Why We Sold Our Best Performing REIT

We examine the recent events and tell you why we pared this down.

Source: Wikiart

'The Treachery of Images' cleverly highlights the gap between language and meaning. Magritte combined the words and image in such a fashion that he forces us to question the importance of the sentence and the word. "Pipe," for instance, is no more an actual pipe than a picture of a pipe can be smoked.





Source: Stockcharts.com

In a similar vein we say "This is not a REIT", as for intents and purposes pretty much no other REIT we have owned over two years has a total return chart that looks like this.

Think Local. Dream Global.

Dream Global (OTC:DUNDF) is a TSX listed reit (DRG.UN) that also trades OTC in the US. Its primary assets are office and mixed use properties in Germany. It recently made a very large acquisition in Netherlands. We backed holding on to shares at that time as we felt that very high Netherland Cap rates coupled with extremely low financing rates, would still deliver good returns for shareholders.

Why we sold two-thirds of our position at $13.50 CAD

1) We are bullish on the Canadian dollar

Dream Global's assets and funds from operations are denominated in Euros. As such a weakening Canadian dollar boosts the funds from operations. We can this in the scintillating run of EUR-CAD exchange rate.

As the Canadian dollar strengthens, we see it pressuring Dream Global's funds from operations. We are however extremely impressed with Dream Global's forward looking strategy and its impressive hedging offensive which continues to lock in this exchange rate.

Therefore we see no risk to the distribution at all, regardless what happens to the exchange rate. We do however see risk to this stock mean-reverting and we have other more compelling opportunities.

2) We see interest rate jitters hitting Euro REITs

One key reason we were bullish on Dream Global from two years ago was the extraordinarily low interest rates in Germany. Their Netherlands office portfolio acquisition further solidified this with the properties acquired at a 8% plus cap rate and financing done at sub 2% interest rates. They did issue equity at a 8% cost of equity but the blended cost of capital was in the sub 5% range making the 8% cap rate acquisition remarkably accretive.

However, we do now see risks of a stronger economy and setting off interest rate jitters in the Euro zone and impacting all REITs. Dream Global does trade on the Frankfurt stock exchange as well. Considering its only assets are in Germany, Netherlands and Austria, it too is likely to feel the impact strongly. Additionally as Dream Global has not even come close to its 200 day moving average in 2 years, it does look quite vulnerable to a strong sentiment reversal.

3) More compelling opportunities elewhere

As globe trotting investors, we look for opportunities everywhere. Dream Global for example is just 1 of 11 different REITs we own that has properties in Germany. We are finding that many are getting cheaper in comparison. Specifically looking at REITs that trade in the US, we are finding that the performance and valuation differential is getting a tad silly. Here we compared Dream Global's performance against two other REITs, WP Carey (WPC) and Ventas (VTR).

[object HTMLElement]

There is no question which has made investors money over the last 2 years. Some of it was well deserved as Dream Global had traded at very low valuations due to concerns of its 100% plus payout ratio in 2016 and as the bear case capitulated (payout ratio last quarter was under 80%), it was bound to go up. However, the outperformance has now made other stocks (not necessarily the two listed here) better bargains.

Conclusion

You cannot complete "Buy Low/Sell High" phrase until you "Sell High". We are still maintaining our REIT and stock market exposure, but we are cutting back here and we sold 2/3rd of our holdings at $13.50 CAD. We did issue subscribers a Buy alert on another REIT a few days back in our new partnership service "Wheel of Fortune" that we feel is a better buy today. We will monitor developments at Dream Global and if the price and fundamentals are compelling enough we will recommend it again to our subscribers.

About "Wheel Of Fortune"

Wheel of Fortune is a leading and comprehensive marketplace service, dedicated to picking the best risk-adjusted opportunities in stocks, bonds, ETFs and CEFs. We look for securities from an income and capital appreciation standpoint and focus primarily on managing risk in trades. We use options frequently to minimize risk and enhance returns.

We invite readers for a 2-week free trial to have a closer look at our investment strategy and our best current picks. Prices for our monthly and annual subscription increase after April 1, 2018. For more information, click here.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUNDF, WPC, VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short the $65 July puts on WPC.