CEE: Sanctions? Big Whoop... Here Is A 12% Discount!

A general update of CEE since our last update and a look at how it compares against the more popular Russia themed investments.

The fund currently yields a 2.2% income-only distribution, and is trading at a discount of 12% to its net asset value.

Over the past 2 years we have been hearing about "Russia this" or "Russia that."

Getting involved in Ukraine, allegedly being responsible for shooting down an airliner, supporting Syria and not wanting the West to overthrow yet another Middle Eastern country. If that was not enough, apparently Russia hacked the Hillary Clinton campaign and elected President Donald Trump.

And if THAT was not enough the Russian government is apparently involved in the murder of an ex-Spy in the United Kingdom even though he spent enough time in a Russian jail cell where he could have disappeared.

In response to all of these allegations and actions, the West, meaning the United States and most of Europe have enacted sanctions and restrictions against Russia and key Russian citizens.

Even though Russia is a part of my core investment allocation in our retirement accounts, it is not an investment which I actively managed.

With all of these sanctions and the vilification that Russia receives from the west, it was quite a shock to see that none of these actions seemed to do anything against the performance of Russian equities and investments.

In reality, as I have discussed before, there is a very real and tangible investment case for Russia and for that matter, Eastern Europe.

In short, you have a very educated population who has taken a liking to the Western culture's consumerist behavior and free market philosophy.

Combined with the vast wealth of natural resources such as fresh water resources, oil, natural gas, and timber, and some of the lowest equity valuations available globally, you have the answer to the "Why Now?" question.

While investors have a variety of investing in Russia, over the past year, I focused on one in particular, the The Central Europe, Russia and Turkey Fund, Inc (CEE), a closed end fund sponsored by Deutsche.

I initially discussed (CEE) when I spoke about the investment case for Russia and highlighted the 10 ways of getting Russian exposure in the article, "Investing In Russia: A Quick Guide." If you have not read it yet, please do, or listen to the audio version of the article below.

I then discussed the fund in my two articles, the initial "CEE: Russia At A Discount" and the update "CEE: Sanctions, What Sanctions?"





Why "The Central Europe, Russia and Turkey Fund"

As I previously wrote, I believe in active management which works.

While outperforming an index in a liquid and transparent market such as domestic large caps is quite tough, in other markets as such as the many emerging and frontier markets along with fixed income, active management delivers alpha more often than not.

With (CEE), one additional benefit is that the fund is not 100% allocated to Russia. Management also takes positions in other Central and Eastern European economies including Turkey.

As such, management can allocate to where they see the best opportunities or the lowest risk. This is not something you will find in a purely passive fund which MUST be allocated to the asset class by prospectus.

With passive funds, YOU are the fund manager.

Beyond the country allocation, management can also allocate throughout the capital structure and does not need to be allocated strictly to common stocks.

Finally, this is a Closed End Fund and as such, investors are able to, markets permitting, to acquire the fund at a discount to NAV and sell when it trades at a premium to NAV.

Today the fund trades at a 12% discount to NAV.

For a complete look at CEE, please take a look at "CEE: Russia At A Discount."

Fund Updates

So did CEE survive the sanctions and media vilification over the previous year? Did it beat its competition? Lets take a look!

Since July 27th, 2017, the fund has achieved a total return of 15.96%. During this time the fund's price is per is up 13.30% while the NAV increased 12.59%. Since our last update, the discount to NAV has decreased slightly.

CEE data by YCharts

If we look back towards my first deep dive on the fund on March 30th, 2017, the fund is up 24.09% on a total return basis.

While its price per share is up 21.26%, the NAV is up 20.08%. This shows us that the discount to NAV closed down 1%.

CEE data by YCharts

Internally, one of the major changes since the start is that the fund's allocation to Russia has increased from 47% as of 6/30/2017 to 62% as of 12/31/2017.

Source: CEE Fact Sheet 12/31/2017

From an allocation perspective, Energy and Financials did increase in weights from our last update, going up to 36% and 32% from 29% and 29% 6 months earlier.

Source: CEE Fact Sheet 12/31/2017

This is a far cry from the index followed by the VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) which has 40.4% allocated to energy and only 15.3% allocated to financials.

Source: RSX Website

But did this change from the index help or hurt CEE?

We take a look at the fund against the go to Russia investment, the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) and the Small Cap (RSXJ). iShares also has their version of investing in Russia with the iShares MSCI Russia Capped (ERUS). Lastly, we have the veteran in the group, the Voya Russia Fund (LETRX), an open end mutual fund available in many share classes.

I previously mentioned the SPDR® S&P Russia ETF (RBL) however it had closed on July 24th, 2017 after 10 years in existence.

Since our last article we can find that the iShares ETF has lead the way with a 24.81% total return, coming in just ahead of the Voya Russia fund.

Interesting, CEE performs closer in line with RSX while the small cap fund lagged. One of the explanations may be that ERUS and the Voya fund are more heavily invested in energy.

If we go 6 months earlier however, CEE becomes the top performer as it was the only fund spared in the June sell-off.

Why? It all boils down to the price of oil! (which you can track by the green line in the chart below)

Bottom Line

The Central Europe, Russia and Turkey Fund has certainly done well over the last year and since our first look.

On one hand, it is not a pure Russia fund and you are giving up certain control to the fund managers.

On the other hand, it is NOT a pure Russia fund and you have fund managers to whom you are giving up control. =)

Over the previous 12 months the management has shown they have made the right choices and adjusted their allocation to Russia, in particular increasing it. This would be consistent with the rising oil prices which would bring additional dollars to the Russian economy and should be a tailwind going further.

Overall, as a play on a rising demographic trends in Eastern Europe, (CEE) is worth serious consideration for equity investors and the cheap valuations and a healthy dividend income, income and value investors have plenty to consider.

