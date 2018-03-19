3 Things In Biotech, March 18: Exelixis Lives, Astellas Digs Deeper, Alexion Equivocates

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Exelixis makes a big move in liver cancer

Company: Exelixis (EXEL)

Therapy: Cabozantinib

Disease: Hepatocellular carcinoma

News: EXEL announced that it has submitted a supplemental new drug application for its breakout drug cabozantinib for the treatment of previously treated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer. This submission was based on the positive findings from the phase 3 CELESTIAL trial, presented at ASCO GI in January.

Looking forward: It is clear to me that cabozantinib has a rather strong chance here, given that it was able to demonstrate an improvement in the recurrent disease setting of a critical unmet need. Or at least it has remained a critical unmet need until recently, when a slew of new approvals and positive findings finally came out, after nearly a decade of waiting on a new treatment option. Still, cabozantinib offers something rather different from the rest of the field, so I can see it being a success here, too.

This is definitely big news for EXEL! I expect we could see approval before the end of 2018.

Astellas looks deeper in prostate cancer for Europe

Company: Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY)

Therapy: Enzalutamide

Disease: Prostate cancer

News: ALPMY announced that the EMA has validated its application to extend the approved label for enzalutamide to include patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer that has not yet metastasized, an application that was based on the findings from the PROSPER trial delivered last year. Final results from this year's ASCO GU showed that enzalutamide more than doubled the metastasis-free survival compared with standard therapy alone.

Looking forward: Here is another application with a strong chance of approval, in my opinion. Attacking prostate cancer with stronger hormone therapies before it metastasizes is a recent interesting line of research that appears to be paying off in spades. It remains to be seen for now how such an approval will translate into overall outcomes for patients, considering the expanding field of treatment options. However, it certainly won't hurt ALPMY to gain a stronger foothold in earlier disease.

This has important ramifications for ALPMY, but we need to see where Janssen moves with Zytiga, as well.

Alexion delivers impressive top-line data in PNH

Company: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Therapy: ALXN1210

Disease: Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH)

News: ALXN announced findings from its phase 3 study comparing ALXN1210, a long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, to eculizumab (branded Soliris) in patients with PNH and no prior exposure to complement inhibitors. ALXN1210 was shown to be noninferior to eculizumab in terms of the coprimary endpoints of transfusion avoidance and normalization of lactate dehydrogenase levels. Subsequent analysis demonstrated a trend toward superiority of ALXN1210 over eculizumab in terms of breakthrough hemolysis.

Looking forward: These findings bode well for ALXN1210's positioning as an alternative to eculizumab. There are other studies answering important questions about this agent, but this one shows something rather positive for ALXN1210 over eculizumab. In particular, ALXN1210 is given once every eight weeks compared with the once-every-two-weeks schedule of eculizumab. Furthermore, the fact that there was a numerical improvement in the rate of breakthrough hemolysis was a rather positive sign, both of which signal potential deep gouges into the eculizumab market position for PNH.

Overall, this is important news, and if you haven't already, it's probably time to take a deeper look at ALXN.

