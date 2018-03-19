How Far Could S&P Global Fall?

I offer an alternative investment idea that is more defensive for current owners of S&P Global who want to keep their money in the market instead of going to cash.

With the dramatic rise in prices of many stocks, I have been writing a series of articles examining how far these stocks could fall if there is a downturn.

My research has mostly focused on finding the best way to profit from cyclical stocks near the bottom of the economic cycle.

Introduction

A few months ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks asking the question "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. Beginning in March, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question. So far, in March I have covered Union Pacific (UNP), Costco (COST), and FedEx (FDX). This article I will examine S&P Global (SPGI) to see what its historical cycles might be able to tell us about its next potential downcycle.

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of S&P Global. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning S&P Global, and already find the business fundamentals attractive. This examination also serves as a sort of preliminary examination on my part, which assumes a medium-term investment strategy. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor be mentally prepared for what is 'normal' for a certain stock, and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine S&P Global?

The main question I'm seeking to answer here is whether or not it is reasonable to think that S&P Global might be near the top of a price cycle. For example, if S&P Global stock had recently dropped 40%, then it wouldn't be reasonable to examine the stock from the top down to question how far it might fall from its peak. In order to measure things from the top down and have that measurement be useful, we need to have a reason to think a stock might be close to its peak (my guideline is within three years of reaching a peak). Given S&P Global's significant rise and outperformance over the past 10 years (especially the past 5 years), and the fact that it is 3x higher than it was at the top of its last peak in 2008, it passes the first 'worthiness test'.

But it could be that one explanation for the significant outperformance of S&P Global is simply that earnings have risen a lot during this time period, so it is useful to take a look at where S&P Global's p/e multiple stands today compared to its historical average. If the p/e multiple is in-line with historical averages, it might not be worth a close examination.

For this F.A.S.T.Graph I choose to use a 20-year time-frame because it was more generous than a 10-year timeframe for S&P Global's normal p/e ratio. The normal p/e ratio for 20 years is 21.5, while the 10-year is 19.1. Even using the more generous 21.5 p/e, S&P Global's current p/e is quite a bit higher than that at 26.7. S&P Global's stock price would have to drop about 20% in order to bring it back in line with its historical multiple. If we combine this information with S&P Global's recent outperformance, long run-up since 2008, and current all-time high prices, I think it's reasonable to examine it further to get an idea of how far it might fall in a downturn.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current S&P Global shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 46 years, S&P Global has had three sell-offs of 35% or more as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Time to bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1972 2.5 years 5.5 years 70% 1987 3 years 8 years 50% 2007 2 years 6.5 years 76%

The first notable thing is how few times S&P Global has suffered significant drawdowns. Only three times during this nearly 50 year period has the stock dropped more than 35%. Of all the stocks I've examined so far using this method, none have had so few significant drawdowns.

The second notable thing is how deep it drops when it does have a serious decline. Having a stock drop 50-75%, even for a well-seasoned investor, is no joke. Being mentally prepared for a drop like that is something all S&P Global shareholders should prepare themselves for. And if you're waiting to buy with cash on the sidelines, the fact that in the past 5 decades, the stock has never stopped falling in between 35-49%, might be useful, too. One could buy the stock after a 35% decline, and then still potentially lose another 50% before the stock bottoms if it ends up dropping 70%. If a recession is imminent, SPGI is not a stock you want to buy too early.

The third notable thing is the long recovery time when the stock does drop significantly. This is a stock you can take your time to buy if we have a recession. It's not likely to spike straight down and straight back up again.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare S&P Global's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a down-cycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

What the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecaster does is estimate future price appreciation of a stock. It allows you to attach a wide range of P/E multiples to the earnings forecast and calculates future dividends as well. I chose a 26.7 P/E since that was higher than anything we've seen over the past several years.

About three years in the future we can expect that S&P Global will gain about $92.46, including dividends. If we add that to its current price of $192.71 we can expect a price of $285.17 about three years in the future. If we were to have a recession and a bear market at that point it is fair to estimate that S&P Global could lose about 50-75% of its value over the course of the following two years. That would give us a price range of $71.29 to $142.59 approximately 5 years from now, a range much lower than where we are today.

One important caveat here is that with many of the more cyclical companies I've covered in this series we wouldn't really need a full recession for them to drop. Many of them are subject to exaggerated drops even if the overall economy is doing okay and we just have a correction or a bear market. S&P Global is different. We are going to have to experience a full recession in order to see that 50-75% decline in price, and that could take longer than three years to happen. That being said, I don't think it would take much for S&P Global to correct 20% back down to its normal multiple. And if we use its ten-year normal multiple instead of its 20-year, then it would need to correct 28.5%. So, even if it avoids another recession for the next 5 years, that doesn't mean there won't be better opportunities to buy the stock at fair value, even if one doesn't want to wait for a true value opportunity during a recession. Either way, there is a lot of risk versus potential reward buying S&P Global at its current price.

Alternative Investment Idea

When I began to write this "How far can they fall?" series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or for those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios.

For most of the other stocks I've examined in the "How far could they fall?" series, I've been recommending a 50/50 mix of the PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU). For S&P Global, however, I would suggest Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) instead. Here's why:

In Warren Buffett's annual letter, he shared a table very similar to the ones I've been using in my "How far could they fall?" articles. I have reproduced Mr. Buffett's table below.

Period High Low Percentage Decrease March 1973-January 1975 93 38 (51.9%) 10/2/1987-10/27/1987 4250 2675 (37.1%) 6/19/1998-3/10/2000 80900 41300 (48.9%) 9/19/2008-3/5/2009 147000 72400 (50.7%)

While Berkshire has similarly few deep drawdowns as S&P Global, there are four reasons I would rotate out of S&P Global and into Berkshire right now if I were a shareholder.

The first reason has to do with the fact that in my estimation, Berkshire is currently trading at fair value with a price to book value of 1.46, while S&P Global is 20-28% above fair value.

The second reason has to do with how I think the next market downturn will start. My view is that it is likely to start like 1987, with very quick computer trading, and even if we get a recovery, there is a good chance S&P Global will lag that recovery. In 1987, it S&P Global took 8 years to fully recover its previous high stock price. It got hit during the 1987 sell-off and then had to go through a recession a few years later before finally recovering. Note, that in late 1987 S&P Global's p/e ratio was in the upper 20s, almost right where it is now:

Also note that in 2007 S&P Global's p/e ratio was in the upper 20s, almost right where it is now:

The best historical bull case one could make for S&P Global's current elevated p/e was during the dot.com bubble, but even then, during this great growth period of new internet retail trading, once S&P Global's price spiked in 1999, one was only looking at low single-digit returns on average through the next four years (at which point the valuation came back to historical norms). The first chart shows the elevated p/e during this time period and the second shows the gains from 1999 to 2003 after the price had spiked.

This was the one downturn in which S&P Global outperformed Berkshire. But notice Berkshire's price to book valuation going into this period:

Berkshire's price to book value in 1998 was double what it is today. It was only in late 1999 and early 2000 that Berkshire's price to book value reached the levels we see today. Basic valuation methods can easily explain Berkshire's underperformance during this period, and they don't match where Berkshire is today.

The third reason I think Berkshire stands to outperform compared to S&P Global over the medium-term is that Berkshire has the ability to support its stock price even during a recession. Berkshire currently has over $116 billion in cash, and Buffett has the authority to buy back shares if the price to book value falls below 1.2. That means the price could fall 18% below where we are today assuming the book value stayed the same. The most Berkshire's book value has ever fallen is 15% (during the great recession). If we experienced a recession, assuming a book value drop of 15% and a price drop of 18%, that gives us a 33% drawdown, and if we give ourselves a bit of a margin of safety, then we might be looking at a 40% drawdown for Berkshire during the next recession in a worst-case scenario. At that point, if Buffett isn't buying up other values in the market, he can always buy Berkshire stock at a discount.

S&P Global is doing exactly the opposite of what Buffett is doing. They are buying back their stock now at elevated prices, and likely won't be able to buy back their stock at low prices if we have a serious recession.

Note that S&P Global didn't get serious about buying back shares until 2005. They kept buying in 2007 even though the price of the stock was elevated, but then in 2009, when the stock was trading at it's lowest values in decades, the buybacks stopped. When the time was ripe for them to reduce shares and really add value for shareholders, they didn't have the money.

To their credit, they started the buy-backs again in 2010 and 2011, and I don't think too many people could have predicted the severity of the great recession in advance, but my issue is that they are still buying back shares right now instead of paying down debt or building up cash like Buffett has been doing. It's likely a sign of misaligned incentives. It doesn't take a genius to recognize the stock is trading well above fair value right now. Even a special dividend would be better than reducing shares here.

And the fourth reason that Berkshire is likely to outperform if we have a recession over the medium-term is that global markets are likely to suffer more than the US will in the next recession, and that will hurt S&P Global more than it does Berkshire. As messed up as the US political system can be sometimes, it's still light-years ahead of most of the rest of world. We'll have our scandals and corruption, and mismanagement, but with perhaps half-a-dozen exceptions around the world, we are far better at managing our affairs than others, and the cracks really start to show when the world economy contracts. Berkshire is far more US-focused than S&P Global, and that will be a good thing during an economic contraction.

Conclusion

Despite the critical nature of my analysis here, I want to own S&P Global stock. It's one of the best companies in the S&P 500. But I want to buy it at the right price. The difficulty is that we don't know when the next recession will occur. I think it will be sooner rather than later, but it could be 5-10 years down the road. We might have a few minor corrections instead a full-blown recession over the medium term. This is why Berkshire is probably better than cash at this point. Berkshire will almost certainly capture the market upside from here, but it has much less downside potential if we have a full recession.

Going forward, I will provide monthly updates that compare how my alternative ideas have performed against those I thought were overvalued, as well as commentary about what I think we should be watching for in the marketplace. You can read the first of those installments "Tracking How Far They Fell: February Edition" here. And thanks for reading.

