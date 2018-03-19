The Enbridge Saga: When FERC Gives You Lemons - Part 1

We examine the next steps from the view point of these companies and their parent, Enbridge Inc.

The FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) ruling on Thursday, March 15, had every Master Limited Partnership (MLP) and in most cases their general partner parent, freefalling. While a number of MLPs clarified that they would be virtual unimpacted, a few actually acknowledged the hit. Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) released this statement.

EEP is organized as an MLP and certain of the rates applicable to its expansion projects are tolled annually on a cost of service basis, via the Lakehead Facility Surcharge Mechanism (NYSE:FSM). EEP intends to ask for rehearing of this policy change at the FERC. FERC's new policy will take effect when the policy is published in the Federal Register which, for purposes of estimating the 2018 impact, is assumed to be March 31, 2018. Should FERC's new policy be approved as announced, the 2018 financial impact to EEP is expected to be an approximate $100 Million reduction in revenues and a $60MM reduction to distributable cash flow (DCF), net of non-controlling interests. Based on the foregoing preliminary analysis and estimates, EEP is adjusting its 2018 DCF guidance range to $650 million - $700 million from $720 million - $770 million and 2018 total distribution coverage to approximately 1.0x from approximately 1.15x. Important details of implementing the new policy statement require clarification and EEP will continue to assess the financial impacts as more information becomes available.

Already reeling from the primary hit on the tax reduction act, EEP and Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ), EEP's non K-1 producing counterpart, continued falling into abyss.

Why we think EEP has a good chance of reversing this ruling

1) The FERC ruling while designed to prevent double collection of taxes, it was not designed to do a takedown on a few specific firms. Here we can speculate that the EBITDA impact to EEP is extremely significant. Significant enough that every plan it has for the next 5 years, should it remain independent will be reworked. FERC has historically allowed rates to stay the same or even be increased, if they were not too large and in general supported, rather than hurt pipelines within reason. One example can be seen here. EEP was allowed to increase its net rates by 5.2% in spite of protests by a shipper.

Enbridge isolated the effects of these extraordinary one-time events on Page 700 to its 2011 FERC Form No.6 and demonstrated that, after taking into account the oil spills' impact, Enbridge's adjusted 2011 cost of service of$983.7 million exceeds its 2010 adjusted cost of service of$934.8 million by 48.2 million, or 5.2 percent.14 Thus, Enbridge's proposed rate increase to the new 2012 index ceiling level is not so substantially in excess of the actual cost increases incurred by the carrier that the rate adjustment should be disallowed

2) Michael Boyd made a good case for why EEP/EEQ are now stuck in a quagmire. For reasons that we will make clear in another article, we don't see the Debt to EBITDA even approaching 7X. However, a rating downgrade or a threatened rating downgrade will actually help EEP/EEQ. Our reasons stem from page 700 of form 6. This is the same form the FERC has referred to in its press release.

We think when EEP files a real time updated version of this form with its stock price where it is, along with rating agency warnings, it will become clear that EEP will have to increase its revenues based on these return assumptions. Outside of 1 or 2 other exceptions, we do not see this happening with other MLPs.

3) There appears to be minimal or no apparent benefit to shippers from this rule. Enbridge (ENB) released statement on March 16 clarified that there will be no impact from EEP's loss of revenues. Nil.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) derives a portion of its revenue from a Facility Surcharge Mechanism that applies cost of service tariffs which would be impacted by this policy change. As a result of lower tax rates under US Tax Reform, EEP previously guided to a decrease in distributable cash flow (DCF) of $55 million for 2018. This new FERC policy would cause a further decrease to DCF of roughly $80 million on an annual basis, or roughly $60 million on a prorated basis in 2018. Under the International Joint Toll mechanism, reductions in the EEP tariff will create an offsetting revenue increase on the Canadian Mainline system owned by Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (ENF). Financial guidance at ENF remains unchanged; however, this could provide a further tailwind for financial results. The combined impact at both EEP and ENF are offsetting for Enbridge on a consolidated basis.

Enbridge Income Fund (OTC:EBGUF) is a relatively lesser known fifth Enbridge family entity that will reap all the benefits of EEP's loss. Of course that mathematically means that shippers will see no benefit. Based on that we wonder which shipper is going to show up to dispute EEP's challenge. Fascinatingly, while ENB's press release was backed up by press releases from EEP/EEQ and Spectra Energy Partners (SEP), EBGUF was conspicuously absent from the fray. Why not release a statement saying they would be beneficiaries of $80 million annually? Possibly due to guidance from the mother ship.

Conclusion

While we cannot be certain, we feel EEP/EEQ have great chances of reversing this. The prime reason is simply that there appears to be zero benefit to any shipper on their pipeline. That is our interpretation based on the information we have seen. We feel that there might be some minute exceptions, but based on ENB's statement, even those appear to be lacking.

Beyond that, crippling one major growth engine for new pipeline development is not likely to be beneficial for the oil producers either. These are the same producers that have been complaining about lack of takeaway capacity in every market and these are the same producers that have been suffering since November 2017 when ENB's keystone pipeline running at sub 100% capacity has caused the largest ever Western Canadian Select-West Texas Intermediate spread. In our next article we will look at options ENB has fixing this if the decision is not reversed.

We analyzed this and other MLP impacts of the FERC decision in real time on March 15 in our marketplace service Wheel Of Fortune. We felt that there was high short term risk to EEP/EEQ and hence we did not issue a buy alert for these two. We did issue trade alerts for,

ENB @ $31.00, we ascertained before the press release that there would be no impact to the mother ship.

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) @ $16.00 as we felt that based on the 10-k information, ETP would be one of the least impacted.

ETP-Sell to Open $15 put for January 2019 for $2.05 for an annualized 16% yield for those wishing to lock an even more conservative cash secured put yield.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EEQ, EBGUF, ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short puts on ETP & EBGUF (on TSX).