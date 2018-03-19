Public Service Enterprise Group Hits Double With Location Luck And Changing Operations

Low-priced natural gas benefits the company but required retiring updated coal plants and even threatens economics of nuclear plants.

Who is Public Service Enterprise Group?

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) has a market capitalization of $24.9 billion and an enterprise value of $38.3 billion. It comprises two major parts: a) Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G, not to be confused with shorthand PSEG or PEG for the parent company) retails gas and electricity in New Jersey and is regulated by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, and b) PSEG Power (or "Power"), which owns power generation assets throughout the country and generates power for PSE&G and others.

Public Service Enterprise Group is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey and has nearly 13,000 full-time employees. Its chairman, president, and chief executive officer is Ralph Izzo.

The utility segment, PSE&G, supplies natural gas to 1.8 million customers in northern New Jersey and electricity to 2.2 million customers in northern New Jersey and Long Island.

The power segment operates a wide range of generation facilities: nuclear, coal, gas, oil, solar, and renewables. Its generation capacity from nuclear, coal, gas, oil, and hydropower is 10,400 megawatts.

PSEG Location Luck and Energy Fuel Mix

Public Service Enterprise Group, and specifically its utility segment, have the “location luck” to be situated near the vast Marcellus and Utica natural gas fields. The map below indicates their areal extent. The Appalachian region, which includes the Marcellus and Utica, is currently producing 27.2 billion cubic feet per day (BCF/D), 42% of total US gas production. The EIA’s most recent estimate of proved natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania and West Virginia tops 80 trillion cubic feet, and the estimates of total gas reserves in these states and Ohio are many times higher.

Credit: Caiman Energy

The map above should exclude New York since the state of New York does not allow drilling. Thus, the accessible hydrocarbon resource base is in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, all geographically near New Jersey. Since all, including New Jersey, have a nearly century-old manufacturing tradition aided by commercially-sized (trunk) natural gas pipelines, this natural gas is available to PEG for its retail gas service, for generation for PSE&G retail electric service, and for other third-party generation and electricity sales through the Power segment.

Indeed, PSE&G reports that since 2009, residential customers’ heating bills are down 50% due to the lower cost of natural gas.

Similarly, geography does not necessarily imply retail access since the Wall Street Journal reports states like Michigan, Massachusetts, and the other five New England states are limiting approval of new natural gas pipelines and electricity generation facilities.

Natural Gas Prices

Because natural gas production in the Appalachian region has grown so quickly, it has exceeded the capacity of natural gas processing plants and pipelines, resulting in a substantial discount from the Louisiana NYMEX gas spot price of natural gas, as the graph below indicates. Pipeline flows are being reversed and new pipelines are being built to take this gas south and west, so eventually this differential shrink. At present, though, the differential, on top of the already-low natural gas spot price, benefits both PSE&G gas-using customers directly, and benefits them through lower-priced electric generation fuel. Indeed, as detailed below, the Power segment closed two large coal plants because coal prices could not compete with low natural gas prices.

But in the mixed-blessing category, the 35% of the utility's sources that are nuclear-fueled are being challenged by regulators and others again since natural gas is lower-priced.

Operations

The graphs below show the absolute amounts and percentages of electricity generated by various fuel types in the US. Natural gas and renewables have taken market share from coal throughout the country.

The chart below shows the June 2016-May 2017 fuel generation mix for the regulated utility segment, Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G).

Credit: Public Service Enterprise Group and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

Similar to NiSource (NI), the Power segment of Public Service Enterprise Group has changed its mix of generation fuels to reduce its coal use. In June 2017 Power closed the last two coal-fired generation plants it owns in New Jersey, despite having spent $1 billion upgrading them. It will replace a coal-fired unit it owns in Bridgeport, Connecticut with a gas-fired unit in 2019.

In the it’s-a-small-world category, Exelon (EXC) in 2005 tried to acquire Public Service Enterprise Group but couldn’t get approval from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. The Power segment nonetheless still jointly owns and operates four nuclear reactors with Exelon at two locations: Salem Nuclear Power Plant and Peach Bottom Nuclear Generating Station. It also owns and operates the Hope Creek nuclear generating plant.

According to the company’s annual report, “PSEG Nuclear’s fleet — Salem, Hope Creek and Peach Bottom — operated at a 93.9 percent capacity factor for the year and produced a record 31.8 terawatt-hours of electricity. Hope Creek, which operated at 100 percent, also produced a record 10.6 TWh for the year.”

The following chart shows the generation capacity mix of the unregulated Power segment today. The Power segment does not own 100% of the nuclear reactors, as just noted. Its generating facilities are inside, and outside, of the utility’s service area. This chart is prospective in including the 445-megawatt Sewaren natural gas-fired generating plant, which starts up this year.

Credit: Public Service Enterprise Group and Starks Energy Economics, LLC

The Power Ventures group develops solar units for utilities. It also operates a combined cycle 208-megawatt fuel oil cogeneration plant in Hawaii.

A Word on Gas Line Replacement

Last summer, PSE&G requested approval to spend $540 million for five years, or $2.7 billion, to replace 1250 miles of steel and cast-iron natural gas pipelines. The company as a whole has 4000 miles of cast-iron pipes, more than any other utility in the country. It notes pre-1960 pipes comprise 25% of the system but produce 65% of the leaks.

This proposal has not yet been approved: investors should hope it is. Atmos Energy, the retail natural gas utility for several cities in north Texas, has experienced the dire consequences, including a child's death, of natural gas leaks. This has led to the need for emergency testing of Atmos' entire system all at once. Clearly, preventive maintenance and replacement of cast-iron and steel natural gas pipelines serving residential customers (rather than reactive, after-the-fact emergency action) is preferable.

Challenges and Growth Prospects

Two more power plants will start up in 2018: Sewaren 7, a 540-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas plant in New Jersey, and the Keys Energy Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland, a 755-megawatt combined-cycle gas plant.

While PSE&G has been recognized for the sixteenth year as the most reliable mid-Atlantic utility, its biggest challenge will be obtaining increased funding for the utility’s nuclear plants.

The company's Power segment is expected to seek out additional generation assets, similar to companies like NextEra (NEE).

Public Service Enterprise’s Stock and Financial Highlights

Public Service Enterprise Group’s March 16th, 2018 closing price was $49.29/share, 94% of its one-year target price of $52.71 and essentially at its 52-week high of 49.37.

The company’s 2017 revenues were $9.1 billion with earnings before interest and taxes depreciation and amortization (EBIT) of $1.66 billion and net income of $1.57 billion. This net income was nearly double last year’s total of $887 million, and due entirely to a flip in income tax expense from -$411 million in 2016 to a credit of $306 million in 2017.

The company’s 2017 profit margin was 17.3% and its operating margin was 16.2%, with a return on assets of 2.2% and a return on equity of 11.7%.

Public Service Enterprise Group has liabilities of $28.9 billion and assets of $42.7 billion, giving it a liability-to-asset ratio of 68%.

Its current ratio (ratio of current assets to current liabilities) is 0.8, so somewhat under the desirable 1.0; its total cash reported at the end of 2017 was $313 million.

The company’s recent history is of small but steady annual dividend increases.

Public Service Enterprise Group has an average analyst rating from fifteen analysts of 2.2, or “buy” with a slight lean toward “hold.” In the last six months four changes have been upgrades from “neutral” to “outperform,” one company (NYSE:UBS) initiated at neutral, and Mizuho downgraded from “buy” to “neutral.”

The company’s beta is 0.40, so it is considerably less volatile than the market.

Its dividend of $1.80 per share gives a yield of 3.7% at the company’s current stock price. Public Service Enterprise Group’s trailing price-to-earnings ratio is 16 at trailing twelve months earnings per share of $3.10. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4 implies forward earnings per share of $3.21.

Institutional Shareholder Services rates Public Service Enterprise Group a 3 overall, with sub-scores Audit 1, Shareholder Rights 4, Board 6, and Compensation 2.

PEG data by YCharts

Risks

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates this year. This could have a negative effect on PEG, and all utilities, in two ways: potentially higher costs for debt in a debt-majority capital structure—68% in the case of Public Service Enterprise Group--and competition for investors looking for yield.

A further investment risk is that the company’s stock price is at the top of its 52-week range.

Any utility always faces risks in assuring delivery of natural gas and/or electricity at all times to all customers, no matter the weather extremes.

The company experienced large write-offs for its updated coal plants. As well, political pressure is often brought against utilities for the use of both nuclear and any hydrocarbon (coal, natural gas, oil) generating fuel.

More pointedly, low natural gas prices have caused regulators to question or limit higher prices for other generating fuels. An example is the lack of approval of a $300 million request for nuclear power forced the company to cancel several capital projects at its co-owned (with Exelon) Salem Power Plant. Investors should note nuclear power presently provides 40% of PSE&G’s electricity. Chairman Ralph Izzo has said that without financial assistance from the state, e.g. a rate increase or other mechanism, the nuclear plants could become financially unsustainable.

Recommendation

Despite its price at a 52-week high and near a one-year target, I recommend Public Service Enterprise Group to investors interested in a regular dividend (yield currently 3.7%), with one strong caveat—the negotiation over financing and cost recovery for the (fully-utilized, zero emissions) nuclear plants could cause profitability reduction for a company that has already written off over a billion dollars of coal plant facilities.

To make use of the new, cheaper natural gas source, the company has steadily upgraded and built new natural gas generation capability. Lower gas prices have also directly benefited the utility's natural gas customers.

A smaller but important public safety risk is that Public Service Enterprise Group, through its PSE&G utility, is attempting to take prudent steps to replace old steel and cast-iron pipes but has not yet received approval from New Jersey’s Board of Utilities to do so. It appears the ball is in New Jersey's Board of Utilities court.

Overall, Public Service Gas and Electric is reaping considerable benefit from nearby, inexpensive Appalachian natural gas for both retail sales in direct heating and industrial use and as an electricity generating fuel.

