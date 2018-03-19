Trevali Mining's Share Price To Reach The $1.5 Level If The Current Zinc Price Prevails

The management seems to be very optimistic especially about the Perkoa property, where it believes to discover other VMS deposits.

Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) reported its Q4 and FY 2017 financial results. As expected, all of the major indicators have set new records, improving notably quarter over quarter and year over year. The reason is that Q4 was the first quarter fully impacted by the Rosh Pinah and Perkoa mines acquisition. Both of the mines contributed significantly to the Q4 production of almost 120 million lb of zinc equivalent at a total cash cost of $0.71/lb. As a result, Trevali recorded revenues of $188.8 million, EBITDA of $56.3 million and net income of $25.2 million, or $0.03 per share.

The FY 2017 revenues climbed to $330.5 million. The EBITDA equaled $101 million and net income $20.2 million. As of December 31, Trevali held cash & cash equivalents worth $94.135 million and the debt equaled almost $150 million which means that the net debt is only slightly more than $50 million. In 2018, the sustaining CAPEX should amount $45 million and the exploration costs should climb approximately to $30 million. If the current metals prices prevail, Trevali should have more than enough sources to finance the CAPEX and also to repay a substantial portion of the outstanding debt, as according to Mark Cruise, Trevali's CEO, paying down the debt is one of the priorities.

However, the CEO has also admitted that Trevali will be aggressively looking for M&A opportunities. One successful acquisition was completed only earlier this month, when Trevali acquired 75% of the Murray Brook deposit containing almost 1.25 billion lb of zinc equivalent, at an extremely attractive cost. Trevali also intends to keep on exploring its properties aggressively, in order to support organic growth. According to the recent corporate presentation, 80,000 meters should be drilled in 2018.

From the exploration point of view, the management seems to be very optimistic especially about the Perkoa mine. Trevali's CEO stated about Perkoa during the Q4 and FY 2017 conference call:

And exploration wise, added them all, this is the one asset or one region we’re mostly excited about, and there is a VMS deposit. It remains open at depth. And certainly, looking at it from a first principle, scientific, geological exploration view point, the deposit still remains open at depth. We feel -- we’ve only drilled about 500 meters depth potential and some of our step outs is that we’re gaining 150, 200 meters deeper with still an ore and it still remains open.

Moreover, the management believes that Trevali controls a better part of a VMS camp and that more deposits will be found on the Perkoa property.

So at the end of the day the results will be the results; but I have certainly very high confidence and we should find more at the mine itself and also regionally as well. We are currently sitting on little bit shy of 450 square kilometers of belt. So if we’re right, we have just stated we complete the unexplored VMS camp, which is or should be a company maker in some way.

The CEO also indicated that Trevali may consider expanding the throughput of the Caribou mill from 3,000 to 5,000 tpd, given Trevali's growing resources in the region.

The valuation

As can be seen, the majority of 2017 EBITDA and earnings was recorded in Q4 which increases the expectations from the year 2018. Because the Q1 2018 zinc prices have been notably higher compared to Q4 2017, moreover, Trevali is progressing with implementation of some optimization programs at Rosh Pinah and Perkoa, the Q1 2018 results should be even better.

For a better part of Q4, the zinc price moved in the $1.4-1.5 range. However, in late December, this channel was broken and from the second half of January to early March, zinc traded for $1.55-1.65. Although the zinc price has weakened in recent weeks, it's still holding above $1.45. Trevali's consolidated realized zinc price was $1.44 in Q4. Right now, it seems that it could be around $1.55 in Q1, which represents an approximately 7.5% improvement. The vast majority of this improvement should be directly translated into cash-flows and earnings.

Source: Trevali Mining

Trevali's March corporate presentation provides a nice table with zinc and lead price sensitivity analysis. Right now, the zinc price stands at $1.47 which equals approximately to $3,240/t and the current lead price of $1.09 equals approximately to $2,403/t. At the current metals prices, Trevali should be able to generate EBITDA of over $310 million and free-cash-flow of nearly $190 million in 2018. Even if the lead and zinc prices collapsed to $1,900/t ($0.86/lb) and $2,500/t ($1.13) respectively, Trevali should be able to generate a very respectable EBITDA of $185 million and free-cash-flow of $91 million.

Looking at it from various points of view, Trevali Mining is undervalued right now. Based on the Q4 EPS of $0.03, it is possible to anticipate an annualized 2018 EPS of $0.12. Given the current zinc price and the continuing optimization programs at Perkoa and Rosh Pinah, this estimate may turn out to be quite conservative. The table below shows the P/E and P/FCF ratios of some of the industrial metals miners. In order to be conservative, it is reasonable to use a P/E ratio of 12 and P/FCF ratio of 8 for Trevali.

Source: own processing, using data of Gurufocus

If Trevali generates EPS of $0.12 in 2018, at a P/E ratio of 12, its share price should climb to $1.44, which is 30% above the current share price of $1.1. Conservatively assuming, that the 2018 free-cash-flow will climb to $157 million (it means a 2018 average realized zinc price of $1.37 and lead price of $1), which equals approximately to $0.19 per share, at a P/FCF ratio of 8, the share price should climb to $1.52. It means an upside of 38%.

Conclusion

Over the recent weeks, Trevali's share price declined along with the zinc price. Right now, it trades 20% below its late January highs at $1.37 per share. However, as the Q4 financial results show, the company is able to generate significant earnings at the current metals prices. Moreover, it is possible to expect some improvements in operational efficiency, which further supports the upside potential. Various valuation methods show that if the current metals prices prevail, it is reasonable to expect Trevali's share price to reach the $1.5 level this year. It represents a conservative 36% upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TREVF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.