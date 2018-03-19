Transocean: Worth A Shot?

Rig leasing activity has increased for seven straight quarters. The recovery is real, but there is a lot of excess supply to work through.

Back on October 9th I recommended Transocean (RIG), a leading offshore rig lessor, on the eventuality of a recovery in offshore drilling activity. I said that it might be a year 'or two' before Transocean would be able to start paying dividends again, but that investors should hop in at that time to get in before the party got started.

Six months later, the party hasn't started yet. That much is for sure. Shares haven't done much of anything since then, either. At the time Transocean was at $10.31. Today shares are $9.88. In some sections leasing activity has even continued to drop. However, I do still think there is a recovery ahead. Management is already talking about a recovery in harsh environment drillships, as Transocean has gotten new contracts for higher dayrates off the coast of Norway and eastern Canada. This article takes a look at some developments over the last six months, as well as valuation and whether Transocean is still a 'buy.'

Treading water

A couple years ago Transocean made the necessary changes to persevere in a paradigm of much lower oil prices. This involved scrapping or stacking a good number of drillships, downsizing staff onshore, and generally reducing operating costs across the board. As a result of these efforts, Transocean has remained a profitable business. Less so than years before, of course, but still profitable. For example, over the last twelve months the company generated $1.14 billion in operating cash flow, and $647 million of that was counted as 'free cash flow' (which is operating cash flow minus capital expenditure).

Revenues have been dropping year-on-year as supply of rigs has well outstripped demand in an environment of lower crude oil prices. As more ships come off of older contracts written during better days, those ships must either take new work at a much reduced price or not find work at all. The big question for Transocean, and the entire offshore leasing industry, is when this will finally turn around.

Management is seeing a rise in dayrates for harsh environment floaters, likely because of the specialized nature of such ships, but the rest of the market remains challenged and plagued with oversupply. That oversupply continues to raise the idle rate. For example, according to Rigzone.com, there are 113 deepwater rigs operating in the world right now. Only 52 of them are actually in service. That's a lot of excess supply that needs to be absorbed, and the market is going to have to work through much of that before we see any meaningful recovery in day rates, I believe.

Management, however, sees the 'recovery' in offshore activity already well underway, citing the fact that there has been an increase in tendering for seven consecutive quarters; a fourfold increase across that period of time. Increasingly, Transocean is seeing more activity not only from national oil companies and independent oil companies, but also from the big supermajors. This is also an encouraging trend.

I continue to believe that offshore activity is improving. The big, international oil companies practically all have plans to steadily grow oil production over the next few years, and most of that growth is going to come from offshore. This means a lot of new investment offshore in the coming years, which will invariably lead to greater demand for rigs.

I particularly foresee drilling activity in offshore Brazil and Mexico heating up. In Brazil, foreign oil companies are finally investing in the offshore, and in the Mexican government is awarding drilling contracts in many areas, bringing in companies such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A).

Things like this make me hopeful on investing in Transocean, and this is ultimately why I still recommend Transocean at the end of the day.

When looking at the stock, it behooves us to look at a longer-term chart just to see how far Transocean has dropped. I can still remember 2008, when crude prices were sky high and Transocean reached $150. Hard to believe shares are under $10 now. While it isn't realistic to expect Transocean to ever return to anything like $150, Transocean is a go-to name for the eventual recovery in day rates, whenever that might come. In the mean time, Transocean remains a profitable company that can acquire at the bottom (as it did with Norwegian driller Songa Offshore last year for over $3 billion).

In my article six months ago I said that investors would have to wait a year, maybe two, before Transocean started paying dividends again. That, admittedly, was too optimistic, and perhaps assumed a recovery stronger than what we are getting. There probably isn't going to be a dividend in six months. In fact, at this rate I suspect it will take a couple years from here at least.

Therefore, I don't really consider Transocean an appropriate investment for those after dividends. Instead, it could be something of a speculative buy, for those who have patience and time to wait for the eventual recovery in dayrates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.