First-Lien Portfolio Currently Paying A 9% Dividend Yield

I am expecting improved dividend coverage over the coming quarters for the reasons discussed in this article including a potential second JV announced later this year.

After reporting results, the stock price was down likely for the reasons discussed in this article that were mostly non-recurring.

However, management has been actively working to grow the portfolio and increase the overall portfolio yield through ramping its PSSL as well as reducing its longer term borrowing rates.

PFLT has been trading lower, along with other BDCs, and is temporarily having dividend coverage issues mostly due to being underleveraged.

Quick BDC Market Update:

As mentioned in the articles linked above, business development companies ("BDCs") have been pulling back since May 2017, and I have started making purchases of higher-quality companies. Yield spreads between investment grade and higher risk debt continue to widen (implying that investors are becoming more risk averse) and partially responsible for lower BDC pricing.

BDCs Near 2017/2018 Lows:

The following table shows the current pricing for each BDC compared to the closing lows over the last 15 months. As you can see, many companies are trading within 5% of recent lows as well as high-yield corporate bond ETFs such as the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and the SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).





The following information discussing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with target prices and buying points, real-time changes to my personal BDC positions, updated rankings and risk profile, real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage, and worst-case scenarios and suggested BDC portfolio.

PFLT hit my base projections for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, and was not expected to cover its dividend due to being underleveraged from the previous equity offering combined with two quarters of minimal portfolio growth. Please note that ‘Core NII’ excludes certain onetime expenses discussed below:

“The Company believes that core net investment income provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company’s financial performance excluding the charges related to incentive fee on net unrealized gains accrued under GAAP but not payable unless such net unrealized gains are realized, the costs associated with amending our multi-currency, senior secured revolving credit facility, or the Credit Facility, and the costs associated with issuing the 3.83% Series A notes due 2023, or the 2023 Notes.”

Source: PFLT Q1 2018 Earnings Release

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

However, there was around $0.45 per share of spillover to cover dividend shortfalls:

“We have significant spillover income that we can use as cushion to protect our dividend while we ramp the portfolio. As of September 30, our spillover was $0.45 per share.”

Source: PFLT Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

As predicted in previous articles, PFLT’s portfolio yield has started to increase partially due to additional returns from the newly formed PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund (“PSSL”). During the recent quarter, there was a meaningful increase in its overall portfolio yield (from 8.0% to 8.3%) and I am expecting higher portfolio yield and dividend coverage in the upcoming quarters.

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

NAV per share declined by $0.24 or 1.7% partially due to the onetime expenses and $3.1 million of unrealized depreciation incurred in connection with the Credit Facility amendment and debt issuance costs on the 2023 Notes and $2.8 million of realized losses (related to Charming Charlie) offset by $3.5 million in unrealized appreciation on investments. Management discussed some of this on the call as a potential reason for the stock trading down (see chart below) after reporting results:

Q. "Art, I just I want to give you an opportunity to speak while we are all here together on the phone, this year is down 4.5% during the call, what is the market missing?" A. "We did have some one-time costs this quarter for redialing basically the whole right hand side of our balance sheet, which our one-time nonrecurring expense. We made those investments essentially or that investment essentially, because we think it was a very good time to do so to lock in attractively priced long-term credit facility long-term to lock in long-term 3.8% unsecured notes opportunistically. And we take those expenses upfront so that we then do not amortize those expenses over the life of those deals. So number one, it’s easier to model for people to model the expenses, but also our interest expense going forward. Our interest expense going forward is lower than our peers, because we do not amortize at $10.9 million over the life of the deals. So, it doesn’t impact our taxable spillover, but it does impact our GAAP on a nice basis. So even though it’s a big one-time expense, we are going to make it up and I think shareholders will feel really good about both the credit facility and the bonds every quarter going forward as they see the results of this company. So, don’t know we don’t spend a day trying to understand why the market trades the way it is, we put out and then try to find good deals and while we can lock in great financing on liability side we do and that’s exactly what we did."

Source: PFLT Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The company remains at the lower end of its targeted leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61 after taking into account the recent equity offering of 6.3 million shares announced on October 24, 2017, raising net proceeds of around $88 million. As discussed earlier, on November 28, 2017, PFLT priced an offering of $138.6 million of 3.83% Series A 2023 Notes that are unsecured obligations listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or TASE. In connection with the offering, the company has dual listed its common stock on TASE.

"We are thrilled to lock-in long-term bonds of 3.8%. We paid the one-time upfront cost and it came through the income statement this quarter, but that will be non-recurring. So we really think we have a really good hand right now. We have a lot of liquidity. Our teams are originating interesting deal flow and we feel good about the market opportunity."

Source: PFLT Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund:

The proceeds of the previous equity offering were used to fund the recently announced joint venture with Trinity Universal Insurance Company (“Trinity”):

“In May 2017, we and Kemper formed PSSL, an unconsolidated joint venture. PSSL invests primarily in middle-market and other corporate debt securities consistent with our strategy. PSSL was formed as a Delaware limited liability company. As of December 31, 2017, PSSL had total assets of $167.6 million. As of the same date, we and Kemper had remaining commitments to fund subordinated notes and equity interests in PSSL in an aggregate of $30.3 million. PSSL invests in portfolio companies in the same industries in which we may directly invest.”

Source: SEC Filing

PFLT and Trinity have committed to provide $100 million of subordinated notes and equity to the joint venture, with PFLT providing $87.5 million and Trinity providing $12.5 million. In addition, PSSL intends to seek up to $210 million in third party financing. As mentioned in the previous projections, management expects that it will take two to three quarters to ramp the PSSL that already accounts for 8% of the portfolio. Also, management has recently mentioned that it is considering a second senior loan JV.

"We are actively investing the proceeds of our debt and equity financings into well-priced and structured first lien secured floating rate loans and into PSSL. As we invest, we expect that our NII will grow to more than cover our dividend on a sustainable basis." "We expect the ROE on our overall investments in PSSL to be in the low to mid-teens which should be accretive to PFLT and increase net investment income over time. Although PFLT’s investment in PSSL is considered as a non-qualifying asset with still a plenty of cushion since only a 13% of the maximum 30% basket is currently non-qualifying. We are actively considering a second senior loan joint venture."

Source: PFLT Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Credit quality remains strong and as of December 31, 2017, one investment remains on non-accrual, Sunshine Oilsands Ltd., representing 0.4% and 0.2% of the portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively.

"Our credit quality since inception 7 years ago has been excellent. Of the 314 companies in which we have invested we have experienced only five non-accruals. On those five non-accruals, we have recovered $1.07 on the dollar so far. On December 31, we had one non-accrual on our books representing 0.4% of the portfolio on a cost basis and 0.2% on a market value basis."

Source: PFLT Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The portfolio remains predominantly invested in first-lien debt at around 84% portfolio and the PSSL now accounts for 8% compared to 6% the previous quarter. It is important to note that PSSL is 100% invested in first-lien deb.

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

Source: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.