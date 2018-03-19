Wall Street Breakfast: Week Starts On A Weak Note

Economy

Washington has opposed the EU's plans for a levy on digital revenues, while Brussels published a list of 200 U.S. products that would be targets for higher duties if it failed to secure an exemption from U.S. metal tariffs. According to a draft proposal by the European Commission, large digital companies operating in the EU, such as Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), could face a 3% tax on their gross revenues based on where their users are located.

Steel and aluminum users that depend on imported products not available from U.S. producers may have to wait up to 90 days for an exclusion from the Trump administration's new tariffs. "The request should clearly identify, and provide support for, the basis upon which the exclusion is sought," according to a Commerce Department document. The tariffs are expected to go into effect on March 23.

Federal borrowing nearly doubled during the presidency of Barack Obama, and it has continued to rise under President Trump. According to the U.S Treasury, the national debt exceeded $21T for the first time this past week, a little more than six months after it reached $20T on Sept. 8. It comes after Congress and Trump passed a debt limit suspension in February, allowing unlimited borrowing until March 1, 2019.

China has elevated a key confidante of President Xi as part of a broad reshuffle of government positions that now mostly consist of his Communist Party allies. Yi Gang, a vice governor of the PBOC, has been nominated to replace Zhou Xiaochuan, who has run China's central bank for more than 15 years. He has pledged to follow "prudent" monetary policy, promote reform and maintain financial stability.

Representatives of North Korea, South Korea and the United States are reportedly meeting in Finland for talks on denuclearization. So-called "track 1.5 talks" bring together a mixture of current government officials and nongovernmental experts. The gathering comes amid a flurry of recent diplomatic activity before an expected meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong-un by the end of May.

Russian President Vladimir Putin won re-election by a wide margin Sunday, extending his rule amid an escalating confrontation with the West. The Kremlin's longest-serving leader since Joseph Stalin scored almost 77% of the vote, putting him on track for a new six-year term. The landslide victory comes despite a stagnating Russian economy that follows the longest recession in two decades.

Russia has also ordered the expulsion of 23 British diplomats in response to a similar move by the U.K. government, which blames Moscow for a nerve agent attack on a former spy and his daughter. In further retaliation, Moscow decided to close the British Council in Russia and withdraw permission for Britain to open a consulate in St. Petersburg.

President Trump is set to unveil his Initiative to Stop Opioid Abuse in New Hampshire, which will seek to cut opioid prescriptions by a third over the next three years, as well as the death penalty for some drug traffickers. While Congress recently appropriated $6B to combat the epidemic, today's plan will lay out how the administration believes that money should be spent. According to the CDC, opioids were involved in more than 42,000 overdose deaths in 2016.