growth of WPC:

There is no upset here, and it should be no surprise as to which team wins the “Nothing But Net” March Madness series. Realty Income will go on to the next round….

