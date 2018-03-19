Does Larry Kudlow Fear Gold?

One of the first comments about the economy from Larry Kudlow after his appointment as Trump’s chief “economic” advisor was to advise anyone listening to “sell gold.” But why? Gold is irrelevant in the United States. Very few Americans care about silver and even less care about gold. So why bring attention headline attention to gold?

The simple, if not obvious, answer is that gold is the number one threat to the U.S. dollar. It’s the antithesis of gold. For a born again Catholic like Kudlow, gold is the anti-Christ.

Silver Doctors invited me onto its weekly Metals and Market Wrap show to discuss the February employment report, the appointment of Larry Kudlow and, of course, gold and silver: