3M Still Has Room To Run

With the NASDAQ (INDEXNASDAQ:IXIC) and the semiconductor index (INDEXNASDAQ:SOX) looking like they are going to remain trading above their breakout levels, it's just a matter of time I feel before other indexes such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average(INDEXDJX:.DJI) and S&P500 (NYSE:SPX) also break out to fresh highs. This means finding a quality blue chip with an attractive valuation is going to become more and more difficult. Whether the breakout in equities leads to a fresh multi-year bull market or a bubble, the argument is the same. Furthermore if we do get a new multi-year bull market, waiting for valuations to drop is obviously not the correct course of action.

Therefore, a sound strategy to protect against the downside here is to be long companies with sound fundamentals with strong dividend profiles. 3M (NYSE:MMM) is one such company that definitely has both of these traits. What really looks encouraging is the company's recent top line growth. In 2017, 3M reported $31.66 billion in top line revenues which was a 5.14% increase and 2018's turnover is expected to come in at $33.72 billion which will be a 6.5% increase.

All jurisdictions and segments grew in 2017 with Electronics and Energy being the standout performer. Operating margins reached 24.7% in 2017 and R&D came to $1.84 billion over the same period. The market is going to continue to reward this stock if operating margins can grow in an environment of sustained R&D. Why? Because 3M has proved that consistent elevated R&D budgets make sense as 30%+ of company-wide sales come from newer products (max - 5 years old). Research and development spend is what gives 3M an edge over its competitors. Here are more reasons why this stock firmly remains on our radar.

First of all, long term investors should be focusing on the financials of the company which have been stellar to say the least over the past decade. Yes, the stock is currently trading with an earnings multiple of 25.71 which is high by historic averages but don't let that deter you from this quality stock. Here are how its key financial metrics are trending since 2008.

So what we know from this stock is that a downturn or recession will hurt the share price. Now long term income investors who drip their dividend proceeds into the stock will not be worried about this and with good enough reason. However swing traders who would prefer better entries would be placing stop losses at support. For example, Just above the $225 level is where swing traders should be placing stop losses. Around this point is where the S&P500 printed its most recent lows (2,677 on the S&P). We should not be breaking with support level if the bull market is very much intact.

The dividend though looks rock solid as the growth rate has averaged 16%+ annually over the past 5 years. Even with this robust growth, the present pay-out ratio is still less than 58% which is encouraging. $2.8 billion was paid out last year in dividends from a free cash flow number of $4.87 billion. Although there have been murmurs about the company's long term debt reaching $12.16 billion in its recent fiscal year, there is still almost $12 billion in shareholder's equity on the balance sheet which is noteworthy. Moreover the interest coverage ratio (although having dropped a tad) is still almost 25 meaning 3M's pre-tax profits are almost 25 times its interest payments. Nothing to worry about here.

Analysts who follow this stock are predicting 10%+ earnings growth going forward which also should fuel that dividend growth. Therefore because 3M has not come close to taking out its January highs yet, this stock looks appealing if one adopts a fixed or even trailing stop loss. As mentioned earlier, waiting for the stock market to turn over may turn out to be the wrong course of action which could cost investors years of potential gains. Sentiment is still near its lows in 3M at present. If we get a retest in 3M's sentiment or if the breakouts in the semi's and Nasdaq become much more powerful, we may get long this stock.

