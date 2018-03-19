Facebook Becomes Higher Risk

Although this likely isn't an imminent threat to Facebook's business, it does raise the risk of owning it. With that in mind, I present a couple of updated hedges for the stock.

It's hard to see how Facebook can navigate from here without angering both sides of the political spectrum in America.

Sentiment has gotten worse for Facebook now in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica revelations about data mining during the 2016 election.

I've pointed out before that Facebook is more at risk from potential antitrust action than other FANGs, and that public sentiment has been turning against it and Silicon Valley.

The fallout from Facebook's latest scandal continues (via Sarah Frier)

Facebook Faces Fallout

Last month, I wrote that Facebook (FB) was the FANG with the most to fear from potential antitrust action, but that my site, Portfolio Armor, predicted a positive return for the stock over the next 6 months. That's still the case -- Facebook still passes my site's two screens -- but the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica news raises the risks associated with owning Facebook, as Bloomberg tech reporter Sarah Frier's tweet above argues. Let's recap the challenges facing Facebook, and look at a couple of ways you can limit your risk if my site's prediction of a positive return over the next six months is wrong.

Facebook Is Uniquely Dependent On Acquisitions

Facebook isn't the only FANG with a history of acquisitions -- Amazon (AMZN), for example, made big news last year with its acquisition of Whole Foods, of course, and more recently with its acquisition of Ring. But unlike Amazon, Facebook needs acquisitions to make up for the decline in time share of its core platform

As the chart below, tweeted by Digital Content Next CEO Jason Kint, shows, while time US consumers spend on (Alphabet's) Google (GOOG), (GOOGL) has gone up, and time on Amazon (AMZN) has remained steady, it has dropped for Facebook (worth noting here that time share is a less important metric for Amazon, as an e-commerce platform, than it is for Facebook or Google, which sell ads).



Kint highlighted the decline at Facebook in that tweet:

Wow. Facebook eroding much faster than anyone expected. Pivotal’s analysis of Nielsen data shows core app dropped 11% in time spent per person in November. Without Instagram/WhatsApp, a complete cliff dive in share of time.

A key point Kint made there is that, given the popularity of Facebook acquisitions Instagram and WhatsApp, the drop-off in Facebook platforms in aggregate suggests an even steeper drop-off in the core Facebook platform. Hence the need for Facebook to be able to buy the next hot social media startup, and hence its unique risk if antitrust authorities crack down on future acquisitions sought by the big four.

Sentiment Was Already Turning Against Big Tech

As Axios reported last month, a new poll suggests Americans are warming up to the prospect of stricter regulation of Facebook and other big tech companies.

Americans increasingly favor regulating Facebook and other tech companies (Source: Twitter).

Sentiment Is Getting Worse For Facebook Now

In my previous Facebook article, I mentioned Ross Douthat's New York Times column ("The Rise Of Woke Capitalism") in which he described the political bargain Facebook and the rest of Silicon Valley have been counting on:

Instead of the Treaty of Detroit we have, if you will, the Peace of Palo Alto, in which a certain kind of virtue-signaling on progressive social causes, a certain degree of performative wokeness, is offered to liberalism and the activist left pre-emptively, in the hopes that having corporate America take their side in the culture wars will blunt efforts to tax or regulate our new monopolies too heavily.

In that article, I put a finer point on Douthat's case:

The challenge here, for Facebook and the rest, is pretty stark: By taking one side in the culture war, they risk alienating the other half of the country. That seems inauspicious for a company that's reliant on carte blanche for future acquisitions to keep eyeballs on the ads it's selling.

The Cambridge Analytica business makes that challenge even harder for Facebook now. Trump opponents are mad at Facebook for enabling a data miner to help the Trump campaign in 2016; and Trump supporters aren't going to be happy if Facebook's ban of Cambridge Analytica (and potentially crackdowns on other election data miners) hurts him at the polls next time. Add up Trump opponents and Trump supporters, and that's most of American adults. Not to mention the general queasiness about Facebook's data collection. Here's a small sample of reactions from Twitter to the Cambridge Analytica news.

From Vijay Gurbaxani professor of business at UC Irvine:

From Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-MN:

From Democratic think tanker Matt Stoller:

Regarding Myanmar, Stoller was alluding to criticism of Facebook by the UN.

On the right, conservatives such as Breitbart Reporter Charlie Spiering reminded readers that Barack Obama's election team was praised for its mining of Facebook data:

Spiering was referring to Barack Obama's campaign staff's use of Facebook data in voter outreach.

Sentiment on Facebook has also soured somewhat in the tech press. Matt Rosoff of CNBC Tech is one example:

There's no outside attacker bringing Facebook down. It's a circular firing squad that stems from the company's fundamental business model of collecting data from users, and using that data to sell targeted ads. For years, users went along with the bargain. But after almost a year of constant negative publicity, their patience may be waning.

Josh Constine of Tech Crunch is another:

The desire to avoid censorship or partisanship or inefficiency is no excuse. Perhaps people are so addicted to Facebook that no backlash will pry them their feeds. But Facebook can’t treat this as merely a PR problem, a distraction from the fun work of building new social features, unless its employees are ready to shoulder the blame for the erosion of society. Each scandal further proves it can’t police itself, inviting government regulation that could gum up its business. Members of congress are already calling on Zuckerberg to testify.

I imagine Zuckerberg would face hostile questions from members of both parties if he testifies before Congress.

Lowering Your Risk While Owning Facebook

Assuming you have 500 shares of Facebook, and are willing to tolerate a 15% decline over the next several months, but not a decline larger than that, here are two ways of limiting your risk. The screen captures below are via the unreleased version 3.0 of the Portfolio Armor iOS App, so feel free to let me know in the comments if you think this layout is an improvement on the current version.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Wednesday's close, to hedge 500 shares of FB against a >15% decline between now and late September.

The cost here was $3,200, or 3.4% of position value. That cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts, but still, that may be more than some Facebook longs are willing to spend.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 13%, you could have used the optimal collar below to hedge against the same >15% drawdown over the same time frame.

After an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the algorithm was able to use a less expensive put strike this time, so the cost was $2,600, or 2.81% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask). But the income generated from the short call leg was slightly higher: $2,975, or 3.21% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $375, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Probably Not An Imminent Risk

As I mentioned above, Portfolio Armor estimates Facebook will generate a positive (high single digit) return over the next 6 months. I agree with Brian Wieser (the analyst quoted in Sarah Frier's tweet up top) that the current fallout probably won't have a materially negative impact on its business in the short term, but this does raise the risks associated with Facebook. So if you want to stay long Facebook, you may want to consider one of the hedges above. If you want to exit and put your money elsewhere, you may want to consider one of my site's top names. As I detailed recently (Performance: Week 16), those top names have returned, on average, 19.17% over the next 6 months.

