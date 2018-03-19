Silicom: Oh, No! That Hurts

Foreword

When I wrote my last coverage of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last November, I argued the company deserved a fair P/E multiple of 25x and a target price of $86. When I started off as a value investor, this would have been unthinkable. Over the years I spent trading I have, however, been growing a personal set of valuation tools to better fit into the tech realm, an industry that, to the orthodox value investors, perennially seems overvalued and therefore untouchable.

Did I deceive readers? I do not think so. Even considering SILC's recent announcement, there was room to believe 25x was, and still is, an appropriate multiple to evaluate Silicom. The company has been increasing its operating income at 37% CAGR in the past years, and after recovering from the recent shock, Silicom will likely grow again at low-double-digit rates. The company is well positioned, and plenty of opportunities remain in this industry hotspot. Few companies can sustain high-growth for more than a few quarters: those who do are the ones worth to look for and to hold firmly.

My composed reaction to SILC March 13th press release.

So, what happened

I will assume most readers are familiar with the matter, but for those who aren't, I will briefly recap why SILC recently tanked almost 50% on the news of a lost order. (Those who know the issue well might want to skip to the next section of the article). First, the commitment was not precisely the size of your average Amazon purchase. SILC gambled big, initially announcing a $30 Million Design Win -DW- in March of last year. The company trumpeted its success to shareholders and doubled down in October announcing the 2019 run-rate for the product would have reached $75 Million rather than the $30 initially foretold. Silicom is a small cap whose total revenues in 2017 were $125 Million, so simple math tells that Silicom lost a potential 60% growth in revenues with this project. A significant loss in potential revenues which translated into an equivalent loss of market cap.

It is of little comfort to SILC shareholders that the loss was not related to the company losing the order to a competitor but instead to the fact that the customer decided to cancel its whole investment in the new cloud infrastructure for which it awarded SILC among its suppliers in the first place. In fact, not only did growth prospects took a hit with the March 15th announcement, but also management’s credibility and Silicom’s balance sheet.

Silicom’s balance sheet: the numbers to watch closely

I have read several comments following the order cancellation news, and most of them focused on the impact of the lost order on sales and growth. As I said, that surely matters a lot, but it is also a fact that the company remains exposed to multiple opportunities. In lowering its target price to $50, Alex Henderson of Needham maintained a buy rating on SILC citing “strongly positive SD-WAN contract wins which should add $20M to $40M next year”. However, there is another aspect which did not get nearly enough attention, even if stated in the order cancellation PR:

“Silicom has open POs related to the canceled program that are due for delivery within the first and second quarters of 2018. The Company is now evaluating the impact of the news on the results of these quarters, as well as on its future results.”

Open POs translate not only into sales but require a certain level of inventory buildup. That’s as linear as it gets when you work on a make-to-order basis. And it is unsure, at this point, what is going to happen to such inventory committed to this project. The customer who has canceled the investment will obviously not want the products anymore, and since those finished goods are configured to fit customer’s needs, are hardly re-sellable gear. Management did not specify if there is any purchase protection which could work in their favor, but I would not be surprised to find any. For WIP, their fate is also unclear. A minor problem should be instead raw materials, which usually have good chances to be recycled for 100G Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC sold to other customers or other products.

31/12/2016 30/6/2017 31/12/2017 Finished Goods 8,747 9,551 12,001 Work in Progress 19,098 19,366 15,079 Raw Materials 16,435 22,442 24,407 Inventories 44,280 51,359 51,487

Silicom inventories, from company SEC filings

Up to December 2017, it seems there is no significant inventory buildup. The 16% increase is, in fact, lower than the 25% delta in revenues, pointing at a pretty healthy base-scenario. Nonetheless, we lack data following the order cancellation, and I will keep monitor inventory numbers carefully over the next few quarters, as the company may be sitting on a few millions loss on the inventory side. While this would not be a fatal blow to SILC, it would still be a stain on the balance sheet of the company and an indication that the management, while undoubtedly skilled on reading industry trends and product development, must improve in other areas.

Communication certainly needs to be improved

One such area is communication for sure. While the use of cheerful tones is standard practice and can be appropriate for PR, I think management should be a little more realistic during earnings calls and provide analysts and investors with better insights over the company prospects. Looking back to the last call as an investor and analyst, I feel bemused and possibly deceived by management's words in the Q4 earnings call, especially considering what the following market response was. SILC shares plunged 15%, and it did not seem to make sense at the time, but now it looks as if somebody knew better. Why such fall, if this was the outlook then?

“This largest-ever design win for Silicom progresses very well from our side, and we are meeting our ongoing targets. As I mentioned last quarter, some challenges remain ahead. In my discussion of last quarter, I divided these challenges into two categories; customer challenges and our cloud deployment challenges. I am pleased to inform you that we have practically resolved almost all deployment challenges related to our card during the past quarter. The only challenges that remain in terms of the deployment of our cards are now standard operational issues, which do not represent any unique difficulty. However, I stress that as with all complex projects, there can always be unpredictable operational issues which may result in push out in deliveries, which in turn may lead to significant quarterly fluctuations in revenue.”

I remember this passage and logically concluding, from these words, that the remaining challenges were related to the timing of deliveries. Management said nothing different but doubled down in the next passage, before concluding with an even further bullish note:

“During the current stage, our customers’ assessment as to its own success may cause outside or downside fluctuations in its short-term demand of our cards. Our customer believes the risk of not reaching the general availability milestone is negligible. […] While our customer may experience delays in meeting the GA date and it does not yet have a full handle on the exact demands that will be placed on the infrastructure, the expectations of the customer based on its current existing cloud deployments are huge. In fact, the customer is describing potential scenarios with which even our current estimates are conservative.”

Well, what turned out to be not-so-much-conservative were management’s expectations.

Price collapses, dividend suspended: What to do now?

I am not a chartist, but I can tell one thing for sure… this thing looks ugly.

Silicom now trades at around $36 per share, down 54% from its recent all-time highs, and the prospects for a comeback in the short-term are somehow limited. Still, there is an upside, mostly related, as per Needham’s note, to a positive momentum on SD-WAN contract wins which could add about 25% to the current top line over the next 12-24 months. Growth is not over for sure, but while Silicom’s product or execution may remain flawless, the market is now likely to stay in a “show-me-the-money” mood for some time, and rightly so.

On the top of all the mess, the management announced SILC was suspending its dividend but related the cancelation to WC requirements to sustain “several close major strategic new SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins from major telcos” with the first announcement coming in the “near term.” A couple of considerations are due. First, surely nobody invested in Silicom because of its dividend. The announcement was met favorably by the market, but the estimated $7-8 Million saving is frankly peanuts if the company seriously needs this capital to finance growth. Second, while the healthy cash balance can somehow help, I would welcome some financial leverage at this point, as long as it avoids an equity raise at depressed share prices. Still, it is interesting to note that Silicom’s management has had the authorization for a secondary share issuance open for some time, and decide not to use it till now. Considered what came next, it would have been a smart move, in the interest of shareholders.

Despite all the cracks in my confidence in SILC management, as a long, I should always keep a “look forward, not backward” attitude in my analysis and decide whether Silicom is still a good investment now and at the actual price, disregarding the past price movements. The Needham note says to buy on overreaction, setting a price target of $50. That would be more than 35% upside from current levels. I came to agree with this valuation, and here is why.

Revising my price target for Silicom

Back to the drawing board. Last November, I proposed a 25x P/E multiple and a target price for Silicom of $86 based on assumptions of EPS of $3.4 for CY18. After committing money and energy, the company has however lost a key driver for EPS growth through CY19. SILC will, therefore, have to double its efforts to maintain a high growth pattern in the short-term, and it is possible the company might go through another brief “slowdown” like in CY14-CY15 when the company lost the DW to supply the next generation equipment to a key customer.

Silicom Growth pattern, from Q4 Presentation

Even without significant positive developments in DWs, I guess SILC CY18 revenues could still reach around $150 Million (20% y/y growth) sustained by industry tailwinds in cybersecurity, SD-WAN, NFV and other related areas. Considering an operative margin stable at around 20%, and a tax rate of 15% as guided, SILC could earn as much as 25 Million net profit (17% net margin) in 2018, or $3.25 in diluted EPS. Even at a modest P/E multiple of 15x, that’s still a $50 price target, indicating the company is undervalued and substantially oversold at the moment.

It is, however, hard to make more accurate estimates at this point, and the next couple of quarters will be crucial to clarify how much short-term potential is left to fuel top-line growth during this year. Management will also need to explain better what margins are to be expected going forward now that the large DW is no longer a significant part of the equation. Nonetheless, I maintain a BUY rating on SILC at the current prices, and keeping the stock under close watch for a possible upgrade to STRONG BUY in the event of new relevant DWs and following management’s new indications on 2018 top line and profit margins outlook.

