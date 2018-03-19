Cardinal Health: Keen Valuation And Dividend Growth

We remain long McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) in the pharmaceutical wholesale segment mainly due to its keener valuation. However, we like the dividend profile of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) and may split capital between these two giants in this segment. The fundamentals for the distributors look strong going forward as pharmaceutical spend is expected to increase over the next few years which should boost profits for the big 3 in this segment which basically control the market.

Results were choppy in the company's second fiscal quarter which explains why shares are still almost $4 a share off their January highs. Gross margin came in at 4.86% in fiscal Q2 which was well down on the 5% average number in fiscal 2017. In fact, Cardinal's gross margin has been falling since 2014 when this particular metric hit 5.7%. However, due to the stronger quarters (primarily last year), Cardinal's gross margin number over a trailing twelve month average stands currently at 5.2%. Furthermore I expect with 2 quarters remaining in this fiscal year that we we will stay above 5% which is significant.

Investing in an stock like Cardinal Health where dividend growth and valuation looks attractive does a number of things. Firstly, the longer the valuation gaps remains between Cardinal (Current PE of 12.4 compared to 22+ in 2015) and the likes of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) (where shares are only 16% off their 2015 highs), the more appeal Cardinal will have towards value investors. Secondly, a company with strong competitive advantages and a growing dividend protects against the downside. Why? Well again value investors spring to mind when a quality dividend growth begins to trade on the cheap. Therefore speaking of the dividend, let's review it and see if the the company can continue the robust growth it has had over the past few years.

Firstly the yield of 2.6% is 1.1% north of the industry's average and 0.6% higher than the S&P500 (NYSE:SPX). We are off to a good start. Furthermore, management has grown the dividend by around 15% on average per year over the past five years. This means that increases are keeping up with inflation and purchasing power is being protected. Moreover the dividend cash flow pay-out ratio is illustrating that their is plenty of scope for the dividend to keep on increasing at a robust clip.

Since the financials are still in mid cycle (just reported fiscal Q2 numbers recently), the free cash flow number over a trailing twelve month average is about $1.644 billion. Moreover the average dividends paid out over the same period is $1.84 per share which equates to $580 million. Therefore the cash-flow dividend pay-out ratio comes out at 35% which looks very healthy. The net income trailing twelve month average is $1.823 billion and the share count has now come down to 314 million. Suffice to say the financials look very good for sustained dividend growth rates here.

However, what we have discussed so far is dividend trends which have taken place up to now. How then can we try to predict dividend growth rates going forward. Well first of all for viability and affordability (outside the realm of free cash flow), I like to look at the balance sheet and especially the debt numbers. The present long term debt on the balance sheet is $9.06 billion and the net debt to equity ratio is 118%. The interest on this debt though is not causing any alarms as the interest coverage ratio in Q2 came in at just under 10. So while debt has increased at the company, Cardinal's pre-tax profits are still almost 10 times what it needs to pay on interest payments. Therefore I wouldn't be surmising that the company's higher debt will lead to softer dividend growth rates.

Moreover analysts who follow this stock are projecting on average low double digit earnings growth over the next three years. This bodes well for future dividend growth as robust earnings growth should keep that pay-out ratio from increasing too quickly in the next few years. Irrespective of earnings though, since margins are razor thin in this industry, the market will need to see sustained top line growth going forward. Analysts are predicting over $136 billion in sales in fiscal 2018 and a further increase to $141.16 billion the following year. Cardinal's top line three year average growth rate is well over 12% which is encouraging for forward looking momentum. Furthermore earnings expectations have also increased over the last 90 days which means robust cash flow generation should continue. Adding it all up, even if analysts' expectations are a few percentages points too optimistic, there is plenty of scope here for sustained dividend growth to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.