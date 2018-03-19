Reiterate Our Overweight To Emerging Markets

While US equities have continued to rise, so have EM equities, and we believe EM has greater upside potential.

Back in November, I warned readers that US equities were at all-time highs and that investors should evaluate their portfolios to determine if they had an unwarranted level of exposure to US equities that may have resulted from US equity outperformance. I also brought up familiarity bias and its prevalence among investors in the US to invest in industries dominant in their geographic areas. Investors located in the West tend to overweight Technology, investors in the Northeast overweight Financials, investors in the South/Southwest overweight Energy, and investors in the Midwest overweight Industrials.

Source: JP Morgan

Familiarity bias is also prevalent at the country level. In other words, US investors tend to overweight US equities – more so than the proportion they represent of global market weights. The US equity market is approximately 52-53% of the total market cap of global equities. Yet US investors typically have considerably more exposure to US equities within their equity allocation. With the recent outperformance of US equities, the overweight can be even more pronounced.

In November I suggested investors consider shifting some of their equity exposure to emerging markets, which have lagged US markets and now have very favorable fundamentals. Since then, the US market – measured by the S&P 500 (SPY) - continued to climb – but so did emerging market equities.

I still believe investors should increase their emerging market exposure and here is my argument for doing so.

The New Emerging Markets

Emerging market equities will still be more volatile than US equities but today's emerging markets are no longer as reliant on developed markets for their success. Not only does the developed market have an aging population that is less likely to drive demand for EM products, but the demographics of emerging markets is quite the opposite. EM countries have a growing population of younger, potential workers, that are contributing to an evolution in emerging market production from manufacturing and exports, to imports and consumption.

Today's emerging markets exhibit strong economic growth, solid foreign reserves, strong current accounts, stable currencies and asset inflows. Fed actions no longer affect them like they used to. And the impact of rate hikes thus far has been limited, partly because the rate hikes have been telegraphed and partly because most emerging markets have solid fundamentals not affected by higher rates in the US.

The One Belt, One Road initiative is designed to boost cross EM trade and allow EM countries to tap each other's growing middle class population and increasing purchasing power. Speaking of purchasing power, emerging markets now represent 60% of global GDP on a purchasing power parity basis, according to Prudential, and are expected to contribute over 90% of global population growth and middle class spending growth from now until 2030.

Even the bond market within EM countries has evolved. The average tenor of local currency sovereign bonds is 11 years and there is considerable variation from 24 years on South African debt to just 7 years for Brazilian bonds – highlighting the shift in EM from homogeneous to heterogeneous.

Meanwhile, the percent of debt rated investment grade has been increasing, confirmation of improving fundamentals and stronger governance structures.

Active vs Passive

But investing in emerging markets is no longer as simple as investing in a well-diversified index – not that it was ever that easy. It's just that in today's environment, the homogenous characteristics that were prevalent across many EM countries are starting to break down and winners and losers are emerging. It's no longer advisable to lump all EM countries together and even the famous BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) now present very different risk/return characteristics.

If there was any asset class where active management is better than passive it is probably in the emerging market space. Besides the differences in the opportunity set prevalent in each EM country, indexes don't represent the proper GDP weighting of each country either. Investing in the iShares MSCI Emerging Market Index ETF (EEM) today gives an investor a 26% exposure to China and 60% to Asia, while the GDP Weight of China alone is 43%. The same inconsistencies are evident in fixed income indexes as well. And not that GDP weight is the proper allocation metric, but investors should be aware of what their exposure is when investing in a broad EM index. It certainly isn't the same exposure it was providing just a few years ago.

Where it used to be dominated by Energy and Materials, it is now made up of 27% Technology companies. This is important, especially f an investor already has a considerable amount of Tech exposure within their US holdings.

And here is the evolution of geographic exposure from 1997 to 2017. Brazil only makes up 8% of the index, compared to 16%, just 20 years ago. And China, which barely had a seat at the proverbial index table, now makes up 27% of the index.

Source: Artisan Partners

The Opportunity Set

Templeton thinks Asia is the most attractive region, including China, South Korea, and Taiwan, as well as India and Indonesia. Templeton asserts that Asian companies are starting to dominate industries where European companies used to lead, such as automobile and auto-related tech. And Latin America – Brazil specifically – also looks attractive as it too shifts away from relying on commodity exports. Meanwhile, Russia, despite all the negative publicity it gets regarding campaign tampering allegations, looks like it is providing stock picking opportunities as well, according to Templeton.

The difficult of picking stocks in foreign markets isn't lost on us. We use several sources for equity research in addition to doing our own equity analysis. There isn't much good research available and doing it yourself is more difficult than conducting similar analysis on a US company. If stock picking within EM is prohibitive - investors can use a thematic approach.

I mentioned earlier the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, for example – an infrastructure project designed to link Europe, Africa, and Asia – a total of 65 countries – by creating new highways, railways, energy grids, and port facilities. What this will do is promote trade links among EM countries that will decrease reliance on developed market demand while taking advantage of the growing middle class within EM.

Digital disruption is another potential theme in emerging markets. If you think about the evolution of telecommunications in emerging markets, it didn't follow the same path as in developed markets. With the availability of innovative technology, there was no need to create a wired telecommunications grid. Some EM countries completely bypassed certain historical phases in the telecom industry and avoided the massive amounts of investment that is now deemed obsolete in developed markets. Instead, the are building communications using wireless and Bluetooth, investing in 4G and sometimes 5G networks. This gives rise to opportunities in high speed broadband, data centers, and cell towers. Companies like American Tower Corp (AMT) and Digital Realty (DLR) are taking advantage of this growth and while an investment in these companies could have indirect exposure to EM, they are still US based companies.

However, the i Shares Emerging Market Infrastructure ETF (EMIF) is one way to get exposure to the global growth in infrastructure spending. And short of picking stocks individually, it provides a diversified portfolio of EM stocks of companies participating in a wide variety of infrastructure businesses, including OBOR and digital telecom that we previously mentioned. It includes large exposure to Industrials, Utilities, and Energy.

It's largest holdings include Ultrapar Participacoes SA ADR (UGP), Airports of Thailand, and Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP), and it's geographic exposure includes substantial allocations to Asia and Latam.

Risks

Investing in emerging markets comes with its own set of unique risks and despite the much improved fundamentals we already mentioned and less reliance on the US, there are some things going on in the US that could hamper growth in the short-term.

The renegotiation of NAFTA, for example, is just one of several protectionist measures taken by the US and the Trump administration. It's still too early to tell but the trend has been for Trump to revisit all trade with foreign countries and get a better deal for the US.

US Tax reform may also have a negative impact on emerging markets as many US companies bring home much of the capital that is currently being held overseas. If it comes back to the US, it is most likely going to be invested in the US. In other words, the US's gain is a loss for some EM countries.

Currency movements also have a magnified impact on emerging markets. A strong US dollar hurts EM countries with large amounts of dollar denominated debt but helps countries that export to the US. Figuring out what direction currencies are going and how they will impact each country's equity markets is complex. And any gains from investments in emerging market countries could be wiped out by adverse currency exchange rates when those returns are converted back into US dollars. While this risk could be hedged out, it adds another layer of complexity that some investors aren't willing or able to tackle.

Recent Results

On a YTD basis, despite the heightened volatility, Emerging Markets have started to outperform US Equities, after several years of underperformance.

EM recorded inflows of about $80 billion in 2017, the third best year for emerging markets in terms of asset inflows after 2010 and 2009. Since the beginning of this year, the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) have taken in $5.6 billion.

The fact that most investors are likely to be underweight to EM is additional support for continued inflows.

Valuations

From a valuation perspective, Emerging markets look cheap relative to developed market equities, but there are stark contrasts even within and among EM countries. The following charts from Yardeni highlight those differences. Since 2012, the PE multiple of developed market equities have been on a steady climb, while EM equities, despite some appreciation have lagged.

Within emerging markets, Eastern Europe usually trades at a discount to other EM regions but as of last week, it was trading at a considerable discount, a result of flat multiple since 2010, while those of other EM regions have expanded from 10 to 14. At today's prices, Eastern Europe is cheap!!

Breaking down the infamous BRICs, we see that Russia is trading at a steep discount to the BICs. While India's PE multiple has expanded to 18, Russia's PE multiple has lingered around 6.

In Asia, Turkey and Korea are the contrarian plays, with a forward PE multiple of 8 and 8.7, respectively.

Our Take

I'll reiterate that it is difficult to pick stocks in emerging market countries, particularly when the only option many investors have is through ADRs traded in the US. Another way for investors to get exposure, as mentioned earlier, is to pick a theme (like technology or infrastructure) or a region.

From the research I've read and the analysis I've done, Asia jumps out as both relatively undervalued – even if not the most undervalued of all regions – but exhibiting the highest potential for growth.

We recommend investors look at the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) as a way to add additional exposure to emerging markets and combine it with an ETF containing greater geographic diversification or combine it with positions that include exposure to Russia and Latin America. Most of the stocks held in the EEMA portfolio are mega-caps and large caps with a very slight tilt towards value. It has a 15% exposure to Taiwan, another favored country, 20% to Korea, and 42% to China. Performance over the past year and on a YTD basis has been 34% and 4%, respectively. It's weighted average PE multiple is 12.8x and long-term earnings growth is expected to be almost 12% - more than 2% greater than the MSCI ACWI ex-US benchmark. With fees of 0.49%, it is relatively inexpensive, considering its focus on emerging market equities.

Buyer beware - It will be volatile, however. It has a standard deviation of 16.4%, which is 33% greater than the 12.35% of the MSCI ACWI ex-US index over the last three years.

We are overweighting emerging market equities in our portfolios to 15% of our total equity exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMT,EEM,DLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.