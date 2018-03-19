Atlas Air: Rising Labor Costs Shouldn't Dissuade Long-Term Investors

But higher wages are more-or-less implied in the current valuation so the risk here is limited, and AAWW is still cheap after adjusting for these.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services for e-commerce retailers, express delivery providers, airlines, freight forwarders, the US military, and charter brokers. Primary service offerings include ACMI (75% of Block Hours), where the company provides cargo and passenger aircraft and/or crew, maintenance, and insurance services (customers handle navigation and landing and assume most of the operational costs and risk including fuel, demand, and price risk); Charter (24% of Block Hours), where AAWW provides aircraft charter services in exchange for a fixed fee that includes fuel, insurance, landing and navigation costs, and most other operational costs and fees; and Dry Leasing, where the company provides aircraft and engine leasing solutions for compensation that is typically based on a fixed monthly payment.

Atlas has two of they key things we look for in a long-term investment: a long runway for growth and strong competitive advantages to defend against competitors. Atlas derives competitive advantages from its industry-leading scale and scope. The company operates the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighters and can offer customers a wide range of 747, 777, 767, 757, and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional, international, cargo, and passenger applications. This makes Atlas a convenient option for customers, and the company’s longstanding customer relationships are a difficult obstacle for competitors to overcome. In addition, AAWW has some of the industry’s lowest unit-costs. Many of the freighters AAWW offers, such as the 747-8F, 747400F, and 747200LRF have superior fuel efficiency, range, capacity and loading capabilities, making Atlas a compelling value proposition for customers.

Since 2009 AAWW has grow revenues nearly 10% annually. Almost all of the growth has come organically, as rising consumer spending levels and e-commerce activity increased the demand for global airfreight services. 2017 was the best year for the airfreight industry since 2010, but things aren't about to slow down anytime soon: it's estimated that global air cargo traffic will triple between 2005 and 2025. In 2016 the company acquired Southern Air Holdings, a leading provider of CMI (crew, maintenance, and insurance) services, for $110M, which gave Atlas entry to the 777 and 737 aircraft operating platforms and another springboard for growth. But the most interesting development in recent years is the deal AAWW struck with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 2016 to lease 20 767 freighters on a CMI basis.

There’s been a lot of talk about Amazon eventually taking over the shipping market as part of its natural progression towards global dominance, and this is a deal that makes sense for both parties. It gives AAWW direct exposure to the biggest online marketplace in the world and allows Amazon to cut out the middle-man (usually FedEx or UPS) and save on logistics costs. This market will continue to grow as e-commerce does, and the cost effectiveness of direct leasing versus shipping through a FedEx (FDX) or UPS (UPS), who command the lion’s share of the domestic shipping market and have pricing power, makes us even more optimistic. Airfreight has become a secular growth industry thanks to e-commerce, and AAWW is positioned to benefit from favorable long-term trends in global consumption.

The Strength Continues

AAWW grew to record revenues and earnings in Q4 and FY17. The focus on e-commerce and fast-growing Asia markets is paying off in the form of a larger customer base and fleet: Revenues increased 18.5% in Q4, driven by an 18% increase in Block Hour volumes; Five new 767s were put in service by Amazon, raising the current number to 12, and the ramp-up to 20 should be complete by the end of 2018. Asia markets paced growth for the year, and there is a big opportunity here due to the relatively low e-commerce penetration and rapidly growing middle classes. Asia is also a key hub in the global supply chain, currently responsible for about 40% of global airfreight demand, and further globalization will continue to propel demand for efficient shipping services to keep up the flow of international goods. Thus, even as growth slows in mature markets, increased demand from developing countries (in Asia in particular) should help keep overall growth rates pretty constant.

Adjusted income from continuing operations increased 13% to $66.6M or $2.43 per share in Q4. A significant increase in maintenance costs weighed on margins, and the labor disputes were an issue once again. Labor issues aren’t new for anyone familiar with Atlas: pilots have been protesting about low pay since early 2016, and AAWW will most likely have to pay them more in the future. Atlas’s pilots earn about $146 per hour compared to an average of $247 for the peer group, and there’s a shortage of pilots in the industry. Anything close to a competitive wage for these workers would severely dent margins, and we suspect this is the big reason why the share price has lagged the peer group in recent years.

But despite the question mark over labor costs, the overall feeling toward AAWW is upbeat. Airfreight fundamentals are as strong as they’ve been, and management expects volumes to grow ~20% to 300K block hours next year. This should translate to revenues of about $2.5B and EBITDA of ~$500 million, which works out to mid-20% earnings growth after you factor in the lower tax rate.

Valuation

AAWW is very cheap: the stock currently trades at a P/B of 0.9, a P/S of 0.8, and just 4.9x cash flow, compared to a P/B of 3.8, a P/S of 1.4, and a P/CF of 6.4 for direct competitor Air Transport Services Group (ATSG). FedEx and UPS trade at massive premiums to both these companies.

Now, a P/B of less than 1 implies that a company doesn’t earn its cost of capital and therefore destroys shareholder value by operating as a going concern. AAWW’s margins aren’t great, and they will certainly take a hit if/when labor costs rise, but assuming they do converge to the level of ATSG’s you’re still looking at a mid-cycle ROIC in the upper single digits, which again isn’t great, but it’s not exactly destroying value.

But AAWW isn’t about margins as much as it is about growth. This is where the value lies. Management expects AAWW to grow EPS at an average of 10% annually over the next five years, compared to less than 1% for ATSG. And, while ATSG, FDX, and UPS are all expected to see their growth rates decelerate, AAWW is expected to grow even faster than it has over the past five years.

The obvious question then is why is AAWW so cheap? We suspect that the labor issues are the main reason, as they do cast a layer of uncertainty over the outlook. But even if you adjust for higher pilot salaries AAWW will continue to grow earnings at a rapid rate on sheer volume growth alone. The current valuation more or less assumes that labor costs will rise, so the downside risk here is somewhat limited (especially for investors with a longer term focus). The company’s high degree of operating and financial leverage are additional risk factors, but leverage magnifies returns when sales are growing and AAWW is showing no signs of slowing down. AAWW’s leverage ratios have improved in recent years and management has made paying down debt a priority.

Conclusion

Q4 capped off another strong year for Atlas. All signs point to a continuation of recent trends in the near-term, but the company should continue to benefit from powerful secular tailwinds long into the future. AAWW’s is too cheap given the growth outlook, and rising labor costs aren’t enough to break the investment case, such is the margin of safety at the current valuation. Long-term investors should consider Atlas.

