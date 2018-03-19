Stitch Fix: Underappreciated Potential

Though gross margins dipped slightly in the quarter with the product mix shifting slightly toward the newer Men's and Plus offerings, increased scale will help boost margins in the future.

Stitch Fix reported strong Q2 results that beat on both the top and bottom line. Even more notably, it turned a positive GAAP net income.

Stitch Fix (SFIX), the online stylist and vendor of clothing boxes, seems to be a stock that investors can't permanently love. Every rally that the stock enjoys dissipates quickly, and the stock seems to perennially hang around the $20 mark. Even after strong second-quarter earnings in which Stitch Fix beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom line, the company has fallen nearly 10% in the week after earnings. Year to date, shares have lost more than 20% (falling from heights above $25), even as other e-commerce stocks like Amazon (AMZN) and Etsy (ETSY) rally sharply.

SFIX data by YCharts

The causes for concern are justified, admittedly. Cautious investors are worried that Stitch Fix might be just be a passing fad - in a couple of years, the idea of having a personally curated "Fix" containing five items might seem quaint. However, I'd argue that 31% y/y growth in active users to 2.5 million indicates that Stitch Fix has a large, growing client base that is capable of being sustained. This quarter's growth in active clients, in fact, represented a slight acceleration over last quarter's 30% y/y growth.

It's also important to note that, unlike many other e-commerce services, Stitch Fix offers essentially no first-time user discounts. The fact that Stitch Fix can succeed in growing its client base without offers like $40 off your first two meal boxes (Blue Apron (APRN)) or $50 off your first ten rides (LYFT) is impressive. This has profitability implications as well, as it effectively lowers Stitch Fix's customer acquisition costs (NASDAQ:CAC), so in theory, even if Stitch Fix isn't able to hold on to some of its customers, it's not subject to as much of a loss on its churn like Blue Apron would be.

The other big concern is the upcoming lockup expiration, due on May 16th according to NASDAQ. However, with shares only just exceeding the $15 IPO handle, I don't imagine insiders will be in any particular rush to dump their shares - unlike in an IPO like MongoDB (MDB), which has doubled since going public and puts shares at risk of selling pressure when the lockup expiration comes in mid-April.

With the decline in Stitch Fix shares over the past week amid positive fundamental indicators, now seems to be a tactical buying opportunity in the shares. Stitch Fix's recent category expansions (Men's, Plus, and Extras - a women's underwear category) give the company a much wider target market and additional sources for growth, and the operating margin improvements seen this quarter will continue to drive Stitch Fix's shift toward profitability. While Stitch Fix's concept is deceptively simple, both its proprietary data assets and its strong execution of its offering give it a wide competitive moat.

Valuation check

At its current share price of $20, Stitch Fix has a market cap of $1.98 billion. Netting out the company's $266.4 million of cash on its balance sheet, the company has an enterprise value of $1.71 billion.

Stitch Fix has also recently updated its FY18 revenue guidance to $1.19-$1.22 billion. This implies that the company is currently trading at a 1.4x EV/FY18 revenue multiple.

For as long as e-commerce has been around, it's always carried a premium multiple over brick-and-mortar retailers. This is due in part to the fact that e-commerce outlets like Etsy (ETSY) derive higher-margin platform revenues in addition to selling goods, whereas companies like Macy's (M) and Nordstrom (JWN) are essentially resellers of high-cost apparel. The stark difference in valuation is made evident in the chart below:

Stitch Fix's business model of reselling clothes instead of a platform service likens it more to a retailer like Nordstrom rather than an Amazon or Etsy. However, it does deserve to be viewed at a premium multiple to these brick-and-mortar plays. Stitch Fix's gross margin is in the mid-40s, whereas Macy's FY18 gross margin was 39%. Opportunities for gross margin improvements at department stores is rather slim, but for Stitch Fix, as the company continues to scale and get better procurement deals on clothes as well as on shipping costs, it's easy to see Stitch Fix's gross margins going to the ~50% range. In addition, Stitch Fix is growing at a rapid clip - with 24% growth this quarter and a forecast of 22-25% growth for the full year, despite reaching a >$1 billion revenue run rate.

These two factors - superior growth and potential for margin efficiencies - validate a higher multiple for the company. Stitch Fix should trade at least at 2x EV/FY18 revenues, implying a price target of $27 (35% upside to current levels).

Q2 recap: growth and profit exceeds expectations, but gross margin continues to fall

Here's a look at Stitch Fix's second quarter results:

Figure 1. Stitch Fix Q2 results Source: Stitch Fix investor relations

Revenues grew 24% y/y to $295.9 million, a respectable beat over analyst consensus expectations of $291.2 million (+22% y/y). The company attributed its growth both due to success in new categories (Men's and Plus), as well as an expanded range of price points to serve customers at both lower and higher budget ranges. Active customers, as previously mentioned, grew 31% to 2.5 million (measured as a customer who received a Fix anytime within the trailing twelve months).

Unfortunately, the same issues that weighed on first quarter results continued to put a damper on Q2: gross margin.

As seen above, Stitch Fix's gross margin in the quarter dropped 190bps to 43.0%. The primary cause of this compression, according to the company, is the "planned investment" in the new Men's, Plus size, and Premium brands, as well as slightly higher shipping costs. There's good news here, however. The 190bps y/y compression seen this quarter is a lot less than the 280bps compression seen in Q1. In addition, as Stitch Fix continues to grow its revenue base and client counts, it will have the ability to score more favorable bulk procurement deals on both clothes and shipping rates.

Drawing a line in the sand today and judging Stitch Fix for its current gross margin is somewhat short-sighted, as it gives no weight to future margin improvements - which, as noted in the shareholder letter, is a top priority for the company.

The decline in gross margin, however, was more than compensated by huge improvements in operating margin. In particular, Stitch Fix was able to flex down its selling, general, and administrative expenses to just 37.8% of revenues, down 670bps from 44.5% in 2Q17 (the company did note, however, that last year's SG&A expenses included heavy former employee expenses. Barring that, SG&A would have risen 200bps this quarter in comparison).

Stitch Fix was also able to turn a positive GAAP net income in the quarter of $3.6 million (1.2% net margin), translating to EPS of $0.02. On a pro forma basis, adding back the impact of the new Trump tax bill, Stitch Fix generated EPS of $0.07, a slight beat over analyst consensus of $0.06.

Final thoughts

Focusing on the ~2% decline in gross margins this quarter is a bit short-sighted, and the resulting selloff is far overdone. The key longer-term metrics in the quarter were all positive, with a huge 31% increase in active customer base and the fourth straight quarter of ~25% y/y revenue growth. Stitch Fix's new category expansions, including the Extras offering is launched in February, also provides another major driver of growth and customer acquisition.

Though Stitch Fix has seen choppy trading since its IPO, it tends to have a resistance point around $20. With shares being decimated to that level in the week after announcing earnings, now is a good time to jump in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SFIX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.