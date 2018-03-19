March 16. U.S. LNG Market Weekly Recap

INTRODUCTION

According to Platts, liquefied natural gas (NYSEMKT:LNG), is the fastest-growing fossil-fuel in the world. Indeed, natural gas is the only fossil fuel that increases in use globally even under the most stringent environmental policies. That is because it emits half the CO2 that coal does and just 30% of the CO2 emitted by petroleum. Shell estimates that the demand for LNG will increase at an average of 4% per year and that natural gas will account for over 40% of total energy demand growth over the next two decades. In fact, the company believes that the world could face a shortage of LNG as early as 2020.

Thanks to the abundant (and cheap) supply of natural gas, United States is poised to become a leader in global LNG market. Already, LNG exports make up almost a third of total natural gas exports from the United States and are now greater than pipeline exports into Canada. It becomes increasingly important to monitor LNG fundamentals on a regular basis. Hence the reason we decided to launch a weekly publication on LNG market with a specific focus on the United States. Every report will include the latest data on:

LNG prices (U.S. Gulf Coast vs global prices vs Henry Hub);

U.S. LNG export contribution margin (for Japan, the largest importer);

U.S. exports and liquefaction flows

In future reports, we are also planning to include sections on LNG demand (top five importers + selected “significant others”), an update on the status of U.S. LNG projects and a review of top weekly news. Follow us (see the link below) for more updates on LNG market.

PRICES

In the week ending March 16, the average global LNG price was around $7.60 per MMBtu, down 10.6% m-o-m, but up as much as 38.0% y-o-y. Prices continued to decline in four out of five major markets that we track (see the chart below). Spain is the only exception – LNG price there is actually up 1.0% m-o-m so far in March. As demand in key importing nations – particularly, China and Japan – continues to weaken due to warmer temperatures, we expect prices to remain under pressure, but we do not anticipate prices to re-test last year’s lows.

Source: IMF, World Bank, companies’ reports, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The price of U.S. (Gulf Coast) LNG future contract finished the week at $6.255 per MMBtu (down 5.73% w-o-w and down 15.36% m-o-m). Henry Hub futures (April contract) finished the week at $2.696 per MMBtu (down 0.77% w-o-w, but up 4.82% m-o-m).

Source: ICE, CME

Because the decline in U.S. LNG price was greater than that of Henry Hub futures, NG-LNG spread also declined. As of March 16, it was $3.559 per MMBtu, just $0.127 cents below its long-term average of $3.686.

Source: ICE, CME, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

EXPORT CONTRIBUTION MARGIN

Export contribution margin (ECM) is arguable the most important metric in LNG trade. ECM essentially answers three questions:

Does the export of LNG make economic sense?

What is the potential reward?

Where (in what markets) is the greatest reward?

To learn more about ECM and how it is calculated, please read our Brief LNG Guide for Natural Gas Traders.

We have calculated the evolution of U.S. ECM for Japan, the biggest importer of LNG in the world (see the chart below). Please note that ECM has to be analyzed separately for each market because freight rates and local LNG prices are different in all markets.

Source: ICE, CME, Hellenic Shipping News, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

As you can see, despite the fact that LNG price in Japan is down 27% from its recent peak, U.S. export contribution margin for that market is still positive – around $3.90 per MMBtu. In fact, we assess that U.S. ECMs are some of the best in the world (if not the best) because of its strategic geographical location between two major consumers (Europe and Asia), and also because of cheap and abundant natural gas.

EXPORTS AND LIQUEFACTION FLOWS

According to Marine Traffic data, no less than six LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 20 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days. Dominion Energy's (D) Cove Point has also served its first LNG vessel on March 2, but has not seen any new arrivals since then. However, flows to liquefaction at Cove Point remain stable, around 150 MMcf per day. Total flows (i.e., Sabine Pass and Cover Point combined) amount to around 3.2 bcf/day, up 37% y-o-y.

Source: Genscape, Bluegold Research estimate and calculations

According to Energy Information Agency, United States was exporting 59 bcf of LNG per month (on average) in 2017. We estimate than in the first half of 2018, average monthly exports volume will exceed 80 bcf. Indeed, we current project that United States will exports 92 bcf of LNG in May this year, 52% more than in May 2017 (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Marine Traffic, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, since February 2016 (when the first cargo left Sabine Pass terminal), United States has exported more than 1TCF of LNG. Around 70% of that volume was sold in just two markets: East Asia and Latin America. Indeed, 20% (a fifth of all exports) was sold in just two countries: China and Mexico. Europe, which has a large network of LNG import infrastructure (regasification plants) makes up only a minor share in the overall LNG exports structure of the United States (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Marine Traffic, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

But we believe that Europe's share will rise already this spring. European market has seen storage stocks approach record lows due to extreme winter weather in late-February. Europe must now re-inject a larger amount of natural gas into the underground storage than previously and is actively ordering for new LNG deliveries on the spot market.

Thank you for reading our weekly report. We also write a daily update of our forecast for key natural gas variables: production, consumption, exports, imports and storage. Interested in getting this daily update? Sign up for Natural Gas Fundamentals, our Marketplace service, to get the most critical natural gas data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.